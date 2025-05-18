The Dallas Stars crowd goes wild as Thomas Harley's goal seals a 2-1 overtime win to clinch the series over the Winnipeg Jets. (1:07)

DALLAS -- Thomas Harley scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final for the third season in a row, beating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had a tripping penalty with 14.8 seconds left in regulation that set up Dallas to start overtime with a man advantage.

Sam Steel, who had scored earlier for Dallas, was on a break when Scheifele lunged forward desperately trying to make a play when he tripped up the forward at the blue line. The Stars called a timeout, but missed a shot and had another one blocked before the end of regulation.

The Stars move on to face Edmonton in the West final for the second year in a row and will host Game 1. Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who won in six games last year, wrapped up their second-round series with a 1-0 overtime win over Vegas on Wednesday night in Game 5.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 22 saves to wrap up his sixth playoff series win over the past three seasons. He made an incredible diving save with 8½ minutes left in regulation, leaning to the right before having to lunge back across his body toward the left post to knock down a shot by Mason Appleton.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots in the loss, assuring a winless record for he and his club on the road this postseason. His final goal allowed continued a magical season for Harley, Dallas' breakout blueliner who also played for Team Canada this season in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Steel notched his first goal of the playoffs midway through the second period. He shot a long rebound from the top of the right circle, sending the puck into the upper right corner of the net just above Hellebuyck's glove.

The Jets become the next in a long line of Presidents' Trophy winners to bow out early. The award, which goes to the NHL's top regular-season team, was won by the New York Rangers last season before they lost in the Eastern Conference final. Two years ago, the No. 1 seed Boston Bruins lost in the first round to the Florida Panthers.

"We lost to a great team," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "We lost to a team that was in our rearview mirror all year long."

Scheifele's effort wasn't lost on Dallas coach Pete DeBoer, who began his postgame media availability by saying what the Jets star forward did in playing Saturday was "courageous," adding "I'm sure his dad would've been really proud of him and what he did."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.