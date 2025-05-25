The Panthers score two goals in 30 seconds courtesy of Niko Mikkola and Aleksander Barkov to take a 4-1 lead vs. the Hurricanes. (0:41)

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are one win away from an Eastern Conference Finals sweep. They've outscored the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that's lost 15 straight conference final games, by a count of 16-4. Yet Panthers forward Brad Marchand is still ready for this series to go the distance.

"We're prepared to go seven here," he said after their 6-2 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night. "I mean, you can't start looking ahead. That's such a dangerous game to play."

Contextually, that mindset might seem preposterous. The Panthers are trying to match the Tampa Bay Lightning as the only teams since the Edmonton Oilers' 1980s dynasty to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons, having won the Cup last season. They've dominated the Hurricanes with their physicality, scoring depth and the goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky, who now has a .947 save percentage and a 1.33 goals-against average in the conference finals.

It seems like a matter of when, not if, Florida will eliminate Carolina -- and the "when" is trending to be Monday night at home in Game 4. Yet the Panthers are the last team to take a 3-0 lead for granted.

Coach Paul Maurice recalled their semifinals series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, when they went up 3-0 and dropped a Game 4 on home ice. "We wanted it so bad that we tried to win the game on every play," he said.

Then came the ultimate lesson on how not to close out a series: The 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which saw the Panthers squander a 3-0 series lead to the Edmonton Oilers before finally winning Game 7 to hoist the Cup for the first time.

Maurice hopes his players understand the dynamics at play in Game 4.

"They have the desperation advantage. You have, potentially, the desire advantage. Both teams will fight that. Can we control the desire emotion and play the game? Can they control the desperation emotion and play the game? The common denominator is just playing the game," he said.

Game 3 saw the Hurricanes play with more desperation than they've exhibited in this series. The game was tied 1-1 entering the third period after Carolina's Logan Stankoven -- who Bobrovsky robbed earlier in the second period with a lunging blocker save -- managed to knock the puck past him for a power-play goal at 14:51 to even the score.

The Hurricanes were finally looking like the stingy, tight-checking team they're known for being. Maurice wasn't expecting a windfall of offense from the Panthers after the first 40 minutes of Game 3.

"We're not going out to the third period saying, 'Well, we can tell this is going to work out [for us]. I've got an extra piece of gum in my pocket for the second overtime. That's how our experience with Carolina has been," the coach said.

The gum stayed in his pocket. Florida scored five goals in the first 10:37 of the third period to put the game -- and potentially the series -- away.

"We knew we needed to be a little better than what we were in the second period, so we tried to keep things simple and I think we got rewarded for that," said captain Aleksander Barkov, who had two of the goals in the onslaught.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour was left dumbfounded.

"We're playing better and then we just turn pucks over. It's not what we do. I think everyone's just pretty surprised, you know what I mean?" he said. "Just you can't do that. In a preseason game it's going to cost you. But against that team, and you turn it over for odd man rushes? Forget it."

The key to the rally was a goal by forward Jesper Boqvist, who was put on Barkov's line as an injury replacement for Sam Reinhart, the Panthers' leading scorer in the regular season. He took a short pass from linemate Evan Rodrigues and then turned Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov (minus-4) inside out before scoring on the backhand against Pyotr Kochetkov (22 saves), who got the start over Frederik Andersen in Game 3 for Carolina.

Boqvist had just one goal and one assist in 9 playoff games this postseason, averaging 8:53 in ice time. In Game 3, he had three points (1 goal, 2 assists) and skated 15:08 for the Panthers.

"He's an extremely gifted player. I love playing with him. He can kind of play anywhere in the lineup and he's such an incredible skater. So strong with the puck, so smart. And that was a massive goal," Marchand said.

The Panthers won Game 3 without Reinhart and without having forward Eetu Luostarinen for most of the game, after he was ejected for boarding Carolina forward Jackson Blake in the first period. Luostarinen was tied for the team lead with 13 points entering Game 3, with 4 goals and 9 assists.

The Panthers would kill off that 5-minute major in what Maurice called "a real inflection point in the game," considering that Florida was missing key penalty killers in Luostarinen and Reinhart, who is day-to-day with a lower body injury. When they needed him, Bobrovsky (23 saves) was a great last line of defense.

Thanks to their third-period deluge, the Panthers are now poised to sweep the Hurricanes in the conference final for the second time in three postseasons. Yet even with Florida's domination of the series, Marchand said his team is anything but overconfident.

"I don't think the way the games have been played is really an indication of what the outcome's been, score wise. They've been pretty tight. It just seems like we've gotten a couple bounces, a couple lucky breaks here and there that have given us a pretty good lead," he said.

"But it doesn't matter. It's not going to change anything about next game. We've got to come in and prepare the same way. It's always the toughest one to get, so we got to make sure we bring our best."