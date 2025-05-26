Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- With their season on the line, the Carolina Hurricanes are turning back to the goaltender who led them to the Eastern Conference finals.

Frederik Andersen will start Game 4 on Monday night, with the Florida Panthers looking to complete a sweep of the Hurricanes. He was benched in Game 3 in favor of backup Pyotr Kochetkov, who played well before the Panthers blew the game open with five goals in the third period for a 6-2 win.

Andersen was 7-2 with a .937 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average in nine playoff games before facing Florida. But against the Panthers, he gave up nine goals on 36 shots (.750, 5.54) before getting pulled after two periods in Game 2 and sitting for Game 3. Andersen had given up just 12 goals in his previous nine postseason games before taking on the Panthers.

"He's done great for us all year," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said about giving the 35-year-old goalie the Game 4 nod. "He had a nice couple of days off. So it makes sense."

One of Andersen's best virtues is being able to jump right back into action after a being out of the lineup, Brind'Amour said. "It's certainly unique skill set. We need it tonight, obviously," he said.

The Panthers haven't just beaten the Hurricanes on the scoreboard -- they've routed them. Florida's plus-12 goal differential is tied for the sixth highest through the first three games of a best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series.

The key for Carolina in Game 4, according to winger Taylor Hall, is to keep the score much tighter.

"We're thinking about winning the game 1-0," he said. "If it's close, then we're in a good spot. If we can put pressure on them and cause turnovers and get a lead and pad that lead, great."

The Hurricanes have failed to score the first goal in every game of the series, which has been critical. Carolina is 5-0 when scoring first and 3-5 when it trails first in the playoffs. In the regular season, the Hurricanes were 30-7-2 when scoring first and 17-23-3 when trailing first.

"Getting behind has just been a killer for us. It feeds right into what they do very, very well," Brind'Amour said.

In trying to rally, the Hurricanes are bumping up against precedent. Only four teams in the history of the Stanley Cup playoffs have rallied to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0, although two have done it in the past 15 years (Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 and Los Angeles Kings in 2014) and the Edmonton Oilers nearly pulled off the feat in last year's Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers.

The Hurricanes are also pushing against their own history. Carolina's Game 3 loss was its 15th straight conference finals defeat, dating back to 2009.

But the Hurricanes believe that the pressure has shifted somewhat to Florida, and that there are enough positives to mine from their Game 3 loss to keep the faith for Game 4.

"Whenever we've been up with a chance to an eliminate [an opponent], it's always the hardest game. So that's what we're going to put forward. We have a lot of belief in our room, honestly," Hall said. "Every shift is our season."