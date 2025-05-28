Zach Hyman takes a hit to what looks to be his shoulder and immediately exits the game and heads to the locker room. (0:20)

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Edmonton Oilers' top-line forward Zach Hyman was ruled out for the rest of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday against the Dallas Stars after taking a hit from forward Mason Marchment, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported on the game broadcast.

The first-period collision appeared to immediately rattle Hyman, who dropped his stick and seemed to favor his right arm or wrist. Hyman went directly to the Oilers' dressing room and did not return.

Hyman has been a key member of the Oilers' postseason success, registering a league-leading 119 hits in 14 playoff games and scoring five goals and 11 points. He's a fixture on the team's top forward unit with Connor McDavid and is part of both the Oilers' power play and penalty kill.

Edmonton was already down a forward going into Game 4 with Connor Brown sidelined after a hit from Dallas defenseman Alexander Petrovic in Sunday's Game 3. Viktor Arvidsson returned to the lineup as Brown's replacement on the fourth line.