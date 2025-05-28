Open Extended Reactions

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev and forward Daniil But have signed three-year, entry-level contracts with the Utah Mammoth, the team announced Wednesday.

Simashev, 20, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes (now Mammoth) with the sixth overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft. But, 20, was drafted 12th overall in 2023 by Arizona.

"We are thrilled to sign Dmitri to an NHL contract," general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. "Dmitri has established himself as one of the top defenseman prospects in the NHL and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for many years to come."

Armstrong praised But's great shot and playmaking skills.

The 6-foot-5 Simashev recorded six points (1 goal, 5 assists), four penalty minutes and 54 blocked shots in 56 regular-season games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2024-25. Also playing for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, But had 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 54 KHL games this season.

