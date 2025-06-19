Open Extended Reactions

Restricted free agent forward Fabian Zetterlund signed a three-year, $12.825 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Zetterlund recorded 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 84 games split last season with the San Jose Sharks and Senators.

Ottawa acquired the 25-year-old Swede along with forward Tristen Robins and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft from the Sharks on March 7 in exchange for forwards Noah Gregor and Zack Ostapchuk and a second-round pick in 2025.

"We were pleased to acquire Fabian at the deadline last season and very happy to extend him for three more years," Senators general manager Steve Staios said in a team release. "He brings commitment and work ethic with a scoring touch to our group."

Zetterlund was coming off a two-year, $2.9 million contract last season.

He has totaled 116 points (52 goals, 64 assists) in 247 career games with the Devils, Sharks and Senators since being selected by New Jersey in the third round of the 2017 NHL draft.