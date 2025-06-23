Open Extended Reactions

Former Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin on Monday was named head coach of the Iowa Wild, the Minnesota Wild's American Hockey League affiliate.

Cronin, 62, was fired by the Ducks on April 19 after compiling a 62-87-15 record in two seasons.

Former Ducks coach Greg Cronin is the new head coach of the Iowa Wild, the Minnesota Wild's American Hockey League affiliate. Cronin was fired by the Ducks in April. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

He has 38 years of coaching experience, including stints as head coach of two AHL clubs: Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2003-05) and Colorado Eagles (2018-23).

"We are thrilled to have a coach of Greg's caliber behind the bench in Iowa," said Iowa general manager Matt Hendricks. "He brings a thorough, detail-oriented approach and an extremely high understanding of the game of hockey. With an extensive background in player development and a proven track record of leading winning organizations, we are excited to bring Greg's passion for coaching to our organization."

Cronin previously was an NHL assistant coach for the New York Islanders (1998-2003, 2014-18) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2011-14), as well as the head coach at Northeastern University from 2005-11.