The Buffalo Sabres traded forward JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night, ending weeks of speculation about the 23-year-old restricted free agent's future.

The Mammoth sent 23-year-old winger Josh Doan and 25-year-old defenseman Michael Kesselring to Buffalo for Peterka, who also agreed with Utah on a five-year contract extension with an average annual value (average annual value) of $7.7 million.

"J.J. is a highly skilled, creative, young forward with extremely high upside," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. "He will help solidify our scoring and add to what is already a great young core of forwards on the roster. Signing J.J. to a long-term extension is another positive step towards building a sustainable contender here in Utah, and today is an exciting day for our entire organization."

Doan has one more season on his entry-level contract ($925,000 AAV). Kesselring is also signed through next season with a $1.4 million cap hit. Both players are scheduled to become restricted free agents next summer.

Peterka just completed his third NHL season with 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points in 77 games. It was his second straight season with at least 27 goals. His ice time (18:11 on average) and power-play numbers (six goals, 12 assists) both went up.

There was speculation around the NHL that Peterka wanted a new start with another team rather than reupping with the Sabres, who haven't made the playoffs since 2011. Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams was asked earlier this week whether Peterka had requested a trade.

"I don't want to say yes or no because I just don't think it's the right time," he said. "I just don't think it's fair, to the player to be honest with you, to really even respond to that."

One day later, Peterka was traded to Utah.

The Mammoth add much needed goal-scoring pop to the wing for a team that was 21st in goals per game this past season (2.93). Peterka brings speed and tenacity, along with the ability to create offense off the rush.

Adams said Peterka's exit meetings with himself and coach Lindy Ruff were "very positive, productive, honest conversations" about what Peterka has done well and what he can do better. Adams praised Peterka's "maturity" in analyzing his own game for areas of improvement, such as on defense.

Peterka's $7.7 million AAV is the second highest on Utah behind defenseman Mikhail Sergachev ($8.5 million).

The Sabres got a young forward with upside in Doan, who has 28 points in 62 career games with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes, the team's previous incarnation. Kesselring gives Buffalo a right-shot defenseman who can slide into its top four on the blue line.

The duo is also more cost effective than what Peterka would have earned in a new contract through arbitration, had the sides decided to go down that road. Instead, the talented winger is on the road to Salt Lake City.