Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year, $5.5 million extension on Saturday.

The deal runs through the 2026-27 season for Soderblom, who avoided arbitration.

Soderblom, 25, posted a 10-18-7 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 36 games (33 starts) last season. He set career highs in both wins and games played.

He is 17-52-11 with a 3.55 GAA and .889 save percentage in 86 career games (77 starts) with the Blackhawks. He signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021.