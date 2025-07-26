        <
          Blackhawks sign goalie Arvid Soderblom to 2-year extension

          • Field Level Media
          Jul 26, 2025, 06:07 PM

          The Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year, $5.5 million extension on Saturday.

          The deal runs through the 2026-27 season for Soderblom, who avoided arbitration.

          Soderblom, 25, posted a 10-18-7 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 36 games (33 starts) last season. He set career highs in both wins and games played.

          He is 17-52-11 with a 3.55 GAA and .889 save percentage in 86 career games (77 starts) with the Blackhawks. He signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021.