OTTAWA, Ontario -- The Ottawa Senators, who fell 4-1 to the Nashville Predators on Monday, played the final nine minutes of the third period without captain Brady Tkachuk.

Tkachuk was cross-checked by Predators defenseman Roman Josi early in the first period and went awkwardly into the boards. He was holding his right forearm as he got to his feet. He continued to play but didn't always look comfortable.

"Obviously he didn't finish the game down the stretch, he tried to," Senators coach Travis Green said. "I don't really have an update. He's being evaluated right now."

Green wouldn't refer to keeping Tkachuk off the ice as precautionary but did say it was a result of the first-period collision.

The Senators are already without forward Drake Batherson, and losing Tkachuk for any amount of time would be challenging.