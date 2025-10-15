Open Extended Reactions

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to miss a couple of weeks because of a lower-body injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

His second campaign with the Devils has seen him win two of his first three games only to have a 3.89 goals-against average and a .845 save percentage.

The Devils called up Nico Daws from their AHL affiliate on Wednesday with the expectation he'll work in tandem with veteran Jake Allen, who left their 3-2 win Monday over the Columbus Blue Jackets because of cramping. Markstrom played for 20 minutes and stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.

Inserting Daws into their goalie lineup is nothing new for the Devils. He has split time between the NHL and AHL the past few years, appearing in 52 games since the 2021-22 season, including a 3-1 mark with a 1.60 GAA and a .939 save percentage over six games last season.

Markstrom's injury also comes at a time in which the Devils are managing other injuries throughout their lineup. Forward Evgenii Dadonov, who signed a one-year deal in free agency, was moved to injured reserve after suffering a hand injury Thursday in their season opener.

The injury list also includes forward Stefan Noesen along with defensemen Seamus Casey and Johnathan Kovacevic.

Keefe told reporters that Noesen is getting closer to returning. Casey has resumed skating but will remain out of the lineup, while Kovacevic is skating but will still be out for months.