Open Extended Reactions

It takes more than one elite player to win the Stanley Cup. The repeat champion Florida Panthers continue to prove that is true -- and the results of the NHL Rank poll for the 2025-26 season bear that out.

We asked a panel of ESPN broadcasters, analysts, reporters and editors to rate players based on how good they will be this season compared with their peers. Emphasis was placed on their value for this coming season, which explains why players who are out injured (but expected to return) might be lower than if they were healthy now.

In the case of the Panthers, this put Matthew Tkachuk a bit lower than usual, while Aleksander Barkov (who is expected to miss the regular season, if not longer) did not make the cut in the top 100.

Nevertheless, the defending champs put six players in the top 100, which was behind only the Dallas Stars' seven for most players to make the list.

As for individuals, Connor McDavid continued his reign as the top vote-getter, holding down the No. 1 spot again, as he did for 2024-25 and 2023-24 and 2022-22 and 2021-22 and ... you get the idea.

Here's the 1-100 list for 2025-26, featuring write-ups courtesy of ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton, Greg Wyshynski and editorial staff.

2024-25 rank: 1

Age: 28

Simply put, McDavid is the best player on the planet, the best player of his generation, and could finish his career as one of the best to ever touch a puck. An eight-time 100-point scorer, McDavid has captained the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals; this season, the objective is having Edmonton win its first title since 1990. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 4

Age: 26

Many types of players are needed to win in the NHL. Among them, a puck-moving defenseman who can also be trusted to play heavy minutes in every scenario. Makar is just that, as the two-time Norris Trophy winner (given to the NHL's best defenseman) is trusted to drive play in every scenario. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 3

Age: 30

The Avalanche? Team Canada? It doesn't matter. Any team that has MacKinnon is going to pose a serious threat to win on a nightly basis. His combination of control, power, speed and unpredictability has made him one of the best in the world. Like McDavid, he has a chance to win a gold medal and a Stanley Cup in the same season. Unlike McDavid, the Cup would be his second after the Avs' win in 2022. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 9

Age: 30

Since 2022-23, Draisaitl is second in goals scored (146) and goals per game (0.63). He's a dominating offensive star who long ago put to bed the notion that he was simply a product of his teammate, Connor McDavid. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 2

Age: 32

Kucherov led the NHL in points for a second consecutive season and for the third time since 2019. He can either score goals or create them for his teammates, which has been integral to the Lightning winning two titles during his time with the only club he has ever known. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 31

Age: 32

Only four goalies in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967) have won the Hart Trophy as league MVP; Hellebuyck joined the fraternity in 2025, taking his spot with Carey Price, Jose Theodore and Dominik Hasek. Can Hellebuyck join Hasek as the only goaltenders to pull off the feat two years in a row? -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 12

Age: 26

Suggesting that Hughes can do everything asked of a contemporary defenseman isn't an overstatement. The consistency he has shown in every scenario has made him one of the game's best players, and someone who could be instrumental in the United States' chase for a gold medal at the Olympics. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 6

Age: 28

There aren't many goal scorers who are as pure as Matthews, who possess the sort of shot every player covets. He has tallied 30-plus goals in every season of his career -- despite injuries -- and does it all for the Leafs as a standout 200-foot center. -- Shilton

2024-25 rank: 16

Age: 29

Talent has never been the question with Eichel. But last season, he unlocked aspects of his game that have made him one of the most complete centers in hockey. He'll help push his team to capture its second title since 2023, while also helping the U.S. in its push for Olympic gold. -- Clark

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2024-25 rank: 8

Age: 29

Could his first full season in Dallas be the one that sees the Stars win the Stanley Cup that has eluded them over the past few years? Rantanen left Colorado in the NHL's biggest trade last season and then made his way back to the Central Division in a subsequent deal. But with a long-term pact in hand, he'll be a key player for the Stars for the foreseeable future. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 11

Age: 29

Pastrnak has scored over 40 goals in four consecutive seasons. Given his career total with the Bruins (391 entering this season), he could move all the way to third in franchise history if he notches another 40 goals in 2025-26. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 27

Age: 31

Some might have surmised that Vasilevskiy was heading into a decline based on 2023-24, when his save percentage dipped to .900 after seven straight seasons at .915 or higher. The 2024-25 campaign ended that talk, as he registered a .921 mark along with a 2.18 GAA and 38 wins. The "Big Cat" can still roar. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 30

Age: 29

The Panthers pulled off a unique feat last season, placing two players in the top two spots in Selke Trophy voting. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov -- who won the award -- is likely out until April (if not longer), meaning Reinhart and others will have to pick up the slack on both ends of the ice. The scoring part won't be a problem, as Reinhart has 127 goals in the past three seasons combined. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 26

Age: 29

A one-time Vezina Trophy winner (for now), Shesterkin is easily the best player drafted at No. 118 in NHL history. If the Rangers fail to make the postseason again, it won't be because of their superstar goaltender. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 17

Age: 28

All anyone needs to know about Kaprizov and his value could be seen last season. Before he got hurt, he was among the front-runners for the Hart Trophy, and the Wild looked as if they could win the Central. But an injury meant that Kaprizov played in just 41 regular-season games. The Wild struggled to score goals in his absence before his eventual return helped them capture a wild-card spot. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 25

Age: 26

Brady Tkachuk captained the Senators to their first Stanley Cup playoff berth since 2017. His goal scoring and physicality will be vital not only to Ottawa in the NHL, but also to Team USA in the 2026 Olympics. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 23

Age: 34

The 6-7 blueliner remains a dominant presence in both ends of the ice: 66 points in 79 games last season, while using physicality and his considerable wingspan to disrupt opponents in his own zone. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 14

Age: 28

Marner is the unique skater who dominates individually while also elevating literally any linemate he's paired with. A force on special teams -- his penalty killing is particularly good -- Marner is more likely to try setting up a goal than attempting to score one himself. And the Golden Knights are counting on his playmaking to carry them for years to come -- Shilton

2024-25 rank: 35

Age: 26

Part of the Stars' legendary 2017 draft class (with Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger), Robertson has 269 points in 246 games the past three regular seasons. His line with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen will be one of the NHL's most dangerous this season. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 58

Age: 28

The Michigan native removed any sense of uncertainty for next summer by signing a team-record $96 million contract extension on the eve of the season -- then opened the campaign with a hat trick against the Stars. He'll also be a key player for the U.S. in the Olympic Games. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 13

Age: 38

Father Time? Crosby has never heard of him, apparently. The Penguins' captain is playing as well now as he has throughout a legendary career that kept Pittsburgh as a contender for nearly two decades. And Crosby shows no signs of wanting to slow down. -- Shilton

2024-25 rank: 55

Age: 38

Season No. 20 will be the last one in the NHL for Kopitar, by far the best hockey player ever from Slovenia -- he has outscored second-place Jan Mursak 1,281 to 4 heading into this season. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 63

Age: 26

The Devils' captain built another strong case for a Selke Trophy in 2024-25 and finished fourth in the voting, garnering 11 first-place votes. Another standout season could see him land in the finalists' circle. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 49

Age: 29

The heart and soul of the Red Wings, Larkin turned heads with his excellent two-way play during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Can he lead the Red Wings back to the postseason? -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 22

Age: 26

There are sitcoms that have episodes with lesser run time than Heiskanen averages in a game. He's frequently in the discussion for the league's best shutdown defenseman, and he'd receive even more acclaim if he had offensive numbers similar to some of his peers. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 32

Age: 29

With Mitch Marner now plying his trade for the Golden Knights, the Leafs will need continued production out of the elite scorers who remain -- and Nylander is certainly one of them, with 125 goals in the past three seasons combined. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 34

Age: 31

Forsberg was not immune to whatever plagued the Predators in 2024-25, as his 76 points was a steep decline from 94 the season prior. Will 2025-26 be a rebound for him personally and for his team? -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 19

Age: 28

The top center on the Hurricanes, Aho is a point-per-game offensive player whose defensive play fits the Carolina tradition of two-way play. -- Wyshynski

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

2024-25 rank: 62

Age: 40

The greatest goal scorer in NHL history began the 2025-26 campaign with 897 career tallies. How many will he add to his total this season -- and will it be his last in the NHL? -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 64

Age: 27

One of the snubs left off the United States' 4 Nations Face-off roster, the 27-year-old Thompson has extra motivation to get off to a fast start to get his name on the list for the Olympics. Getting on a pace for 40-plus goals (as he has done twice in his young career) would be a good start. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 39

Age: 28

Part of the Stars' "Finnish Mafia," Hintz's 200-foot game means that opponents have to construct their game plan around him. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 21

Age: 29

Point had always been a dangerous offensive player, but his goal scoring has exploded over the past three seasons (139 goals) while taking passes from former league MVP Nikita Kucherov on his wing. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 24

Age: 26

Does Elias Pettersson still belong among the top 25 players in the NHL? That's what the Canucks star is trying to prove in 2025-26 after injuries and locker room drama contributed to the worst offensive season of his career. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 18

Age: 31

Jake Guentzel has earned the chance to skate with the greatest. He was Sidney Crosby's linemate for eight seasons in Pittsburgh. Last season, his first with the Lightning, he scored a career-high 41 goals on a line with Nikita Kucherov. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 33

Age: 26

The man they call "Otter" has been everything the Stars wanted after they selected him 26th in the 2017 draft, including 151 wins in 253 career games and a 2.54 GAA. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 15

Age: 24

When Jack Hughes is in the lineup, he's one of the most gifted playmakers in the NHL, averaging 1.13 points per game last season. The trick has been staying in the lineup, as Hughes has played over 70 games only once in the past four seasons with the Devils. -- Wyshynski

2024-25 rank: 28

Age: 32

The newest captain of the Rangers was brought in to set a new tone as the Blueshirts hope their playoff absence last season was an aberration. -- ESPN staff

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2024-25 rank: 7

Age: 33

The Rangers have had their ups and downs. Panarin has been a spark plug in their offense through it all. His speed, vision and playmaking skills are top end, and when he's consistently contributing, New York can look unstoppable up front. -- Shilton

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 24

The 5-8 scoring winger has earned social media shoutouts from fellow Wisconsin native J.J. Watt and is looking to breach the 40-goal benchmark after notching 37 last season. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 50

Age: 27

The Chesterfield, Missouri, native is one of the NHL's underappreciated scorers, with 90 points in 81 games last season. That will change if the Mammoth qualify for the postseason this spring. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 74

Age: 28

Perhaps no player boosted his stock more during the 4 Nations Face-Off than Werenski, who is arguably Columbus' most important player. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 23

A rising star for the Hurricanes and Team Canada -- and on "FaceOff: Inside the NHL" -- Jarvis will be a critical player in Carolina's quest for its first Cup since 2006. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 57

Age: 32

The first player drafted by the Jets 2.0 franchise after relocating from Atlanta, Scheifele continues to fill the stat sheet as both scorer and playmaker. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 79

Age: 27

Whether Jack Hughes is in the lineup or not, Bratt continues to drive offense for the Devils, with 171 points in 163 games the past two regular seasons. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 20

Age: 35

What makes him the greatest hockey player Switzerland has ever seen has been the consistency. A threat to reach double figures in goals, Josi is equally effective in the defensive zone, as he has anchored the Preds' defensive setup for more than a decade. -- Clark

2024-25 rank: 85

Age: 29

Kings fans have known of Kempe's scoring prowess for many seasons -- and the ESPN voting panel has finally caught up. As the Kings move on from the Kopitar era beginning next season, Kempe will continue to be a foundational player. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 83

Age: 37

The legends of "Playoff Bob" are many, as the Russian veteran has backstopped the past two Cup champs. But, he continues to be a reliable regular-season netminder as well, with 69 wins and a sub-2.50 GAA the past two seasons combined. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 86

Age: 23

The latest elite Scandinavian import plying his trade for the Red Wings, Raymond will look to eclipse his career-best 80 points from 2024-25. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 53

Age: 23

Faber finished second for the Calder Trophy following the 2023-24 season and has become a blue-line bedrock for his home state Wild. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: 71

Age: 23

A near point-per-game player for the past two regular seasons, the 23-year-old native of Germany added five goals in the Sens' six-game return to the playoffs in 2025. -- ESPN staff

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 19

2024-25 rank: 38

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 24

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 35

2024-25 rank: 44

Age: 25

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 22

2024-25 rank: 45

Age: 20

2024-25 rank: 41

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: 88

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: 37

Age: 25

2024-25 rank: 66

Age: 22

2024-25 rank: 46

Age: 25

2024-25 rank: HM

Age: 26

2024-25 rank: 68

Age: 29

2024-25 rank: 48

Age: 37

2024-25 rank: 60

Age: 30

2024-25 rank: 72

Age: 35

2024-25 rank: 96

Age: 31

2024-25 rank: 95

Age: 26

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 26

2024-25 rank: 42

Age: 28

2024-25 rank: 5

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: 82

Age: 31

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 20

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 31

2024-25 rank: 90

Age: 29

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 21

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: 43

Age: 30

2024-25 rank: 29

Age: 33

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 24

2024-25 rank: HM

Age: 26

2024-25 rank: 40

Age: 35

2024-25 rank: 59

Age: 24

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 31

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 23

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 20

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 23

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 23

2024-25 rank: 84

Age: 31

2024-25 rank: 76

Age: 32

2024-25 rank: 36

Age: 30

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 22

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: 47

Age: 26

2024-25 rank: 93

Age: 27

2024-25 rank: HM

Age: 21

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 22

2024-25 rank: 78

Age: 33

2024-25 rank: NR

Age: 30

Honorable mentions

Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche

Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks

Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers

Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils

Tomas Hertl, C, Vegas Golden Knights

Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues

Dylan Strome, C, Washington Capitals