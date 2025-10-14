It takes more than one elite player to win the Stanley Cup. The repeat champion Florida Panthers continue to prove that is true -- and the results of the NHL Rank poll for the 2025-26 season bear that out.
We asked a panel of ESPN broadcasters, analysts, reporters and editors to rate players based on how good they will be this season compared with their peers. Emphasis was placed on their value for this coming season, which explains why players who are out injured (but expected to return) might be lower than if they were healthy now.
In the case of the Panthers, this put Matthew Tkachuk a bit lower than usual, while Aleksander Barkov (who is expected to miss the regular season, if not longer) did not make the cut in the top 100.
Nevertheless, the defending champs put six players in the top 100, which was behind only the Dallas Stars' seven for most players to make the list.
As for individuals, Connor McDavid continued his reign as the top vote-getter, holding down the No. 1 spot again, as he did for 2024-25 and 2023-24 and 2022-22 and 2021-22 and ... you get the idea.
Here's the 1-100 list for 2025-26, featuring write-ups courtesy of ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton, Greg Wyshynski and editorial staff.
1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
2024-25 rank: 1
Age: 28
Simply put, McDavid is the best player on the planet, the best player of his generation, and could finish his career as one of the best to ever touch a puck. An eight-time 100-point scorer, McDavid has captained the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals; this season, the objective is having Edmonton win its first title since 1990. -- Clark
2. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
2024-25 rank: 4
Age: 26
Many types of players are needed to win in the NHL. Among them, a puck-moving defenseman who can also be trusted to play heavy minutes in every scenario. Makar is just that, as the two-time Norris Trophy winner (given to the NHL's best defenseman) is trusted to drive play in every scenario. -- Clark
3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
2024-25 rank: 3
Age: 30
The Avalanche? Team Canada? It doesn't matter. Any team that has MacKinnon is going to pose a serious threat to win on a nightly basis. His combination of control, power, speed and unpredictability has made him one of the best in the world. Like McDavid, he has a chance to win a gold medal and a Stanley Cup in the same season. Unlike McDavid, the Cup would be his second after the Avs' win in 2022. -- Clark
4. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers
2024-25 rank: 9
Age: 30
Since 2022-23, Draisaitl is second in goals scored (146) and goals per game (0.63). He's a dominating offensive star who long ago put to bed the notion that he was simply a product of his teammate, Connor McDavid. -- Wyshynski
5. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
2024-25 rank: 2
Age: 32
Kucherov led the NHL in points for a second consecutive season and for the third time since 2019. He can either score goals or create them for his teammates, which has been integral to the Lightning winning two titles during his time with the only club he has ever known. -- Clark
6. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
2024-25 rank: 31
Age: 32
Only four goalies in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967) have won the Hart Trophy as league MVP; Hellebuyck joined the fraternity in 2025, taking his spot with Carey Price, Jose Theodore and Dominik Hasek. Can Hellebuyck join Hasek as the only goaltenders to pull off the feat two years in a row? -- ESPN staff
7. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
2024-25 rank: 12
Age: 26
Suggesting that Hughes can do everything asked of a contemporary defenseman isn't an overstatement. The consistency he has shown in every scenario has made him one of the game's best players, and someone who could be instrumental in the United States' chase for a gold medal at the Olympics. -- Clark
8. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
2024-25 rank: 6
Age: 28
There aren't many goal scorers who are as pure as Matthews, who possess the sort of shot every player covets. He has tallied 30-plus goals in every season of his career -- despite injuries -- and does it all for the Leafs as a standout 200-foot center. -- Shilton
9. Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights
2024-25 rank: 16
Age: 29
Talent has never been the question with Eichel. But last season, he unlocked aspects of his game that have made him one of the most complete centers in hockey. He'll help push his team to capture its second title since 2023, while also helping the U.S. in its push for Olympic gold. -- Clark
10. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: 8
Age: 29
Could his first full season in Dallas be the one that sees the Stars win the Stanley Cup that has eluded them over the past few years? Rantanen left Colorado in the NHL's biggest trade last season and then made his way back to the Central Division in a subsequent deal. But with a long-term pact in hand, he'll be a key player for the Stars for the foreseeable future. -- Clark
11. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
2024-25 rank: 11
Age: 29
Pastrnak has scored over 40 goals in four consecutive seasons. Given his career total with the Bruins (391 entering this season), he could move all the way to third in franchise history if he notches another 40 goals in 2025-26. -- Wyshynski
12. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning
2024-25 rank: 27
Age: 31
Some might have surmised that Vasilevskiy was heading into a decline based on 2023-24, when his save percentage dipped to .900 after seven straight seasons at .915 or higher. The 2024-25 campaign ended that talk, as he registered a .921 mark along with a 2.18 GAA and 38 wins. The "Big Cat" can still roar. -- ESPN staff
13. Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers
2024-25 rank: 30
Age: 29
The Panthers pulled off a unique feat last season, placing two players in the top two spots in Selke Trophy voting. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov -- who won the award -- is likely out until April (if not longer), meaning Reinhart and others will have to pick up the slack on both ends of the ice. The scoring part won't be a problem, as Reinhart has 127 goals in the past three seasons combined. -- ESPN staff
14. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
2024-25 rank: 26
Age: 29
A one-time Vezina Trophy winner (for now), Shesterkin is easily the best player drafted at No. 118 in NHL history. If the Rangers fail to make the postseason again, it won't be because of their superstar goaltender. -- ESPN staff
15. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild
2024-25 rank: 17
Age: 28
All anyone needs to know about Kaprizov and his value could be seen last season. Before he got hurt, he was among the front-runners for the Hart Trophy, and the Wild looked as if they could win the Central. But an injury meant that Kaprizov played in just 41 regular-season games. The Wild struggled to score goals in his absence before his eventual return helped them capture a wild-card spot. -- Clark
16. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
2024-25 rank: 25
Age: 26
Brady Tkachuk captained the Senators to their first Stanley Cup playoff berth since 2017. His goal scoring and physicality will be vital not only to Ottawa in the NHL, but also to Team USA in the 2026 Olympics. -- Wyshynski
17. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
2024-25 rank: 23
Age: 34
The 6-7 blueliner remains a dominant presence in both ends of the ice: 66 points in 79 games last season, while using physicality and his considerable wingspan to disrupt opponents in his own zone. -- Wyshynski
18. Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
2024-25 rank: 14
Age: 28
Marner is the unique skater who dominates individually while also elevating literally any linemate he's paired with. A force on special teams -- his penalty killing is particularly good -- Marner is more likely to try setting up a goal than attempting to score one himself. And the Golden Knights are counting on his playmaking to carry them for years to come -- Shilton
19. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: 35
Age: 26
Part of the Stars' legendary 2017 draft class (with Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger), Robertson has 269 points in 246 games the past three regular seasons. His line with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen will be one of the NHL's most dangerous this season. -- ESPN staff
20. Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets
2024-25 rank: 58
Age: 28
The Michigan native removed any sense of uncertainty for next summer by signing a team-record $96 million contract extension on the eve of the season -- then opened the campaign with a hat trick against the Stars. He'll also be a key player for the U.S. in the Olympic Games. -- ESPN staff
21. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
2024-25 rank: 13
Age: 38
Father Time? Crosby has never heard of him, apparently. The Penguins' captain is playing as well now as he has throughout a legendary career that kept Pittsburgh as a contender for nearly two decades. And Crosby shows no signs of wanting to slow down. -- Shilton
22. Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings
2024-25 rank: 55
Age: 38
Season No. 20 will be the last one in the NHL for Kopitar, by far the best hockey player ever from Slovenia -- he has outscored second-place Jan Mursak 1,281 to 4 heading into this season. -- ESPN staff
23. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils
2024-25 rank: 63
Age: 26
The Devils' captain built another strong case for a Selke Trophy in 2024-25 and finished fourth in the voting, garnering 11 first-place votes. Another standout season could see him land in the finalists' circle. -- ESPN staff
24. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
2024-25 rank: 49
Age: 29
The heart and soul of the Red Wings, Larkin turned heads with his excellent two-way play during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Can he lead the Red Wings back to the postseason? -- ESPN staff
25. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: 22
Age: 26
There are sitcoms that have episodes with lesser run time than Heiskanen averages in a game. He's frequently in the discussion for the league's best shutdown defenseman, and he'd receive even more acclaim if he had offensive numbers similar to some of his peers. -- Clark
26. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
2024-25 rank: 32
Age: 29
With Mitch Marner now plying his trade for the Golden Knights, the Leafs will need continued production out of the elite scorers who remain -- and Nylander is certainly one of them, with 125 goals in the past three seasons combined. -- ESPN staff
27. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators
2024-25 rank: 34
Age: 31
Forsberg was not immune to whatever plagued the Predators in 2024-25, as his 76 points was a steep decline from 94 the season prior. Will 2025-26 be a rebound for him personally and for his team? -- ESPN staff
28. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes
2024-25 rank: 19
Age: 28
The top center on the Hurricanes, Aho is a point-per-game offensive player whose defensive play fits the Carolina tradition of two-way play. -- Wyshynski
29. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
2024-25 rank: 62
Age: 40
The greatest goal scorer in NHL history began the 2025-26 campaign with 897 career tallies. How many will he add to his total this season -- and will it be his last in the NHL? -- ESPN staff
30. Tage Thompson, C, Buffalo Sabres
2024-25 rank: 64
Age: 27
One of the snubs left off the United States' 4 Nations Face-off roster, the 27-year-old Thompson has extra motivation to get off to a fast start to get his name on the list for the Olympics. Getting on a pace for 40-plus goals (as he has done twice in his young career) would be a good start. -- ESPN staff
31. Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: 39
Age: 28
Part of the Stars' "Finnish Mafia," Hintz's 200-foot game means that opponents have to construct their game plan around him. -- ESPN staff
32. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
2024-25 rank: 21
Age: 29
Point had always been a dangerous offensive player, but his goal scoring has exploded over the past three seasons (139 goals) while taking passes from former league MVP Nikita Kucherov on his wing. -- Wyshynski
33. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks
2024-25 rank: 24
Age: 26
Does Elias Pettersson still belong among the top 25 players in the NHL? That's what the Canucks star is trying to prove in 2025-26 after injuries and locker room drama contributed to the worst offensive season of his career. -- Wyshynski
34. Jake Guentzel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning
2024-25 rank: 18
Age: 31
Jake Guentzel has earned the chance to skate with the greatest. He was Sidney Crosby's linemate for eight seasons in Pittsburgh. Last season, his first with the Lightning, he scored a career-high 41 goals on a line with Nikita Kucherov. -- Wyshynski
35. Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: 33
Age: 26
The man they call "Otter" has been everything the Stars wanted after they selected him 26th in the 2017 draft, including 151 wins in 253 career games and a 2.54 GAA. -- ESPN staff
36. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
2024-25 rank: 15
Age: 24
When Jack Hughes is in the lineup, he's one of the most gifted playmakers in the NHL, averaging 1.13 points per game last season. The trick has been staying in the lineup, as Hughes has played over 70 games only once in the past four seasons with the Devils. -- Wyshynski
37. J.T. Miller, C, New York Rangers
2024-25 rank: 28
Age: 32
The newest captain of the Rangers was brought in to set a new tone as the Blueshirts hope their playoff absence last season was an aberration. -- ESPN staff
38. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers
2024-25 rank: 7
Age: 33
The Rangers have had their ups and downs. Panarin has been a spark plug in their offense through it all. His speed, vision and playmaking skills are top end, and when he's consistently contributing, New York can look unstoppable up front. -- Shilton
39. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 24
The 5-8 scoring winger has earned social media shoutouts from fellow Wisconsin native J.J. Watt and is looking to breach the 40-goal benchmark after notching 37 last season. -- ESPN staff
40. Clayton Keller, C, Utah Mammoth
2024-25 rank: 50
Age: 27
The Chesterfield, Missouri, native is one of the NHL's underappreciated scorers, with 90 points in 81 games last season. That will change if the Mammoth qualify for the postseason this spring. -- ESPN staff
41. Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
2024-25 rank: 74
Age: 28
Perhaps no player boosted his stock more during the 4 Nations Face-Off than Werenski, who is arguably Columbus' most important player. -- ESPN staff
42. Seth Jarvis, C, Carolina Hurricanes
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 23
A rising star for the Hurricanes and Team Canada -- and on "FaceOff: Inside the NHL" -- Jarvis will be a critical player in Carolina's quest for its first Cup since 2006. -- ESPN staff
43. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
2024-25 rank: 57
Age: 32
The first player drafted by the Jets 2.0 franchise after relocating from Atlanta, Scheifele continues to fill the stat sheet as both scorer and playmaker. -- ESPN staff
44. Jesper Bratt, LW, New Jersey Devils
2024-25 rank: 79
Age: 27
Whether Jack Hughes is in the lineup or not, Bratt continues to drive offense for the Devils, with 171 points in 163 games the past two regular seasons. -- ESPN staff
45. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators
2024-25 rank: 20
Age: 35
What makes him the greatest hockey player Switzerland has ever seen has been the consistency. A threat to reach double figures in goals, Josi is equally effective in the defensive zone, as he has anchored the Preds' defensive setup for more than a decade. -- Clark
46. Adrian Kempe, C, Los Angeles Kings
2024-25 rank: 85
Age: 29
Kings fans have known of Kempe's scoring prowess for many seasons -- and the ESPN voting panel has finally caught up. As the Kings move on from the Kopitar era beginning next season, Kempe will continue to be a foundational player. -- ESPN staff
47. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers
2024-25 rank: 83
Age: 37
The legends of "Playoff Bob" are many, as the Russian veteran has backstopped the past two Cup champs. But, he continues to be a reliable regular-season netminder as well, with 69 wins and a sub-2.50 GAA the past two seasons combined. -- ESPN staff
48. Lucas Raymond, RW, Detroit Red Wings
2024-25 rank: 86
Age: 23
The latest elite Scandinavian import plying his trade for the Red Wings, Raymond will look to eclipse his career-best 80 points from 2024-25. -- ESPN staff
49. Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild
2024-25 rank: 53
Age: 23
Faber finished second for the Calder Trophy following the 2023-24 season and has become a blue-line bedrock for his home state Wild. -- ESPN staff
50. Tim Stutzle, LW, Ottawa Senators
2024-25 rank: 71
Age: 23
A near point-per-game player for the past two regular seasons, the 23-year-old native of Germany added five goals in the Sens' six-game return to the playoffs in 2025. -- ESPN staff
51. Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 19
52. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers
2024-25 rank: 38
Age: 27
53. Matt Boldy, LW, Minnesota Wild
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 24
54. Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 35
55. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers
2024-25 rank: 44
Age: 25
56. Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 22
57. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
2024-25 rank: 45
Age: 20
58. Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins
2024-25 rank: 41
Age: 27
59. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Detroit Red Wings
2024-25 rank: 88
Age: 27
60. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
2024-25 rank: 37
Age: 25
61. Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: 66
Age: 22
62. Noah Dobson, D, Montreal Canadiens
2024-25 rank: 46
Age: 25
63. Martin Necas, C, Colorado Avalanche
2024-25 rank: HM
Age: 26
64. Timo Meier, RW, New Jersey Devils
2024-25 rank: 68
Age: 29
65. Brad Marchand, LW, Florida Panthers
2024-25 rank: 48
Age: 37
66. Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders
2024-25 rank: 60
Age: 30
67. Jacob Markstrom, G, New Jersey Devils
2024-25 rank: 72
Age: 35
68. Jaccob Slavin, D, Carolina Hurricanes
2024-25 rank: 96
Age: 31
69. Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues
2024-25 rank: 95
Age: 26
70. Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 26
71. Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders
2024-25 rank: 42
Age: 28
72. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
2024-25 rank: 5
Age: 27
73. Devon Toews, D, Colorado Avalanche
2024-25 rank: 82
Age: 31
74. Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 20
75. Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 31
76. Sam Bennett, C, Florida Panthers
2024-25 rank: 90
Age: 29
77. Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 21
78. Brandon Hagel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 27
79. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
2024-25 rank: 43
Age: 30
80. Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
2024-25 rank: 29
Age: 33
81. Thomas Harley, D, Dallas Stars
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 24
82. Josh Norris, C, Buffalo Sabres
2024-25 rank: HM
Age: 26
83. Steven Stamkos, C, Nashville Predators
2024-25 rank: 40
Age: 35
84. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings
2024-25 rank: 59
Age: 24
85. Morgan Rielly, D, Toronto Maple Leafs
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 31
86. Cole Perfetti, C, Winnipeg Jets
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 23
87. Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 20
88. Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 23
89. Anton Lundell, C, Florida Panthers
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 23
90. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Calgary Flames
2024-25 rank: 84
Age: 31
91. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edmonton Oilers
2024-25 rank: 76
Age: 32
92. Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators
2024-25 rank: 36
Age: 30
93. Logan Stankoven, C, Carolina Hurricanes
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 22
94. Jordan Kyrou, C, St. Louis Blues
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 27
95. Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins
2024-25 rank: 47
Age: 26
96. Mikhail Sergachev, D, Utah Mammoth
2024-25 rank: 93
Age: 27
97. Logan Cooley, C, Utah Mammoth
2024-25 rank: HM
Age: 21
98. Mason McTavish, C, Anaheim Ducks
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 22
99. Zach Hyman, LW, Edmonton Oilers
2024-25 rank: 78
Age: 33
100. Bo Horvat, C, New York Islanders
2024-25 rank: NR
Age: 30
Honorable mentions
Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche
Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks
Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks
Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers
Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils
Tomas Hertl, C, Vegas Golden Knights
Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues
Dylan Strome, C, Washington Capitals