The Colorado Avalanche are going to win the 2026 Stanley Cup.

I made the declaration about a month ago when pressed for a Cup pick. At the time, I thought I was being a Brooklyn hipster going against a wave of sentiment behind the Edmonton Oilers, who have lost consecutive Stanley Cup Finals; the Dallas Stars, who have lost three straight Western Conference finals; and the Vegas Golden Knights, who added Mitch Marner in the offseason.

Imagine my surprise when I looked at the ESPN hockey family's season predictions and saw the Avalanche were in fact the chalk of a very crowded field. A hipster picker's nightmare, indeed.

As is tradition, I revealed my Stanley Cup selection to a member of that team while at the player media tour in Las Vegas:

Me: I wanted to inform you that I'm picking you guys to win the Stanley Cup.

Avalanche star Cale Makar: I appreciate that.

Me: I also wanted to inform you that I'm not good at making Stanley Cup predictions.

Makar: Well, we'll prove that wrong, hopefully.

I have the Avalanche winning the Cup over the Carolina Hurricanes, who are in at least their sixth attempt to break through in the Eastern Conference under coach Rod Brind'amour. I explain why below in my full 2025-26 NHL season standings predictions.

Here's my division-by-division breakdown. Playoff teams are bolded. Good luck to all 32 teams. Hope everyone has fun out there.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Florida Panthers

Buffalo Sabres

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

Boston Bruins

There's probably no greater example of the constant power rebalancing in the Atlantic than the fact that the Lightning haven't finished atop the division since 2018-19. That's despite having Nikita Kucherov, second only to Connor McDavid in points (378) over the past three seasons; Andrei Vasilevskiy, third in save percentage (.913) in that span; Victor Hedman, seventh in points among defensemen (191) and a defensive rock on which to build; and the rest of a cast that includes Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel.

Oh, and behind the bench a guy named Jon Cooper, considered by everyone except Jack Adams Award voters to be the best coach in the league.

The Lightning will win the Atlantic this season handily. Kucherov's line with Point and Guentzel averaged over four goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. The duo of Cirelli and Hagel produced a 61% expected goals percentage together last season. Ryan McDonagh, a true glue guy, returned to the scene of his two Stanley Cup wins and had one of the most underappreciated seasons by a defenseman in 2024-25. Tampa Bay gets full seasons of Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde, and 24-year-old Gage Goncalves has another gear to hit. The Bolts will have at least one new banner to raise in the rafters after this season.

One of the bottom-feeders in the Atlantic was eventually going to be full enough to rise into contention, and that ended up being the Senators, who made the playoffs last spring for the first time since 2017. They'll continue to ascend provided the forward group cooperates.

Brady Tkachuk, growing into one of the NHL's greatest captains, needs to get back to the mid-30s in goals -- and having linemate Tim Stützle return to the 90-point plateau is key in that. Dylan Cozens already showed he's going to be the next in the grand tradition of Buffalo Sabres' transactional regrets after last year's trade deadline pickup. But this season hinges on players such as Shane Pinto, Ridly Greig and Fabian Zetterlund, a trade deadline dud whom Ottawa still extended for three seasons.

The forwards being make-or-break means I'm fairly confident in the Sens' back end. Jake Sanderson established himself as an elite top-pairing guy, which has allowed Thomas Chabot to thrive on a second pairing with Nick Jensen. Jordan Spence comes over from the Kings to significantly upgrade what Travis Hamonic gave the Sens last season. Linus Ullmark was awesome from December on last season. His crease-mate, Leevi Merilainen, could be a sneaky Calder Trophy candidate. There's a lot to like here for coach Travis Green, who made major strides in giving this team some defensive structure last season. The Senators are adding while others in the Atlantic are subtracting.

Losing Mitch Marner means losing points in the standings for the Maple Leafs. He's a 100-point winger who led the team in power-play points and was their best penalty-killing forward. Did that transfer over to the postseason? Absolutely not, which is why Marner deserved criticism, though perhaps not to pariah levels. But no one had a higher wins above replacement on the Leafs last regular season than Marner (2.8). I'm sure that will be celebrated when he returns to Toronto with Vegas on Jan. 23 for a game that'll make John Tavares' return to Long Island as a Leaf look like a concert by The Wiggles by comparison.

The "Core Four" lost one but might have gained another. Replacing Mitch Marner with Matthew Knies appears a bit like the Ninja Turtles swapping Leonardo for Casey Jones, but Knies is primed to pop after a 29-goal campaign. The Leafs know what they have in William Nylander, who is eighth in goals scored (125) over the past three seasons, and they have him next to Tavares, who at 35 is half the player he used to be and is paid as such. If we're going by his career cadence, Auston Matthews should score over 60 goals this season. The Leafs would probably settle for seeing the former MVP's dangerous dominance after injuries diminished him last season. So would Team USA in the Olympic Games in February.

The Leafs imported Matias Maccelli from Utah to help replace Marner's points, and it still seems like a weird decision to add a guy who had six hits in 55 games to a Craig Berube team. Because everywhere you look on this roster, you're starting to see a Craig Berube team: Nicolas Roy, acquired from Vegas in Marner's departure, is a very solid 3C. A full season of Brandon Carlo adds to a blue line full of size and punishment in front of the goaltenders Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz, who made me a believer last year despite their constant injury concerns. There's a sturdiness here that would normally lead to playoff success. The Maple Leafs' undoing might be not having enough superstar offensive skill around it.

How much will Mitch Marner's departure impact the Maple Leafs' goal totals this season? Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Speaking of talent subtractions: Can the Panthers survive without Matthew Tkachuk until at least December and without Aleksander Barkov until at least April? The answer is "in this conference, probably." But it brings me no joy to report that the Panthers' three-peat attempt could end with them missing the playoffs entirely, especially given how much I've grown to love the beach vistas and fried fish in covering their past three runs to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers' most important player this season is Sam Reinhart, full stop. Over the past two seasons playing without Barkov on his line (593:21 in 5-on-5 ice time), the Panthers had 0.75 fewer goals per 60 minutes with Reinhart on the ice while breaking even in what they scored and gave up. Coach Paul Maurice seems to favor bumping Brad Marchand up with Sam Bennett while Eetu Luostarinen and Anton "Baby Barkov" Lundell play with Reinhart during Tkachuk's absence. When Tkachuk comes back, Reinhart, who has scored 160 goals in 321 games since joining the Panthers, will still have to drive his line in Barkov's absence, which isn't a given.

There's probably something freeing for a two-time defending champ to enter a season with the pressure somewhat diminished by these injuries. The Panthers already had a "just get in" mindset for the playoffs. Now, they can hunker down, and rely on a defensive structure fortified by arguably the best top four in the conference -- Aaron Ekblad and Gus Forsling, Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola -- in front of Sergei Bobrovsky. GM Bill Zito kept this band together to try to become the NHL's first dynasty with three consecutive Cups since the 1980s Islanders. With a healthy Tkachuk and Barkov, the three-peat could be within reach. But getting an invite to that playoff party will be harder than it has been since Maurice arrived in Sunrise.

The Sabres are easily the most confounding team in the Atlantic this season. They've regressed in the standings in consecutive seasons. Health seems to always be a concern, never more so than when Josh Norris is being relied upon as a critical center. The goaltending is more "fingers crossed" than Vezina Trophy-worthy. There are some givens -- Tage Thompson's offensive rampage to ensure an Olympic roster spot, Rasmus Dahlin potentially being the Norris Trophy flavor of the season -- but the incremental improvements GM Kevyn Adams has made to this roster don't seem to answer its many questions.

That established, the hockey analytics community loves the Sabres this season more than data scraping in Python. Most fancy stats analysts I read have them finishing with over 90 points, with my friends at Evolving Hockey going as high as 99 points. As Jack "JFresh" Fraser writes in his season preview: "Ryan McLeod, Owen Power, Zach Benson, Alex Tuch, Josh Doan, Jason Zucker, Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins -- all pretty good to great players. This is a team that's had abundant weak links for years and seems, maybe, to have patched them up for a change. Add in Dahlin and Thompson, who both profile like superstars, and there you go. Would I put money on it? Hell no. But it's something to watch for."

The Canadiens also broke out last season to qualify for the playoffs, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games. I think this talented young team takes a step back this season before an eventual leap forward. The Canadiens can't defend. They're a playoff team whose expected goals against last season at even strength (2.87, 31st) ranked behind the San Jose Sharks, who were disinterested in playing defense at all. They were fourth from the bottom in scoring chances allowed. I don't think they've done much to remedy that. In fact, it might have gotten worse, despite all that Noah Dobson and Ivan Demidov can bring plenty to the team offensively. There's only so much that Sam Montembeault can paper over with goaltending that saw him save 25 goals above expected last season.

The latest amendment to GM Steve Yzerman's "Yzerplan," which the Red Wings have executed since 2019: Finally getting John Gibson out of Anaheim for the last two years of his contract. Detroit used four goalies last season, and Cam Talbot was the only keeper. This new goalie battery on a Todd McLellan-coached team gave me pause, but not as much as Gibson's inability to stay in the lineup does. Otherwise, it's another season with some young bright spots -- Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, Lucas Raymond and hopefully Marco Kasper, or else Detroit's in real trouble this season. The Wings don't have the talent to make the playoffs but have enough of it to limit their lottery odds. Which is unfortunately the most palpable result of the Yzerplan.

I might be low on the Bruins here. If the defense corps is healthy in front of Jeremy Swayman, who had a proper training camp this time, they could grind out some wins for first-year coach Marco Sturm. And by "defense corps" we essentially mean Charlie McAvoy, who was limited to 50 games last season while posting his lowest points-per-60 minutes average in six seasons. But even a return to Norris contention for Charlie Mac isn't going to turn the tide for Boston, whose overall depth is that of a team which went on a selling spree at last season's trade deadline. David Pastrnak is now Ilya Kovalchuk on the Atlanta Thrashers: someone who's good for 50 goals and a 100-point pace no matter who surrounds him, but in service of a basement dweller.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils

Washington Capitals

New York Rangers

Columbus Blue Jackets

New York Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins

Philadelphia Flyers

Whereas the Atlantic Division has some upwardly mobile teams below the contenders, the Metro feels like four teams with strong playoff chances and then four teams those top four will mine for points -- with one exception.

The Hurricanes are tied with the Oilers and Golden Knights for the best odds to make the playoffs on ESPN BET, which says as much about the relative strengths of the Metro and Pacific as it does about these teams. I infamously picked the Hurricanes to miss the playoffs in last year's column, and hey, it's not like they made it all the way to the conference finals to make me look like a total idiot. Picking them to win the Metro and the entire Eastern Conference is not an act of contrition but a tacit admission that Carolina has hit that sweet spot of veteran impact players comingling with outstanding young stars in the most consistently effective coaching system in the NHL.

What a long, strange trip it's been for GM Eric Tulsky. He landed Jake Guentzel at the 2024 trade deadline, only to bow out in the second round and watch him leave for Tampa Bay. Still seeking that playoff scoring solution, Tulsky last season landed Taylor Hall from Chicago and Mikko Rantanen from Colorado for Martin Necas, but traded Rantanen after just 13 games because he wouldn't commit long-term in Raleigh.

That resulted in Carolina getting Logan Stankoven, an outstanding 22-year-old forward, and a bunch of picks from Dallas. And after searching the free agent options for top-line left wing help, the Hurricanes went down a tier and signed Nikolaj Elhers from the Jets, a play-driving winger with some injury history who's nonetheless well suited for what they do. They money they didn't spend on Rantanen went to Ehlers and defenseman K'Andre Miller, a pending restricted free agent acquired from the Rangers partially through one of the first-rounders they received from Dallas. He joins a deep defense corps bolstered by one of the NHL's best rookies in Alexander Nikishin.

There are some points of concern with the Canes, starting with second-line center. Jesperi Kotkaniemi hasn't been the answer. They've been using Stankoven there and might still try Seth Jarvis as an internal solution. This might be where Tulsky tries to use his cap space and draft capital to improve the team before the deadline. Or perhaps that'll be in goal, where Frederik Andersen remains dominant but a constant injury concern, with Pyotr Kochetkov yet to show he's anything but a downgrade.

Rod Brind'Amour has led the Hurricanes to a .604 points percentage or better in six of his seven season as head coach. He has led them to the conference finals three times without ever playing for the Stanley Cup. The Canes will kick that wall down this season with a tenacious, talented group that has room for improvement.

Are the Devils keeping their powder dry for a run at Quinn Hughes? They'd be silly not to if there's even a small chance that Vancouver trades him to "play with his brothers" before his 2027 unrestricted free agency. But the reason the Devils tinkered with the roster instead of taking big swings is likely because they like what they have already and want to see what it looks like with a healthy Jack Hughes.

They were 33-23-6 with Hughes in the lineup until his injury on March 2, creating a points cushion that enabled them to still make the playoffs despite losing 12 of their final 21 games of the season. He has been over 3.2 points per 60 minutes in each of his past four seasons. Hughes is everything for the Devils, from being their offensive engine to being the reason they just paid a 22-year-old defenseman $63 million for services yet rendered. If Luke Hughes is happy, Jack's hopefully happy.

New Jersey has a deeply talented blue line and the goaltending tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen, who took their team save percentage from 30th to 11th. GM Tom Fitzgerald had a nice signing in former Oiler Connor Brown and has anointed Cody Glass as the third-line center to start the season. If the bottom six is better and the team has better injury luck, the Devils are poised to make noise this season. Or, failing that, just trade for Quinn, I guess.

As Jack Hughes goes, so go the New Jersey Devils. Elsa/Getty Images

The Capitals don't know what the future holds for 40-year-old Alex Ovechkin, who is now the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer at 897 and in the last year of his contract. But Capitals coach Spencer Carbery told ESPN's "The Drop" that he's relieved there isn't another overriding Ovechkin story that his team is experiencing every night on the road, with "Ovi's last season" replacing The Great Chase.

"Definitely. No doubt. If that was the case then every building you go into, especially the Western teams, it'll be the last time definitely that he goes into those arenas," he said.

Instead, the Capitals can remain focused on repeating their incredible 111-point campaign from last season, which saw them advance to the second round of the playoffs. GM Chris Patrick won almost every bet he made last offseason, such as with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jakob Chychrun and Logan Thompson. Provided there's little to no regression there, and young players such as Aliaksei Protas and Ryan Leonard progress, they'll keep Ovechkin in contention in what could be his final NHL season.

The Rangers were messy last season, but regime change generally is. GM Chris Drury played hardball with veterans who had trade protection, resulting in captain Jacob Trouba and franchise pillar Chris Kreider flying to Anaheim and former Ranger J.T. Miller returning from Vancouver to say, "I'm the captain now." Coach Peter Laviolette paid with his job for the Rangers' descent from the conference finals to outside the postseason. Enter Mike Sullivan, another former Ranger (as assistant coach from 2009 to 2013), who escaped the rebuilding Penguins.

The Rangers have enough talent in the right places to overcome significant lineup holes and earn a playoff spot this season. Miller's arrival helped pull Mika Zibanejad out of a nightmarish season. Will Cuylle is burgeoning star who'll take over most of what Kreider was doing in the lineup. The line of Alexis Lafrenière, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck is a dependable force -- and Panarin is in a contract year, too.

The Rangers need Adam Fox to recapture the magic of his Norris Trophy form, and importing Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov as a free agent should do the trick. Provided Igor Shesterkin bounces back with a better structure in front of him -- and he had 21.6 goals saved above expected -- the Rangers should be the fourth Metro playoff team, if not much more than that.

It doesn't get more inspiring than what the Blue Jackets did last season, finishing two points out of a playoff spot while playing through unfathomable grief. I love what they're building in Columbus, and a wild-card spot isn't out of the question.

It's conceivable that Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko all take another huge leap forward surrounded by an improved supporting cast -- I love the Charlie Coyle addition. It's possible that Denton Mateychuk has a breakout season on a blue line that needs more skill. But the season probably rests on the shoulder pads of 24-year-old Jet Greaves, and whether he's good enough to wrest the crease from Elvis Merzlikins. Because someone needs to.

The combination of a CBA-mandated relaxed dress code and the post-Lou Lamoriello lift on facial hair restrictions could have the Islanders' dressing room looking like Bonnaroo. Frankly, it's about time this organization had an infusion of personality, and it arrives in the form of 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer. The No. 1 pick has boundless enthusiasm and charisma to spare. This is largely the same roster that Lamoriello created, which finished with 82 points last season. A full season of Mathew Barzal probably gets the Islanders slightly more than that, but not much more.

There's no point in assessing the playoff potential of the Penguins, whose roster is like a random name generator surrounding a core of six veterans stuck in hockey purgatory under new head coach Dan Muse. The entire conversation about this team will be about what happens to that core by the trade deadline, most specifically the fates of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Everyone around Sid wants the legend to remove himself from this narrative, join a Stanley Cup contender and thrive in the postseason spotlight again. But he has steadfastly dedicated himself to seeing things through in Pittsburgh as a Shein version of the Capitals' retool around Ovechkin. I'm still optimistic that he'll change his mind. I'm even more convinced that Malkin will move this season, especially after he cast an appreciative eye toward the fun Brad Marchand was having last season. You know, with the Florida Panthers, the team near one of Malkin's homes in Miami and that currently has an opening for a veteran No. 1 center. Just sayin'.

The most that the Flyers can hope for this season is the continued progress of its young players as new coach Rick Tocchet power-drills fundamentals into them. They're going to be a tough out and fun to watch, depending on how much time Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov are given to create content. But the Flyers aren't likely to grab too many headlines in Philadelphia this season. The Jalen Hurts discourse can continue, uninterrupted.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Utah Mammoth

Winnipeg Jets

Minnesota Wild

St. Louis Blues

Nashville Predators

Chicago Blackhawks

The simplest justification for why I think the Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup is that they again have the essential building blocks for a championship team. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are top-five NHL players overall and one Connor McDavid away from both being the best at what they do. The Avs have their No. 2 center in Brock Nelson after years of post-Nazem Kadri searching. They have a goalie in Mackenzie Blackwood who has at least the potential to be the guy who might not win you a series but won't lose it for you either.

(Results are pending on that last one.)

Can Martin Necas give them 75% of what Mikko Rantanen did, as was the gamble in trading their star winger last season? Can Samuel Girard and Josh Manson be the rock-solid second paring behind the ridiculously good Makar and Devon Toews? Can Gabriel Landeskog, one of last season's most heartwarming stories that lacked a storybook ending, become Gabriel Landeskog again?

I'm saying yes to all of this. I'm also putting my faith in an aggressive front office to once again bolster this lineup before the postseason if necessary, whether incrementally or with a big swing. Say, did you hear Nathan MacKinnon grew up in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia? I wonder if that's relevant to any other current events in the NHL ...

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Avalanche have been eliminated in the first round to Seattle, the second round to Dallas and the first round to Dallas again. That last seven-game loss to the Stars left MacKinnon "shocked" and unsure how to process it. That's exactly what you want to hear as an Avalanche fan. Palpable disgust is what fueled MacKinnon's first Cup win. The tank's nearly full again.

The first question that needs to be asked about the Stars is whether they made three straight Western Conference finals because they were coached by Pete DeBoer or because they were a three-time conference finalist that he happened to coach. We'll find out now that DeBoer is somewhere muttering things about Jake Oettinger under his breath while Glen Gulutzan, an Oilers assistant who coached the Stars from 2011 to 2013, takes over.

The Stars are still in the sweet spot for NHL teams: productive veterans and outstanding young players and a franchise goalie combining for a Cup-worthy team. Last season saw them add a superstar in Mikko Rantanen, and anyone who watched the playoffs understands his postseason impact.

Yet Dallas has room for improvement. Teams of scientists are still trying to determine what happened to Wyatt Johnston in the 2025 playoffs, mustering four goals in 18 games with a minus-16. The Matt Duchene regression seems inevitable. They're going to have to replace what they lost in Mikael Granlund, Mason Marchment and Evgenii Dadonov. The young standouts such as Thomas Harley, Lian Bichsel and Mavrik Bourque must continue to level up.

Again: The Dallas Stars can win the Stanley Cup this season if the mix is right and the path is friendly. One just hopes that DeBoer didn't take their window to win with him, and that the legacy of his group is as the Western Conference's annual bridesmaid.

Will a coaching change result in the Stars winning the Stanley Cup this season? Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Mammoth will make the playoffs. I'm a believer that the core they've built there -- Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley -- is trending to be the type of elite trio that powers a team to the postseason. Keller and Nick Schmaltz anchor one line. Cooley, whose ceiling increasingly looks to be a Jack Hughes-adjacent player, is in the middle of Guenther and JJ Peterka, their big offseason acquisition from the Buffalo Sabres.

It gets a wee thinner at forward after that, with more role players (Lawson Crouse, Brandon Tanev) than impact players. But that's fine. The Mammoth don't need to be the Florida Panthers. They just need their top two lines to be their motor.

Speaking of the Panthers, the delightful Nate Schmidt joins a Mammoth back end that was besieged by injuries last season. A full season of Sean Durzi and John Marino is essential to Utah's success. I'm also interested in seeing if and when rookie Maveric Lamoureux, a really talented 6-foot-6 shutdown defender, makes his mark. Fingers crossed that Karel Vejmelka gives the Mammoth another strong season with a more dependable backup in Vitek Vanecek. If the back end holds up, the first Stanley Cup playoff games played in Salt Lake City await.

The Wild, Blues and Jets are all going to be in the mix for the wild cards, with maybe one team from the Pacific Division contending against them. The Central has boasted five playoff teams twice in the past four seasons.

The Jets are easily the best team of these three, and they're my pick to make the playoffs again on the strength of Connor Hellebuyck, who rightfully won the Hart and the Vezina last season. His side quest to the Olympics means some extra physical and mental strain, but he's going to give the Jets at least 60 games of the league's best goaltending. He's on that McDavid and MacKinnon level of being able to will a team into the postseason on his own.

He'll have to be great because the team in front of him is diminished after Nikolaj Ehlers left in free agency. Maybe that would be further diminished: The Jets were 20th in 5-on-5 scoring chances last season and 13th in expected goals. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele combined for 80 goals last season. Without Ehlers, they need continued support from Gabriel Vilardi, and more of it from Cole Perfetti. (What Jonathan Toews gives them as a No. 2 center at this stage of his career is anyone's guess.)

In the end, they're solid enough defensively in front of the league's best goaltender that this offense can get them into the playoffs, but it's going to be a precipitous drop from last season's 116-point campaign.

The Blues were one shot away from eliminating the Jets in Game 7 of the first round before losing in double overtime, and this is the first time I realized how ironic that must have been for Jordan Binnington after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

There's a lot that I like about the Blues, beginning with coach Jim Montgomery. They went 35-18-7 after he abruptly took over from Drew Bannister just 22 games into the season. He got them to hunker down defensively in front of Binnington, as the Blues were fourth in NHL in goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. Jimmy Snuggerud is going to be a rookie sensation and will give this team valuable secondary scoring behind the usual suspects like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. I'm not in love with the aging curve of the Blues' top three defensemen, but there's no question that Colton Parayko played himself back onto everyone's radar and the team hit a new gear once GM Doug Armstrong rescued Cam Fowler from the Ducks.

I have St. Louis right on the cusp of the playoff bubble. If the Blues make it, no surprise. If they barely miss it, no surprise. Heck, if they finish second in the division, no surprise because Montgomery gets that out of teams. But Monty's teams can also sometimes underwhelm you offensively without stars doing star things -- see David Pastrnak during the coach's time with the Bruins. The Blues don't have that guy, and they ended up 27th in expected goals per 60 minutes last season at 5-on-5. I think they barely miss.

The Wild will spend $136 million to keep Kirill Kaprizov through 2033-34. Bold prediction: At some point during that run, the Wild will have built a Stanley Cup contender around him. You can see the broad strokes of it now. Brock Faber and Zeev Buium anchoring the defense. Jesper Wallstedt as the franchise goalie. Offense up front from Matt Boldy, Danila Yurov and ... uh ... is Marco Rossi officially not going to be traded?

Point being that this feels like a transition year for the Wild. I'm not a huge fan of their offensive depth beyond Kaprizov, assuming he remains healthy. Which he better be, because with him limited to 41 games last season, the Wild were the worst 5-on-5 team offensively in the NHL, with expected goals percentage 29th. That was the reason they finished minus-11 in goal differential last season, second worst among all playoff teams.

The Predators held on to coach Andrew Brunette, not only because GM Barry Trotz believes in the offensive game he preaches, but also because the team would probably be paying him not to coach until at least 2027. He was part of those offseason additions a year ago that had us all convinced the Predators were going to be a force in the Western Conference, until it became apparent that the Lightning guessed right on Steven Stamkos' decline, Brady Skjei was a product of the Hurricanes' system and Jonathan Marchessault's game is much better when surrounded by contender-level talent. Factor in Juuse Saros playing to below replacement level, and Nashville was cooked like Hattie B's.

Are the Predators going to be better than 68 points this season? Undoubtedly yes if Saros has an average season and the team isn't out of the playoff race by early December like it was last season, when it went 7-16-6 in its first 29 games. But that won't be good enough to make the playoffs in the Central. Does Trotz need to have some tough conversations with players who have term and trade protection about the direction of this team? Or is there any way the team's next wave -- such as Matthew Wood, Fedor Svechkov and eventually Brady Martin -- breaks out in time to maximize the years left on those veterans' contracts?

Finally, some reasons to watch the Blackhawks beyond Connor Bedard, who might not spend the next seven months feeling dejected and competitively lonely. Frank Nazar is legit, although he's going to have the same "center who should really be a winger" discourse surrounding him that Bedard does. I want to see what Sam Rinzel does as a 6-foot-4 power-play point man. The Blackhawks are going to be terrible -- hopefully less so under new coach Jeff Blashill -- but at least we can tune in for glimpses of the future rather than a bunch of veteran placeholders orbiting Bedard for 82 games.

PACIFIC DIVISION

Edmonton Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights

Los Angeles Kings

Vancouver Canucks

Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames

Seattle Kraken

San Jose Sharks

For all the fanfare about Connor McDavid forgoing free agency to re-sign with the Oilers, the fact remains that he heard their plans, looked at their roster and decided that he's spending only the next three seasons chasing a Stanley Cup with them. Although that doesn't inspire much confidence about the long-term prospects of the Oilers, it does mean McDavid believes there's enough here to win in the short term.

(And hey, cheer up, Leon Draisaitl, even though McDavid might bolt in summer 2028 and you're signed through 2032-33. Remember: Mark Messier won the Cup after Wayne Gretzky left!)

In many ways, this is the same team that came up short against the Panthers (again) in the Stanley Cup Final, albeit one that should have a healthy Zach Hyman at some point in the next few months. GM Stan Bowman made some additions by subtraction (such as Evander Kane) and is hoping a combination of veteran additions like Andrew Mangiapane and an infusion of youth in players like Matthew Savoie can provide the secondary scoring the team needs behind Connor and Leon.

Edmonton's top six defensemen are pretty terrific, especially with the emergence of Jake Walman. The goaltending is ... well, the kind of thing that probably makes McDavid want to sign only a two-year extension. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, last seen being the evil of two lessers before a Stanley Cup Final elimination game, are back, and the Oilers hope former Utah goalie Connor Ingraham might be able to contribute at some point as well.

Kris Knoblauch has coached this team to a .656 points percentage in 151 regular-season games. There's no reason to believe the Oilers can't repeat that feat this season. On paper, this doesn't look like a team destined for a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, but it would be foolhardy to bet against McDavid and Draisaitl finding a way to get back there. And if they fall short ... one down, two to go before Connor Watch begins again.

It's a bit surprising to see the Golden Knights get so much support as a Stanley Cup favorite given that Alex Pietrangelo, their most important defenseman, will miss the season with a hip issue. But with Shea Theodore, Noah Hanifin, Brayden McNabb and Zach Whitecloud, they still have a stout top four on defense in front of Adin Hill and whoever will end up sharing the crease with him.

But the reason the Golden Knights have inspired this kind of buzz can be summed up in two words: Mitch and Marner. Imagine the feeling of being extracted from the Toronto pressure cooker to end up on Jack Eichel's wing -- and imagine being Jack Eichel, lining up with a 100-point, 200-foot player who could elevate your game to unforeseen heights. Their line with Ivan Barbashev could reach juggernaut status. The same could be said for the Knights' checking line: Reilly Smith and Mark Stone flanking William Karlsson. As the Panthers have shown in the past two seasons, it's almost unfair to have a third line that good. (And that's with no slight to the Knights' second line, anchored by Tomas Hertl.)

The Western Conference is better when the Knights are swaggering villains. Landing Marner, the offseason's top free agent prize, who has his share of detractors, has helped restock the bile reserves for Vegas.

Will the good times keep rolling for the Golden Knights all the way to another appearance in the Stanley Cup Final? Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

I love Kings captain Anze Kopitar proclaiming that this season will be his last. Not only does it mean the NHL writ large can celebrate the legacy of one of the best two-way centers and best Slovenian player in league history -- with apologies to Jan Mursak -- but it means the Kings are going to be extra aggressive in trying to maximize their last year with him.

The Kings have enough offensive weaponry around Kopitar (10th in expected goals for at 5-on-5 last season) to thrive. Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala are both coming off 35-goal seasons, and Quinton Byfield has more to give. Imagine where their offense would have been with something better than the 27th-best power play in the NHL last season.

My concerns, beyond Jim Hiller's atrocious decision-making in the playoffs: that the depth on their defense, including Cody Ceci and Joel Edmundson, is too ineffective and slow; that goalie Darcy Kuemper regresses from his Vezina-nominated season; and that GM Ken Holland's peculiar first offseason as Kings GM negatively impacts the roster. But hey, he did sign Corey Perry, which obviously means the Kings will play for the Stanley Cup.

I have the Canucks in the playoffs because I'm taking the completely naïve approach that everything will work itself out. That Elias Pettersson can regain his 100-point form after a healthy offseason and with the toxins drained out of the Canucks' locker room now that J.T. Miller is on the Rangers. That the Canucks have the good sense to pair Pettersson with a returning Brock Boeser. That Filip Chytil remains healthy enough. That Thatcher Demko remains healthy enough. That Quinn Hughes remains healthy enough and is a Norris finalist while -- and this is the crucial part -- wearing a Vancouver jersey this season instead of one with devil horns.

If all of these things happen, the Canucks are a playoff team. If half of them happen ... well, maybe the Central gets five teams in the playoffs again this season.

In my bold predictions for the 2025-26 season, I said the Ducks would be in the playoff hunt until the last week of the race. I'm sticking to that. For better or worse, Joel Quenneville is back behind an NHL bench, and I'm confident he's going to unlock something in players such as Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Jackson LaCombe that Greg Cronin failed to unleash. It's a heavy lift for the Ducks to go from hapless defensive sieve to playoff bubble contender, and I'm putting a lot of faith in that influx of veteran talent -- Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund included -- to get this group of ducklings waddling in the right direction. Well, that and goalie Lukas Dostal continuing to progress toward franchise goaltender status.

The Flames shocked the league last season with a 96-point campaign that was a tiebreaker away from postseason qualification. They can thank Gilroy, California's own Dustin Wolf for that, backstopping them to 29 wins in 53 games with a .910 save percentage, and finishing second in the voting for NHL rookie for the year. I'm still trying to figure out this magic trick, considering how utterly average the Flames were at 5-on-5 last season.

As has been the case since Matthew Tkachuk was traded, they're a supporting cast in search of a star. Now they're caught in a purgatory as some of their top names are aging out (Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund) while the next wave -- like brilliant 19-year-old defenseman Zayne Parekh -- needs some time to ripen. This could be a double-digit points decline, but the future is bright for the Flames.

I've seen projections that have the Kraken anywhere from 72 points to 84 points under new head coach Lane Lambert. I'll take the lower end of that scale. I didn't love the Kraken's underlying offensive numbers last season (28th in expected goals for, 30th in scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5), and the Islanders were middle of the pack at best during his time as their head coach. It's a middling team in need of a new direction under GM Jason Botterill. A robust trade deadline sale under a rising salary cap would be a good start.

Much like Macklin Celebrini had he remained at Boston University, the Sharks are entering their junior year of college. It's still a party, it's still a team that can be bad but fun, and we find it charming. Players such as Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund and Michael Misa can flaunt gaudy offensive stats without being overly concerned with their plus/minus deficit. They can spend one more year in the draft lottery -- and wouldn't Gavin McKenna look great on Celebrini's wing? -- before it's time to graduate to something resembling playoff contention next season.