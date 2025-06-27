Take a look at some of the best plays for Boston College center James Hagens. (0:50)

The 2025 NHL draft is taking place on Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This page will be your home for the entire event, as each pick is added below, including scouting notes and team fit analysis for the first-rounders.

Round 1

1. New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, D

Team: Erie (OHL)

DOB: 09/05/2007 | Ht: 6-1.75 | Wt: 183 | Shot: L

2024-25 stats: GP: 17 | G: 7 | A: 15 | P: 22

Scouting notes: Schaefer is projected to become a true No. 1 cornerstone for years to come. A dynamic presence at both ends of the ice, he skates with ease and elite mobility to shut down opponents in all situations, while creating offense with quality transition play.

Executives and scouts view him as a future elite NHL defenseman and a foundational piece for a championship-caliber roster. Schaefer's ability to control play from the blue line, play tough matchups, and run a power play -- combined with the belief in his character and leadership -- result in many believing that Schaefer has the tools to become a top-10 defender in the league, while wearing a letter as part of a team's leadership group.

How he fits: After trading Noah Dobson earlier in the day, the Islanders drafted their franchise cornerstone defender. Schaefer does everything well, and is a dynamic skater with elite mobility. He will take on the toughest matchups, help the Islanders exit the zone with smooth passes and carry outs, and drive offense from the back end. He's a future No. 1 defenseman who will log 25-28 minutes per night and run the power play.

Schaefer's ability to dictate play from the back end is franchise-changing for the Isles. Schaefer will attend development camp next week, and it is highly likely he starts the season in the NHL lineup. Don't be surprised if Schaefer is running the power play and logging major minutes by November.

A very emotional Schaefer hugged his family and pulled on the Isles jersey for the first time, with a cancer patch. Through tears, he shared his excitement and emotion, and gained the hearts of a lot more than just Isles fans.

2. San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, C

Team: Saginaw (OHL)

DOB: 02/16/2007 | Ht: 6-0.75 | Wt: 184 | Shot: L

2024-25 stats: GP: 65 | G: 62 | A: 72 | P: 134

Scouting notes: Granted exceptional status in the OHL in 2022, Misa delivered one of the most remarkable goal-scoring seasons in recent memory in 2024-25, netting 62 goals in just 65 games. He projects to be a top-line forward capable of consistently exceeding 90 points per season in the NHL.

Misa's offensive instincts are elite. He processes the game at a high level and executes at top speed. Scouts believe he is NHL-ready and has the potential to become an elite top-line center. Away from the puck, Misa excels at finding soft areas in coverage and has a flair for delivering in clutch moments. His combination of high-end playmaking and goal-scoring ability makes him a constant dual threat in the offensive zone.

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Mammoth

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from NYR)

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. New York Islanders (from CGY via MTL)

17. New York Islanders (from MTL)

18. Calgary Flames (from NJ)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from MIN)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from COL)

23. Nashville Predators (from TB)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from TOR)

26. Nashville Predators (from VGK via SJ)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets

29. Carolina Hurricanes

30. San Jose Sharks (from DAL)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (from EDM)

32. Calgary Flames (from FLA)