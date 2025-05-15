Take a look at some of the best plays for Boston College center James Hagens. (0:50)

With the 2025 NHL draft coming up on June 27 and 28, it is time to evaluate what each team needs.

This is the part where we mention the caveat that teams should never draft for position, and instead should always take the best player available, especially in the first three rounds. Some teams have more pressing positional needs than others but drafting by position or size can lead to significant regret.

Some teams that have been contenders for years (think the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights) have thinner prospect pools and need everything; they've generally been trading away picks and prospects to stay on top. Others who have kept their picks but have not drafted in the top 10 lack high-end skill (Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers to name three). Then there are teams that have an abundance of skill at one position but lack elite talent at another.

Only one prospect pool is truly balanced in large part because their scouting mantra over the past five years has been to take the best player available, regardless of position.

What does each team need and who could fill those needs in the upcoming draft?

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (WPG), 3rd, 3rd (TOR), 4th (DET), 5th, 5th (EDM), 6th, 7th

The Ducks have been the league's best developer of defenders for more than a decade. There is a long list of defensemen drafted by Anaheim that have become top-four defenders, including Cam Fowler, Sami Vatanen, Shea Theodore, Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour.

More recently, the Ducks have brought along the likes of Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zelweger, who have shown legitimate promise in the NHL. However, Anaheim is currently missing a big defenseman with mobility to complement the offensive gifts of their top young defenders. Stian Solberg brings a competitive mean streak and is mobile, but his puck-moving abilities need to develop to NHL level.

Players in the current draft class that fit the mold include Radim Mrtka, Blake Fiddler and Carter Amico.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (CAR), 2nd (STL), 3rd, 4th (PHI), 5th, 6th, 7th

Up and down the prospect pool, the Bruins need high-end skill. There isn't a player in the pipeline with the level of skill that projects to be a difference-maker at the NHL level. This will hinder the Bruins as they retool back into being a top contender.

More specifically, the Bruins need a dual-threat center who can create offense through playmaking and be a shooting threat. They need defenders with good puck-moving ability and excellent mobility.

Given the Bruins' run of success over the last 20 years, it is no surprise that their prospect pool lacks high-end talent. However, they've had success with selections outside the top 10, including with David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk. Players who would inject skill into the prospect pool include Roger McQueen, Caleb Desnoyers and Anton Frondell up front, and Sascha Boumedienne and Luka Radivojevic on defense, all of whom could be available for them to select in the upcoming draft at No. 7 overall.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th (MIN), 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (NSH), 7th (WSH)

The Sabres have a deep prospect pool filled with skill. What they are missing -- and it isn't much -- is a big forward with skill who can develop into a power forward.

This pipeline has many soft-skill, smaller players like Konsta Helenius, Brody Ziemer, Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen to add to smaller NHL players like Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn. Some of those players are two-way forwards who have hard-skill attributes, but none of them are capable of physically imposing themselves.

Buffalo needs a power forward who blends soft and hard skill to win puck battles, and can be a net-front presence and a physical presence in general. Players in the draft class that fit the description include Brady Martin, Porter Martone and Bill Zonnon. If the Sabres favor hard skill over the size, Carter Bear and Viktor Eklund would fit nicely as well.

2025 draft picks: 1st (FLA), 1st (NJ), 2nd (COL), 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th

Calgary picks twice in the first round, with a fantastic opportunity to add a skilled play driver to the prospect pool.

2024 first-rounder Zayne Parekh is the most skilled offensive defenseman outside the NHL, and the Flames have a few other solid prospects like Matvei Gridin and Andrew Basha. They need a skilled, dual-threat forward who can drive offense, as many of their forward prospects are complementary players. Samuel Honzek and Aydar Suniev are excellent examples of skilled forwards who should play complementary roles alongside play drivers.

The aging of their current center group should have the Flames looking forward to adding players at the position, but it isn't a pressing issue that would force passing on a play-driving winger. There should be plenty of options for the Flames in the draft, including Benjamin Kindel, Carter Bear, Cullen Potter and Cole Reschny.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 3rd (TB), 4th, 6th, 6th (TB), 7th

The Hurricanes have drafted well, and their modus operandi has been adding skill, regardless of position. You will often see the Canes in the "winners" column of any draft analyst who uses analytics as a key component of player evaluation, because they are excellent at extracting value throughout the draft.

Having said that, if the Canes are short on a specific position, they could use some centers in the pipeline. Many of their high-end projected players are defenders (Dominik Badinka, Alexander Nikishin, Scott Morrow) or wingers (Bradly Nadeau, Nikita Artamonov, Felix Unger Sorum). All of those players are projected to be middle- or top-of-the-lineup contributors in the next few years. However, the Canes lack a center prospect who projects in the same category.

Given where they are selecting and their draft philosophy, some players who may intrigue them are Jack Murtagh, William Moore, Cameron Schmidt (though he's a winger), Ivan Ryabkin, Jack Nesbitt and Milton Gastrin.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (TOR), 2nd, 2nd (DAL), 3rd, 4th, 4th (NYR), 6th, 7th

It is no secret the Blackhawks have some serious talent in the pipeline, but the majority of it is on defense. After opting for Artyom Levshunov over Ivan Demidov, and drafting Kevin Korchinski, Sam Rinzel and Ethan Del Mastro, Chicago has depth on the blue line for the foreseeable future.

However, they lack a star-caliber forward to complement the franchise's most important piece, Connor Bedard. It is imperative the Blackhawks add a forward with a top-line projection who can produce and facilitate offense. Ideally, this player can drive play on their own, potentially allowing Chicago to spread the riches in the top six. There needs to be a serious injection of talent at the top of the lineup to get the rebuild moving more quickly.

Given the draft capital and position -- their first pick is No. 3 overall -- they should absolutely be targeting Michael Misa, Porter Martone or James Hagens with their first pick, and look at players like Shane Vansaghi, Benjamin Kindel, Nathan Behm and Ryker Lee with their other selections in the top 64.

2025 draft picks: 4th (VAN), 7th

After trading Calum Ritchie at the deadline, the Avalanche lack upside in their prospect pool. Outside of Mikhail Gulyayev, there is a real lack of players who have a chance to play impactful roles, and zero forward prospects with top-six projections.

Given the contention window and the all-in mentality, it is no surprise the Avalanche lack high-end skill in their prospect pipeline. However, the Avalanche are going to need players who can play impactful minutes to complement the supreme talent at the top of their roster.

The Avalanche have two total selections in the upcoming draft, and without maneuvering to add draft capital in the first three rounds, will be hard-pressed to find the type of upside they need in their prospect pool.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (MIN), 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 7th (VGK)

The Blue Jackets took a major step forward this season, and some of their younger players had a key role in that development. The Blue Jackets are set up the middle, provided Cayden Lindstrom remains healthy and develops into a second-line player. They have tremendous young talent on the wings, and offensive firepower on the blue line.

But after trading David Jiricek this past season, the Blue Jackets are without a prospect in the pipeline that projects to be a top-four defender that eats minutes against the opposition's best players. Charlie Elick has a longshot projection to be a No. 4, but is most likely to be a depth defender who plays on the penalty kill.

Columbus could fill this need in the form of Logan Hensler, Kashawn Aitcheson, Cameron Reid, Blake Fiddler and/or Sascha Boumedienne given their two first-round selections in the upcoming draft.

2025 draft picks: 3rd, 5th, 5th (NJ), 6th, 7th

Given where the Stars are -- and their knack for drafting and developing players outside of the top 20 -- it isn't terribly concerning that their prospect pool lacks a high-end center. Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz should be their top two centers for the foreseeable future. However, the Stars lack any center depth in the prospect pipeline and would benefit from bolstering that position.

Mavrik Bourque and Emil Hemming are their best remaining prospects at forward. Both are wingers, and Bourque ages out of the prospect pool after this season. Lian Bischel, Christian Kyrou and Aram Minnetian represent legitimate upside on defense, making the need for a center more pronounced.

Given their lack of draft capital, it will be difficult to acquire the type of player their prospect pool needs without draft pick acquisition.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd (NYR), 4th (TB), 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (STL)

The Red Wings have a ton of young prospects, but the majority of their high-end prospects are defenders. Both Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper can no longer be considered prospects, and the Red Wings lack a single player in their pipeline with a top-line projection.

Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard are projected to become middle-six forwards while Axel Sandin-Pelikka and Andrew Gibson are expected to join an excellent young blue line. Trey Augustine projects to be a starting goaltender in the NHL, leaving the Red Wings with projectable players everywhere except the top of their forward lineup.

The Red Wings need players who can produce offense and drive play. Players that would be a welcome addition to the pipeline include Carter Bear, Jake O'Brien, Lynden Lakovic, and Cole Reschny. If the likes of Viktor Eklund or Roger McQueen were to fall out of the top 10, the Red Wings should be thrilled to get either of them.

2025 draft picks: 3rd (STL), 6th, 7th

The Oilers have three picks in the entire draft and none in the top 64.

It is no surprise that a team in their contention window lacks skill in their prospect pool because it means they've drafted late, traded their picks away or traded their high-end prospects. The Oilers have done all three, and lack high-end skill outside of Matthew Savoie.

Sam O'Reilly and Beau Akey represent the best chance to become middle-of-the-lineup players for Edmonton, who desperately need a skilled winger to flank Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. They're going to have to trade up or swing for the fences with the likes of LJ Mooney, Shamar Moses, Filip Ekberg and Gustav Hillstrom.

2025 draft picks: 4th, 4th (CGY), 5th, 5th (SJ), 6th, 7th

When a team has recently won the Stanley Cup and made multiple deep playoff runs over the past few years, it's likely to have a barren prospect cupboard.

That is the case with the Florida Panthers who need ... well, everything. There isn't a single position of strength in the pipeline, nor is there a single player projected to be an impact player at any position.

Justin Sourdif, Jack Devine and Gracyn Sawchyn have the best chance to become NHL forwards, while Marek Alscher and Tobias Bjornfot have a chance to become depth NHL defenders.

Gone is goaltender Spencer Knight, and the Panthers have no goaltenders projected to play NHL games in their system. There is no need to be picky, and given they are without a draft selection in the first three rounds, the Panthers need to swing on skill and upside with their late-round picks.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (PHI)

The Kings are without a single prospect on defense that is projected to become an NHL player, after graduating Brandt Clarke. However, forwards Liam Greentree, Koehn Ziemmer, and Kenny Connors have NHL projections to varying degrees. Greentree is most likely to be a middle-six forward, with the other two projected to become depth NHL players.

In goal, the Kings are overflowing with talent between Carter George, Hampton Slukynsky and Erik Portillo. In fact, there is a strong argument that the Kings have the best goaltending pipeline in the NHL.

The Kings need defensemen in the pipeline, and are well equipped to add a few in the upcoming draft. Top-90 targets include Blake Fiddler, Sascha Boumedienne, Carter Amico, Kurban Limatov and Alex Huang.

2025 draft picks: 2nd, 4th (TOR), 5th (CBJ), 6th

It is very weird to look at a prospect pool and get the initial impression that a playoff team doesn't have any holes. But that's what happens when you've got the best drafted-to-signed NHL contract ratio over the past five years.

The Wild are stocked with high-end prospects at every position, from goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to defensemen David Jiricek and Zeev Buium to forwards Danila Yurov, Ryder Ritchie, Charlie Stramel and Hunter Haight. There is no shortage of talent in the Wild prospect pool, and they are set up to have excellent depth for years.

Their drafting mantra is one that many fanbases wishes their team had: take the best player available. There is no "high-floor, low-ceiling" nonsense, or worries about a smaller, skilled player. The Wild have one pick in the first three rounds this year but expect them to continue to extract value in the later rounds.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (CGY), 2nd, 2nd (PIT), 3rd, 3rd (NJ), 3rd (VAN), 4th, 4th (BOS), 5th, 6th, 7th

The Canadiens' rebuild process through the draft has been no joke. Taking chances on smaller players like Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson has been nothing short of brilliant. Add Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage and Filip Mesar to the mix, and the Habs have a lot of quality skaters in the pipeline.

Jacob Fowler is one of the top goalie prospects in the sport, and projects to be an NHL starter, perhaps best suited for a platoon role. On defense, the club is hoping David Reinbacher remains healthy and develops into a top-four minutes-eater they saw when they selected him early in 2023.

To round out the Canadiens' roster, they need some hard skill. A player who can complement their soft-skilled scorers and win puck battles, score at the net front and be a physical presence on the wall. They have that with Kaiden Guhle on the back end, and if Owen Beck and Joshua Roy can make the jump, they will be solid, bottom-six players.

Having someone in the top-six who can bring the physicality and produce 65-70 points per season would add a dimension. Juraj Slafkovsky has some of those traits in his game, but a player like Brady Martin or Caleb Desnoyers would be the perfect fit. If Roger McQueen happens to slide the way Lane Hutson did, he would fit this mold nicely.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (TB), 1st (VGK), 2nd, 2nd (TB), 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (COL)

Barry Trotz has pulled no punches in his assessment of the draft, and thank goodness, because the Predators need skill. They have lacked a true, top-line scoring center to play with Filip Forsberg for years. There are scoring wingers and two-way centers in the pipeline, but there are no point-producing centers.

With a top-five pick, the Predators are primed to add an elite center. Any one of Hagens, Misa or Frondell would be a great selection for the Preds. Should they opt to swing for the home run if Misa is unavailable, McQueen makes sense, but there are understandable reservations with his injury history.

Regardless of who the Preds select at No. 5, there will be a center with top-six projection available to them. Misa, the best center in the draft, followed by Hagens, a 70-plus point, two-way center and Frondell, who projects to be a top-line center, should all get significant consideration.

After trading Yaroslav Askarov to San Jose, the Preds lack a goaltender in their pipeline, and can take one of Joshua Ravensbergen or Jack Ivankovic with one of their four other selections in the first two rounds.

2025 draft picks: 2nd, 2nd (EDM), 3rd (VGK), 4th, 6th, 6th (SJ)

The Devils have quality top-six centers locked up, and Nico Hischier found himself in the Selke Trophy conversation this season. However, both he and Jack Hughes are on the smaller side, and have accrued a fair injury history. Given their immense talent, the former first overall picks will lead the Devils for foreseeable future.

The Devils' brass seems to like size, and would do well to add a big center to the mix. Without a first-round pick, they will be hard-pressed to add an impact center, but many middle-six centers have come from the second and third rounds.

The Devils are loaded on defense to the point where some of those players may be used as trade chips to acquire pieces that can help the Devils contend. Tyler Brennan and Mikhail Yegorov both have NHL potential, and provide options at the goalie position.

Targeting size, regardless of forward position, wouldn't be a surprise, and some players who fit that mold include William Horcoff, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Eddie Genborg and Vaclav Nestrasil.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Isles hit the jackpot in winning the draft lottery in the year that a defender is the consensus top pick. The need for a No. 1 defenseman is pressing, and Matthew Schaefer is that guy. He should be the first overall pick and will go a long way to slotting everyone on the Isles' blue line into a better spot.

The Isles have quality forward talent, with Calum Ritchie and Cole Eiserman projected to be top-six forwards while Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley project to become depth NHLers.

On defense, it is a lot thinner with only Calle Odelius and Jesse Pulkkinen projected to play NHL games. The Isles need to bolster the defensive pipeline, as it is an area of weakness.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd (SEA), 4th (ANA), 4th (COL), 5th (MIN), 6th, 6th (SEA), 7th

The Rangers are a bit of an enigma in terms of their direction. They have young players and aging players; they have a blue line that needs help and everything outside of their goaltender Igor Shesterkin seems to be in flux.

The Rangers should use their first-round pick this year, and hope that next year's pick, owned by Pittsburgh, is a lot lower because they've made the playoffs. It isn't that the Rangers lack talent, it is that there is a concerning pattern of inability to develop that talent to its full potential (Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kravtsov, Llias Andersson, Nils Lundkvist, Zac Jones). Gabe Perreault, EJ Emery, and Drew Fortescue are the only players in the system with confident NHL projections, and none of them play center.

The Rangers could use more mobile defenders and someone like Radim Mrtka or Kashawn Aitcheson fits their drafting style. If they opt for a center, they'd need to hope one of Jake O'Brien or Caleb Desnoyers falls to them at 12.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 3rd (FLA), 4th (SJ), 5th, 6th, 7th

The Senators took a major step this season in large part because their top-of-the-lineup players were excellent and they got decent goaltending. When the Sens have drafted for skill, as with Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson, they have hit home runs. When they've drafted for toughness, it has not gone nearly as well.

The Sens' prospect pipeline has a lot of size, a lot of truculence and serious tenacity. It lacks high-end skill, and players projected to be offensive producers above the 60-point plateau. The Sens own the 21st overall pick in the draft, and can use that to draft a forward with some offensive creativity. Players that fit the description include Kindel, Potter, Reschny, Cootes and Schmidt, Lakovic and Carbonneau. Should they opt for defenders, Logan Hensler and Cameron Reid would fit nicely.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (COL), 1st (EDM), 2nd, 2nd (ANA), 2nd (CGY), 2nd (CBJ), 3rd, 5th, 5th (CAR), 6th

The Flyers need high-end skill in every area of their prospect pool and having three first-round picks allows them to swing for the fences on players. Philly should be targeting players with significant upside, even if they fall into the boom/bust category.

There is a need for skill at the center position. Oliver Bonk brings skill on the blue line, and should slide into the top four in the next couple of years. However, the Flyers lack a prospect with point-per-game potential up front, and finding Matvei Michkov a center should be a priority.

There are many players the Flyers can target with their first pick, and Martone, McQueen, Frondell, Eklund and Desnoyers should all get significant consideration. With their other picks in the 20s, the Flyers can take players who slide, or go after Ryabkin, Potter, Kindel, Cootes and Nesbitt. There is a significant opportunity to add speed, skill and elite offensive creativity to their prospect pipeline, and the Flyers need to make good on it.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (NYR), 2nd (WSH), 3rd, 3rd (MIN), 3rd (OTT), 4th, 5th (CHI), 5th (NYR), 6th, 7th

The Penguins have two first-ballot Hall of Fame centers still playing at a high level in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. However, there is an extreme need for elite talent at the top of the lineup to drive play and produce offense.

Tanner Howe and Rutger McGroarty are projected to be middle-six forwards with 60- to 65-point ceilings. Melvin Fernstrom and Tristan Broz have depth NHL projections.

On defense, Owen Pickering and Harrison Brunicke have top-four projections, and Joel Blomqvist has potential to be a legitimate NHL starter in goal.

The good news for the Penguins is there is plenty of high-end talent available for them to select in the first few rounds. Eklund, McQueen, Lakovic and O'Brien all make sense for the Pens given their upside. Later in the draft, Luca Romano, Viktor Klingsell, LJ Mooney and Filip Ekberg would fit their draft style.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (DAL), 2nd, 2nd (OTT), 3rd (COL), 4th (STL), 4th (WPG), 5th (COL), 7th (NJ)

With so many highly touted prospects in the pipeline, it is somewhat incredible the Sharks need defenders. Outside of Sam Dickinson and Mattias Havelid, the Sharks lack talent on the back end. Both Havelid and Dickinson play an offensive playstyle rather than two-way, which creates a need in the pipeline.

The Sharks are expected to draft a forward with their top selection, although they must be hoping the Isles pass on Matthew Schaefer at No. 1. Barring that, which seems unlikely, the Sharks have three more picks in the first two rounds after second overall. Two-way or defensive defenders they can target include Fiddler, Henry Brzustewicz, and Simon (Haoxi) Wang. Defenders who can complement Dickinson and Havelid, move the puck effectively and defend in transition are exactly what the Sharks need to continue their rebuild.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (TOR), 4th, 4th (DAL), 5th, 7th

The Kraken have two young centers in Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, and a few budding forward prospects with top-six NHL projections in Berkly Catton and Eduard Sale. In the middle six, at least two of Carson Rehkopf, Jagger Firkus, Jani Nyman and Julius Miettinen should provide varying levels of offensive production.

In goal, the Kraken have Niklas Kokko and Kim Saarinen, who have modest NHL projections. With depth up front and talent in goal, the Kraken have a defensive need. Outside of Caden Price and Lukas Dragicevic, the Kraken lack prospects with NHL projections.

Jackson Smith makes sense for them in the first round, as a two-way defender with a top-four projection. In the second round, Charlie Tretheway and Brzustewicz make sense as both have NHL projections.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 5th, 6th

The Blues have done a great job of stocking the cupboard with talent, albeit talent that is projected to be less impactful. They have a few forward prospects projected to be middle-six players, like Otto Stenberg, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Adam Jecho. On defense, Adam Jiricek, Colin Ralph, Theo Lindstein and Michael Buchinger all have decent NHL projections.

The Blues lack truly elite talent in their prospect pool. Dvorsky has the highest upside, but his path to becoming a first-line point producer is not as confident. The Blues need a top-line forward or an elite defender in their pipeline, someone who can be a difference-maker.

The Blues own their first-round pick, but don't have another until the fifth round this year. There are likely to be some highly skilled players available at No. 19, including Kindel, Schmidt, Ryabkin and Potter for the Blues to select.

2025 draft picks: 2nd (LA), 4th (EDM), 5th, 7th, 7th (MIN), 7th (SJ), 7th (UTA)

The Lightning have traded a lot of picks recently, and Isaac Howard, who was a first-round selection, does not intend to sign with them. That's a tough bounce for a team that has not drafted in the first round very much over the past five years.

From top to bottom, the Lightning pipeline needs skill and players with NHL projections. They lack both and need to find diamonds in the rough to complement their aging skilled players. At every position, the Lightning need to add players with legitimate NHL potential -- meaning there is no need to be picky on position.

The acquisition of Conor Geekie last offseason helped, and he is clearly the best young player in the organization. Given a lack of draft capital in the first few rounds, the Lightning will need to be judicious in their approach.

2025 draft picks: 2nd (FLA), 3rd (EDM), 5th, 5th (PIT), 6th, 7th

When you don't draft a lot, and you trade your best prospects away, you're going to lack skill in the pipeline. After trading Fraser Minten, the only remaining forward prospect for Toronto with a top-six projection is Easton Cowan, and he projects to be a second-line player.

The Leafs have an abundance of goaltending prospects, and drafted Ben Danford in 2024. There are few defensive prospects that project to be NHL players, but the prospect pool lacks high-end skilled forwards.

It's going to be tough to fill that gap, given the lack of draft capital, and will require the Leafs to take some swings. Players who may be available that have reasonable upside include Adam Benak, Luca Romano, LJ Mooney and Filip Ekberg; should they trade into the top 40, Cameron Schmidt, Jacob Ihs-Wozniak and Nathan Behm could be options.

Utah Mammoth

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th

The Utah Mammoth had quite a successful season, and now, with the luck of the lottery that evaded them in Arizona, moved from outside the top 10 to 4th overall.

With many highly drafted players, the Mammoth's prospect pool and lineup is loaded with talent. Young players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther are having a huge impact offensively at the NHL level. The Mammoth have many smaller forwards, but lack a top-six forward with size and skill. The type of player who physically imposes himself, wins pucks, is a nuisance at the net and will create open ice for the likes of Keller, Guenther, Logan Cooley and Tij Iginla (when ready).

With the No. 4 pick, there are a few options including Desnoyers, Martone and McQueen, and some have whispered Brady Martin's name, though he would be considered a reach at that spot.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd (SJ), 4th (OTT), 5th, 6th, 7th

If you tune into Vancouver radio, or listen to their President of Hockey Operations speak, you know exactly what the organization lacks from the NHL lineup to the prospect pool: a center. Whether Jim Rutherford is talking about it or one of the 17 different radio shows/podcasts, it is no secret.

After not drafting a center in 2022, passing on Zach Benson in 2023, and not drafting until the third round of 2024, it is no surprise their prospect pool has a few quality defenders and zero centers with top-six upside.

Armed with their selections in the first two rounds this year, it is highly likely the Canucks target a center to address a significant area of need. They are more likely to target certainty (high-floor, low-risk) than swing for the fences, given the lack of depth in the organization. Players who fit that and could be available to them include O'Brien, Cootes, Nesbitt, Moore, McKinney and Horcoff.

2025 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd (WSH), 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (WSH)

It should come as no surprise that Vegas needs something in their prospect pool given their modus operandi of trading their drafted prospects. Almost every first-round selection has been traded by the Golden Knights, and no one expects that to change. There is a joke in NHL circles that if you're drafted by Vegas in the first round, you're probably not going to play in Vegas, so don't get too comfortable.

Vegas doesn't have a first-round selection this year, but they do have picks in rounds two though six. They have a pressing need for a defender, but the reality is, they have a pressing need for high-end talent if they want to continue to use their players as trade chips at the deadline.

The Knights are likely to target players with value around the league, meaning Tretheway, Brzustewicz, Radivojevic, Amico and Limatov will have value on defense. If Schmidt were to fall out of the first round, he may be someone Vegas targets as well.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (BOS), 3rd (CAR), 4th, 5th

It's one heck of a year to need a goaltender in your prospect pool -- and that is exactly what the Capitals need. The Caps have a pick in each of the first five rounds, and given the goaltending talent available in this draft, they could come away with a potential future starter.

With Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren signed for the new few years, there isn't a pressing need for immediate help. However, there is no depth behind them, and no prospects with legitimate NHL projections. With projected NHL players at other positions like Cole Hutson, Terik Parascak, and Andrew Cristall in junior hockey, and Ryan Leonard, Hendrix Lapierre, Ryan Chesley, and Ivan Miroshnichenko playing professionally, the Caps have excellent young talent.

Joshua Ravensbergen, Jack Ivankovic and Alexei Medvedev all have legitimate NHL projections, with the first two having NHL starting goalie projections.

2025 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Jets have a habit of retaining their top talent, convincing the likes of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck to stay put via long-term deals. Nikolaj Ehlers is yet to decide his future, but the Jets have reinforcements in the prospect pipeline at forward, via Brad Lambert, Brayden Yager, Kevin He and Colby Barlow.

The defense is much thinner, with Elias Salomonsson and Alfons Freij as the only prospects with any NHL projection, and they are modest ones at best. The Jets need to add defenders to the prospect pipeline, and have their first-round pick to do so. Defenders like Boumedienne, Tretheway and Fiddler could be around when the Jets make their pick, and make sense for their current pipeline.

The Jets don't need immediate help, and these defenders are two or three years from having meaningful impact in the NHL, buying them time to develop.