The Anaheim Ducks are hiring Joel Quenneville as their new head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

An announcement of Quenneville's hiring and an introductory news conference are expected Thursday.

Quenneville has been out of the NHL since 2021 after resigning as Florida Panthers coach in the fallout of the investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks. An independent report from a law firm in October 2021 detailed how the Blackhawks organization failed to properly address allegations by player Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup run.

The league determined that then-coach Quenneville, then-general manager Stan Bowman and then-executive Al MacIsaac were ineligible to work for other NHL teams, and the Blackhawks were fined $2 million for having inadequate policies in place. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman lifted that ban in July 2024, with the league noting "sincere remorse" by the three men for their "unacceptable" response to the allegations. Bowman has since been hired as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks did an extensive look into Quenneville's role over the past several weeks, sources told ESPN, which included the team speaking with Beach and other advocacy groups that Quenneville had formed relationships with. The Ducks determined that Quenneville had continued to put in the necessary work to understand how to reform the mistakes from 2010.

Anaheim was looking for a coach after firing Greg Cronin following his second season. The Ducks have not made the playoffs in seven seasons, despite a 21-point improvement in 2024-25.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Sources said David Carle had a lengthy two-day interview with the Ducks before bowing out to sign an extension at Denver University. The Ducks reached out to Mike Sullivan but never interviewed him as the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins coach chose the New York Rangers. Sources said Jay Woodcroft and Rick Tocchet were the two other candidates remaining when the Ducks hired Quenneville.

Quenneville, 66, ranks second all time in the NHL with 969 regular-season victories with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Blackhawks and Panthers. Quenneville led Chicago to three Stanley Cups.

TSN was the first to report on Quenneville's hiring.