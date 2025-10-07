Open Extended Reactions

Cranberry, Pa. - As Evgeni Malkin sits in an empty locker room at the Penguins practice facility, being interviewed for a story about his longtime teammate Sidney Crosby, the 39-year-old Russian center makes a point for emphasis.

"You see security here?" Malkin says, motioning to the Penguins' detail, standing discreetly in the doorway. "It's like, not my security. It's Sidney Crosby's security."

Malkin's résumé certainly warrants the celebrity treatment: Calder Trophy, Hart Trophy, two scoring titles and, of course, three Stanley Cups in a nine-year span that brought the Penguins back to glory.

But nobody on the Penguins -- or perhaps the entire hockey world -- can match Crosby's star power. The captain's reputation, let alone his list of on-ice accomplishments, is pristine. "You never heard one bad thing about Sidney Crosby," said Kris Letang, the other member of Pittsburgh's big three. "He's perfect. He's the perfect ambassador for the game."

It's why, ahead of Crosby's 21st season in the NHL, there has been so much discourse about what his future might hold -- and whether one of hockey's most transcendent talents is wasting his final chapter holding on to what he once had in Pittsburgh.

Not only is Crosby's production absurd (1,687 points in 1,352 career games and counting) but few players in hockey history have remained this consistent and this competitive as they enter their career twilight. While playing his sound two-way game, Crosby scored 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games this past season, leading the Penguins by 21 points. In an NHLPA poll released in April, Crosby was voted by his peers as the "most complete player" in the game -- for the sixth straight season.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid at age 28 -- a full decade younger than Crosby -- is in the prime of his career. But he still defers to Crosby. McDavid advocated for Crosby to captain Team Canada at last February's 4 Nations Face-Off, calling it a "no-brainer."

"He hasn't seemed to change at all," McDavid said last fall. "He has been great year after year. It's so impressive to see someone I grew up admiring still doing it to this day."

Crosby has once again been able to play meaningful games on the international stage, which should include NHL players' long-anticipated return to the Olympics this February, where he will likely captain Team Canada again.

The Penguins' prognosis, however, is not as bright. Pittsburgh's 16-year Stanley Cup playoffs streak ended in 2023, and the Penguins haven't returned since. GM Kyle Dubas has been embarking on a rebuild, restocking a prospect pool that was essentially barren, with so many draft picks and young players traded away in order to chase championships. Pittsburgh's opening night roster will feature five rookies, led by a first-time head coach, Dan Muse, who is just five years older than Crosby. They are loading up for the future.

"We're in a period of transition, and our goal is, and the expectation is, we're going to get to the point where we're not just contenders again, but it's gonna be contending on a consistent basis," Muse said. "It's not just get back into the playoffs; it's to be a true contender, and then to stay there. And I think that's been extremely clear to me from day one. And that message has been consistent in the time prior, until now."

Nobody knows how long that plan will take -- including the Penguins. It's dictated by a series of factors, including development.

Meanwhile Crosby's performance at 4 Nations (he tied McDavid for the team lead with five points in four games as Canada won the tournament) punctuated how exciting it is to see the 38-year-old on hockey's most competitive stages still.

Some people around Crosby have tried to advocate that it's a disservice to hockey to stick around for a rebuild with no end in sight. That includes Crosby's longtime agent, Pat Brisson, who has said publicly that it's his personal belief that Crosby needs to be playing playoff hockey.

For his part, Crosby maintains tunnel vision. That might sound like lip service for most people, but not Crosby, whose determination is fueled by details and an obsession for routine. He said his mindset every season is the same -- an approach that prepares him to play in June. He maintains that he hasn't seriously considered a trade to this point.

"I know that if all my energy isn't towards what it needs to be, then I'm not giving myself the best chance for it to be successful," Crosby said. "If it ever came to that point, I would discuss it, but I don't feel like I'm there."

Crosby's two-year extension he signed summer 2024 kicks in this season. It's extremely team friendly: $8.7 million average annual value, perhaps half of what he could receive on the open market. It's also an extremely tradable contract -- and all the cards belong to Crosby, who has a full no-movement clause. League sources believe the Penguins would never approach Crosby to waive it, out of deference to him. A trade would have to be Crosby driven. He would choose the time, and he would choose the destination. The Penguins would need to get compensation they felt is fair. And it all likely would go down quietly.

Or it might not happen at all. Crosby's future is entirely in his hands. He wants to win again as badly as anyone -- but in Pittsburgh. To this point in his career, he has demonstrated incredible loyalty to Pittsburgh, as well as his teammates. That's especially true with Malkin and Letang; they are longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American sports history

"He's a very special person for me, because he's probably my best friend here in Pittsburgh," Malkin said. "First guy I met when I went to Pittsburgh, I go to dinner with Mario [Lemieux] and Sid. And after, we're always together. I mean, he texts me all summer, you know? He texts me during season, we try to support each other. It's not always perfect, you know? Sometimes, like, we need to understand each other. Some guys have problem with, like, games, with families, you know? Like -- and he asks me, like -- all the time like, 'If you need anything, come to my house.'"

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have played together in Pittsburgh since 2006. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Malkin enters the final year of his contract and trade speculation is sure to ramp up around his name as well. As the Penguins opened camp, Malkin said he hopes it won't be his last season in Pittsburgh, but admitted that would be dependent on both how he and the team play. Malkin scored 16 goals and 50 points in 68 games this past season. Letang is signed through 2028.

Another name to watch this season will be Bryan Rust, Crosby's winger on the top line. Rust is signed through the next three seasons. The 33-year-old is happy in Pittsburgh and wants to stay. However, he doesn't have trade protection. If the Penguins get a good enough offer -- a package that could accelerate the rebuild -- Rust could be traded away just like Jake Guentzel two years ago.

It's not just friendships on the ice for Crosby that tie him to Pittsburgh: it's relationships with the community.

"We have the children's hospital visit that we do once a year with the entire team. There's tons of cameras," Letang said. "But he's also going to go see patients in a different hospital and that's completely off radar. And, you know, I was a witness because he asked me to come with him one year and see what he was doing."

Youth hockey in Pittsburgh has exploded since Crosby's arrival. The Little Penguins Learn to Play program Crosby launched in 2008 has introduced thousands of kids to the sport. Crosby and the city are in a long-term relationship that truly has benefitted them both.

"I still remember my first day going there, getting to the airport, coming down the escalators, and just it was packed," Crosby said. "To have that kind of welcoming, and then just, right from arriving at the rink to living with Mario, just so many amazing first impressions, but then great memories since. It's been a long time I've been there, and I couldn't be more grateful that it worked out the way it has and that I was drafted there."

Those close to Crosby say the distinction of wearing only one jersey is something he strongly considers. When Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar announced his retirement after this season, he noted playing his entire career in one city was a major point of pride for him.

However, there's a counterpoint: Tom Brady. His reputation in New England is still as its all-time franchise legend. But after 20 years, he signed with the Buccaneers and was able to finish out his career with another championship there, too.

So, it comes down to the question: What motivates Crosby at this point?

"As you play, if you still have the passion, I think you find different things that motivate you," Crosby said. "This year is obviously an Olympic year, so you know, that's a big motivation. But as far as just in general, I think the motivation is just to be my best. You know, whatever that is, you know, regardless of age and expectations, all that. I always just try to be my best, and that's enough for me."

Malkin took it a step further.

"I think he mentally wants to show every year he can play 100%," Malkin said. "And mentality, like, maybe one more cup, you know? We want to win together again. Because last cup, like, 10 years ago."

In fact, it has only been eight years since the Penguins last won. But for an all-time great, that can feel like forever.