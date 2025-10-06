NHL season preview: Strengths, weaknesses, X factors for all 32 teams

Open Extended Reactions

Opening night of the 2025-26 NHL season is Tuesday, featuring a tripleheader of games on ESPN: Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. ET (including the Stanley Cup banner-raising), Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET, and Colorado Avalanche-Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Before puck drop, this preview will serve you all the key intel you need on all 32 teams, including strengths, weaknesses, X factors, most likely award winners, fantasy tips and a bold prediction.

Our season preview also features the first edition of our Power Rankings, which provide the order in which these teams are presented. The weekly rankings are formulated through votes from ESPN hockey broadcasters, analysts and reporters.

Note: Thanks to PuckPedia for salary and contract data. Advanced stats are from Hockey Reference, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey. Kristen Shilton profiled the teams in the Eastern Conference, while Ryan S. Clark handled the Western Conference clubs. The fantasy outlook for each team was written by Victoria Matiash and Sean Allen, and bold predictions are from the mind of Greg Wyshynski. Stanley Cup odds are courtesy of ESPN BET as of Oct. 6, projected points are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead to your team

How to watch the 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN networks -- including 100 exclusive games and the out-of-market package (over 1,050 games).

Last season: 48-29-5 (101 points), lost in Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup odds: +800

Projected points: 103.1

Biggest strength: A supporting cast that appears threatening. Every team in a championship window is faced with the annual problem of building a strong supporting cast with limited cap space. The Oilers jettisoned quite a few players in the offseason to do just that, with the intent of reaching a third straight Cup Final -- hopefully with a different outcome. Oilers GM Stan Bowman used his team's tight space to add Andrew Mangiapane, and traded for Isaac Howard, knowing that the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner -- along with Matt Savoie -- gives them a pair of promising top-nine forwards at a team-friendly price.

Biggest concern: Do they have the defensive consistency to win the Stanley Cup? Their past two playoff campaigns have seen a familiar pattern. It starts with a combination of their defensive structure having breakdowns, along with inconsistent play from goaltender Stuart Skinner. That leads to changes either with their personnel or the Oilers' system before they find cohesion. It's what happened last postseason when they shut down two of the most prolific teams in the Golden Knights and the Stars before facing challenges in quite a few areas against the Panthers.

This season hinges on ... Winning the Stanley Cup. No team has more at stake when it comes to winning a Cup this season than the Oilers. Yes, there's the fact they've advanced to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and have fallen short. But it also comes back to how superstar Connor McDavid is in the final season of his contract. Winning a title could be the strongest recruitment tool for him to stay with the only team he's ever known -- especially when McDavid is one of 11 pending UFAs on the Oilers' roster.

Most likely award winner: Connor McDavid, Hart

Fantasy outlook: After the elite pair of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up front, Evan Bouchard and Jake Walman are forecast as top-10 and top-20 fantasy blueliners, respectively. As someone who might earn some ice time with McDavid, new-ish forward Trent Frederic has sleeper value in leagues that reward physical play such as hits and blocks.

Bold prediction: Connor McDavid signs a team-friendly, three-year extension.

Last season: 47-30-5 (99 points), lost in conference finals

Stanley Cup odds: +800

Projected points: 107.6

Biggest strength: Carolina has the luxury of excellent depth up front and on the back end -- GM Erik Tulsky made sure of it. He landed Nikolaj Ehlers -- one of the offseason's most coveted free agents -- to give the Hurricanes a bona fide top-six winger, and traded for K'Andre Miller to make Carolina's blue line more robust. Those newcomers join a stable of established performers that the Hurricanes can count on to deliver; Seth Jarvis is coming off a 32-goal campaign, Sebastian Aho was a nearly point-per-game contributor and a locked-in defense is led by all-around gamer Jaccob Slavin.

Coach Rod Brind'Armour has a good pulse on his group and how to get the best out of it. It's how the Hurricanes finished among the league's top 10 in both offense and defense a season ago. Yes, the Hurricanes do need to figure out who is going to handle the job at second-line center long term. But if Ehlers and Miller now provide an expected boost to the lineup, then Carolina's depth will be shinier than ever.

Biggest concern: It's fair to wonder whether the Hurricanes have the right tandem in net. They're running it back with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, a pair of netminders who recorded sub-.900 save percentages last season and ranked Carolina 24th in that category across the league (lowest among playoff-bound clubs). The veteran Andersen has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career (and made only 38 appearances his last two seasons), so Kotchetkov has seen more action of late than his partner. But the 26-year-old certainly hasn't separated himself enough to be anointed as Carolina's No. 1.

It's a question of consistency -- and, frankly, trust. Who can Brind'Amour turn to with confidence on a nightly basis? Carolina is fortunate to have an high-end defensive unit to cover for some deficiencies elsewhere. However, the Hurricanes can't expect to reach their full potential without the goaltending to -- no pun intended -- back it up.

This season hinges on ... Carolina discovering its inner playoff performer. The Hurricanes seemingly have all the pieces in place to be not just a postseason contender but a championship one. Yet, the Hurricanes fall short year after year when it matters most (aka, the Eastern Conference finals) with a suddenly anemic offense and disjointed defense. How does that happen -- repeatedly? And will Carolina's inability to mirror their regular season success deep into the postseason derail them again?

There's a mindset that Cup-winning teams have to carry them through the difficult stretches of a long run and Carolina has to find that resiliency in itself. It won't satisfy anyone to have another excellent 82-game showing and then disappoint in the spring. Whatever Carolina bottles in November has to be there by June.

Most likely award winner: Jaccob Slavin, Lady Byng

Fantasy outlook: Ehlers has been one of the best per-minute fantasy forwards and could have a bigger role. Miller and Alexander Nikishin both have the potential to be fantasy mainstays if they get the right deployment on the blue line.

Bold prediction: Hurricanes will win the Eastern Conference.

Last season: 50-22-10 (110 points), lost in second round

Stanley Cup odds: +900

Projected points: 112.8

Biggest strength: They shouldn't have any problems scoring goals. Not that this was an issue last regular season, with the Golden Knights finishing in the top five of goals per game and second on the power play. Adding Mitch Marner comes with benefits. Among them? Pairing Marner with Jack Eichel and potentially Ivan Barbashev to create what has a chance to be one of the strongest No. 1 lines in the NHL.

Another is what it could mean for the Golden Knights' power play. It could give them a first team of Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, Eichel and Marner.

Biggest concern: How do they fill the void left by Alex Pietrangelo? The two-time Stanley Cup winner said in the preseason he is not ruling out trying to make a return this season. But there is also the reality that he could miss the entire season and possibly may never play again while recovering from femur reconstruction.

Pietrangelo's absence leaves the Golden Knights without a top-pairing defenseman who can lead a team in average ice time because he can be trusted in every situation while still providing between 30 and 50 points per season.

This season hinges on ... Being successful whenever they need to shift to Plan B or Plan C. Go back to how they were knocked out of the playoffs. Their second-round exit by the Oilers was facilitated by an inability to make successful adjustments. They allowed nine goals in the first two games before they won Game 3. Only to then get shut out for the rest of the series, which included a one-goal loss in overtime to end their season.

Most likely award winner: Mitch Marner, Art Ross

Fantasy outlook: Top-line minutes with Eichel and Marner should result in Barbashev notching around 30 goals and 35 assists in 2025-26. Unlike the other two, he will be available in later rounds. Following the promotion of Akira Schmid to backup, the No. 1 gig with a very good Vegas team is Adin Hill's to lose.

Bold prediction: Golden Knights lose in the Western Conference finals.

Last season: 47-31-4 (98 points), won the Stanley Cup

Stanley Cup odds: +900

Projected points: 108.0

Biggest strength: Florida has a system, and it has led to the Panthers becoming back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Yes, the Panthers have enviable depth in their lineup, and that has been a foundational piece of their success. But it's how Florida manages to get the most out of itself with (seemingly) minimal effort, because everyone's pulling on the rope.

The Panthers pack a mean forecheck that pressures opponents into turnovers and puts Florida on the attack. They are relentlessly opportunistic. And their neutral zone details are a game changer given how they can shut down even some of the league's most elite scorers there. The Panthers way of doing business just works, and it's why seemingly every player who comes into the organization finds a role and a way to excel. Everyone is important.

Biggest concern: Aleksander Barkov's absence looms large. Florida's captain suffered a torn ACL and MCL during practice last month and will be out seven to nine months. That's bad enough. But the Panthers are also without Matthew Tkachuk for at least several weeks into the regular season while he continues to recover from offseason surgery on a torn adductor muscle. That's two of their top three scorers from last season gone early.

How Florida reacts to those losses will determine whether it has a chance to compete on a third Stanley Cup run by spring. Anton Lundell will get a terrific opportunity to raise his profile with Barkov out, and more responsibility will fall on Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe -- not to mention goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky -- to be top performers in every respect.

This season hinges on ... The Panthers' fortitude. It has been a long few summers for Florida, what with three straight Cup Final appearances. This year ahead will present fresh challenges given the aforementioned missing superstars. How will the Panthers avoid the perhaps inevitable fatigue that comes from another shortened offseason rolled into a campaign that's already off to a rough start?

Florida has proved its mettle in this regard before. It's more imperative than ever that it find ways to push through and adjust to what will be the new normal: trying to win games without two franchise stars.

Most likely award winner: Sam Reinhart, Hart

Fantasy outlook: Don't let Matthew Tkachuk slide too far, as you can weather his early absence in your IR spot. Seth Jones could jump in value as the power-play anchor. The line of Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand that dominated the playoffs is worth monitoring to see if the magic sticks.

Bold prediction: Bobrovsky gets a "Marchand deal" to take him beyond this season.

Last season: 50-26-6 (106 points), lost in conference finals

Stanley Cup odds: +900

Projected points: 94.0

Biggest strength: Having one of the most complete teams in the NHL. The Stars have two 100-point wingers -- Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson -- who can play together on the top line, or be split between the top two lines. Their centers are led by one of the league's premier two-way anchors in Roope Hintz, while having a trio of top-six options who can play down the middle or on the wing. They have three defensemen who can play on a top pairing -- Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley -- while having another young defenseman in Lian Bichsel who could use this season to prove he's in that same conversation.

And if that's not enough? They have one of the best goalies in the league in Jake Oettinger.

Biggest concern: Do they have enough depth to remain in contention for home-ice advantage if injuries become a problem? Evgenii Dadonov, Mason Marchment and their 42 combined goals from last season are gone. So are in-season trade deadline acquisitions Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund. Losing three top-nine forwards and a top-four defenseman would be an issue for any team, yet the Stars still possess what appears to be one of the NHL's strongest rosters.

But what happens if one of their best players sustains an injury for a long period of time? Especially when it comes with the reality that the salary cap space that aided them for years no longer exists like it once did?

This season hinges on ... Whether their star players can return from the Olympics without any injuries. If there's a disadvantage to having talent in an Olympic year, it's the fact that the team that leaves for the Games could be different than the one that returns after the break.

There's a chance the Stars could have at least nine players at the Olympics in February. It's a group that includes their entire projected top line of Hintz, Rantanen and Robertson, their top defense pairing of Heiskanen and Lindell, along with starting goaltender Oettinger, among others.

Most likely award winner: Mikko Rantanen, Hart

Fantasy outlook: While Rantanen might not crack 100 points while playing away from Nathan MacKinnon, around 90 alongside Wyatt Johnston and Hintz is not too big of an ask. If Mavrik Bourque carves out a spot for himself in the Stars' top six, he'll merit rostering in deeper fantasy leagues.

Bold prediction: Prepare for regression from Matt Duchene

Last season: 49-29-4 (102 points), lost in first round

Stanley Cup odds: +800

Projected points: 111.3

Biggest strength: Having Gabriel Landeskog in the lineup on opening night. A conversation can be had about what it means for any team to lose its captain and longest-serving player for an extended period of time. Landeskog missed nearly three seasons, creating the challenge of trying to find someone who could help the team's top six during his absence -- with the lingering question of when he could return.

Back in the lineup, he provides the Avalanche with a proven top-six winger who can be trusted in numerous situations, while also strengthening a second line that has sought stability ever since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Biggest concern: Is the supporting cast enough as is, or could it use more help? Avs coach Jared Bednar said during media day in mid-September that the team's third-line center situation is the only hole in the lineup. There are internal options who could provide a solution, with the idea that might be the most effective plan for the Avs. Well, for now at least.

The Avs entered training camp with $1.325 million in cap space. It's possible they could use that money now, or wait until forward Logan O'Connor returns to get a true feel for their bottom six before making a decision about their third-line center concerns and potentially trading for the solution.

This season hinges on... Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood being as good or better than they were last season. Just look at what happened to them last October. The Avs opened last season with a four-game losing streak during which they allowed 25 goals. They ended October and began November by starting three different goalies in consecutive games, en route to losing all three. Winning just three of those games would have given the Avs six points -- and two more than the Stars, which could have given them home-ice advantage in an opening-round series that saw them lose Game 7 in Dallas.

Most likely award winner: Cale Makar, Norris

Fantasy outlook: While Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar rank No. 1 at their respective positions, Colorado's second scoring line carries the most fantasy intrigue. If Landeskog returns close to form, Valeri Nichushkin manages to stay healthy, and center Brock Nelson jells with both, look out.

Bold prediction: Avalanche win the Western Conference

Last season: 56-22-4 (116 points), lost in second round

Stanley Cup odds: +2500

Projected points: 94.7

Biggest strength: Offensive options. Their depth was already going to be somewhat tested to start the season with captain Adam Lowry recovering from a hip injury, only to have Cole Perfetti sustain an ankle sprain that will keep him out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis.

But even with those absences, the Jets can still deploy veterans Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews on the second line alongside promising rookie Nikita Chibrikov. Knowing Lowry and Perfetti could both be in the lineup by November provides the Jets with different lineup possibilities for a team that's expected to challenge in the West.

Biggest concern: If anything happens to Connor Hellebuyck. Just the eighth goalie in NHL history to win the Hart as league MVP -- and one of only a handful to win three Vezinas as the best goaltender -- has made Hellebuyck one of the best players on the planet, and one of the best of his generation. Hellebuyck is among those select few goaltenders in the current tandem landscape that can consistently play more than 60 games per season, which further emphasizes his importance to the Jets. A major injury to Hellebuyck, and the Jets would be left scrambling.

This season hinges on... Getting beyond the second round. The Jets are in a unique space in that they're not quite in that collection of teams in a proven championship window such as the Avs, Golden Knights, Oilers and Stars. But they also don't appear to be one of those teams who need until the final two weeks to either make the playoffs or miss it altogether. What they do this postseason could be crucial toward figuring out exactly what the Jets' standing is in the Western Conference landscape.

Most likely award winner: Connor Hellebuyck, Vezina

Fantasy outlook: Perfetti is poised to join the Jets' strong corps of competitors as Ehlers' replacement on the top power play. After getting his legs back under him, new second-line center Jonathan Toews sports sleeper potential in extra-deep leagues.

Bold prediction: Kyle Connor re-signs, makes Mitch Marner money

Last season: 52-26-4 (108 points), lost in the second round

Stanley Cup odds: +1600

Projected points: 99.6

Biggest strength: The Maple Leafs still have a "Core Four" -- it just no longer includes Mitch Marner. Joining Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares in that role is Matthew Knies, who has emerged as the team's latest breakout star and stands to help the Leafs capitalize on what they can do best: score goals. A healthy Auston Matthews is capable of hitting 50 goals; Nylander could do the same. Tavares and Knies should be aiming for 32-40.

There are also new arrivals who will give Toronto offense depth in its bottom six to stabilize the club up front even further -- coach Craig Berube is bullish on Nicolas Roy taking over at third-line center and Matias Maccelli could surprise as a top-six contender if he can tap into what made his 57-point rookie season two years ago such an (unheralded) success. Toronto's offense cannot be what it was with Marner. But there's an opportunity for the Leafs to redefine themselves without missing a beat.

Biggest concern: Toronto had one of the league's strongest goaltending duos last season in Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. The Leafs were hoping to tap into that tandem again -- with two healthy, available options -- until Woll took a leave of absence from the team last month for personal reasons. There's no timeline on Woll's return, leaving Toronto in a lurch for who to rely on behind Stolarz.

Dennis Hildeby stepped in to make the first six appearances of his NHL career last season -- generating an .878 SV% -- and that wasn't enough experience for the Leafs to lean on. So they signed veteran James Reimer to a professional tryout, and can only hope Reimer is up to the job of being the club's No. 2 until Woll can return. The whole situation puts extra responsibility on Stolarz, though. His 34 starts in 2024-25 were a career high, and he's certain to see more action in the coming campaign. How will he shoulder that responsibility? And if Stolarz gets hurt, can Reimer and Hildeby answer the bell?

This season hinges on... Health. For the Maple Leafs to soar this season, they need Matthews as injury-free as possible, pure and simple. When Matthews has missed time in the past, Toronto has persevered in large part because a player such as Marner filled in the gaps. That wouldn't be the case anymore, and if Matthews were to be sidelined for any prolonged period, the results might not be so positive.

Beyond that though, the ultra-competitive Matthews will want to show the Leafs don't have to be worse for wear without Marner, and he'll be aiming to dominate like in that league-leading 69-goal campaign two years ago. And, while Matthews is pocketing pucks at one end, a healthy Stolarz is imperative to Toronto's chances of keeping them out of their own net. Stolarz was hampered by a knee injury last regular season and a concussion in the postseason, both times to Toronto's detriment. The Leafs can't afford to see that again.

Most likely award winner: Auston Matthews, Hart

Fantasy outlook: The post-Marner Leafs still boast plenty of fantasy appeal at the top, but depth deployment will shape the secondary options. Maccelli and Max Domi could land top-line duty. If either Stolarz or Woll reaches 55 starts, they have top-five fantasy goalie upside.

Bold prediction: The Leafs will retain Nicholas Robertson

Last season: 47-27-8 (102 points), lost in the first round

Stanley Cup odds: +1000

Projected points: 111.7

Biggest strength: The Lightning have enviable offensive talent that makes them formidable at 5-on-5 and special teams. Nikita Kucherov's league-leading 121 points last season powered Tampa Bay's No. 1-ranked offense, which averaged 3.56 goals per game, and there's a litany of high-end skaters who can also generate offense. Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel each eclipsed the 40-goal mark, and Brandon Hagel tossed in 35 goals and 90 points.

Tampa Bay had eight double-digit goal scorers, and its depth continued to shine on the Lightning's fifth-ranked power play. Tampa Bay has already shown its potency with the man advantage in the preseason. If the Lightning can come close to getting a repeat performance from their core up front and reasonable support from the bottom six, then Tampa Bay can expect to be contenders again.

Biggest concern: The Lightning have a hard time staying healthy. It's only the preseason and starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and top defender Victor Hedman have already dealt with injuries. Vasilevskiy will be the Lightning's workhorse in net, and that can easily wear him down again. The same goes for Hedman, who shouldered a team-high 23:05 time on ice per game for Tampa Bay last season. Those are two essential players who make the Lightning elite, and any limitations on them will hurt Tampa Bay in the short and long term.

Jonas Johansson has been serviceable when filling in for Vasilevskiy, and the Lightning also claimed Pheonix Copley off waivers to give them another backup option. But Tampa Bay's No. 1 remains one of the league's best goalies when he's available. The Lightning don't have anyone who can replicate Hedman's production. Tampa Bay needs all its core players to excel. Health is paramount to the Lightning's success in an Atlantic Division rife with emerging competition eager to snatch their perennial playoff berth.

This season hinges on... How Tampa Bay weathers the regular-season grind. It's no secret the Lightning know how to win when it counts; they were back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in 2020 and 2021. What has plagued Tampa Bay more recently is its inability to extend its regular-season success into the postseason. The Lightning have had three consecutive first-round playoff exits while failing to show the resiliency that made them a formidable threat in previous postseasons.

It's not for a lack of lineup depth. It's more that the contributions Tampa Bay counts on aren't coming through when it matters most. Fatigue is also a factor for a group that leans heavily on Hedman, 34, and Kucherov, 32. How the Lightning bear the brunt of an 82-game grind will determine whether they make the postseason and their playoff impact.

Most likely award winner: Nikita Kucherov, Art Ross

Fantasy outlook: The Lightning's fantasy appeal remains star-driven, but secondary roles matter. Anthony Cirelli carved out relevance as a second-line pivot last season, leaving room for a winger such as Oliver Bjorkstrand or Conor Geekie to follow. Sorting who sticks in the middle six will decide the sleeper values here.

Bold prediction: The Lightning will win the Atlantic Division

Last season: 51-22-9 (111 points), lost in second round

Stanley Cup odds: +3000

Projected points: 99.5

Biggest strength: The Capitals' defensive depth is the envy of any opponent. John Carlson has been Washington's go-to workhorse for some time, and he can still drive play from the back end while contributing offensively. Jakob Chychrun has picked up his game in Washington as well, and will be asked to carry more responsibility and show he can replicate Carlson's reliable presence for years to come. Rasmus Sandin and Matt Roy have been a solid pairing, and Trevor van Riemsdyk is a consistent third-pairing asset.

The balance of Washington's blue line truly makes it special. The Capitals' primary six defenders can all jump into the rush or hang back; they read off each other well, and seem to anticipate each other's movements. That was the case last season, when Washington pulled off an improbable 111-point campaign. That'll be the goal again.

Biggest concern: It seems odd to point out that Washington has a scoring depth problem when the Capitals ranked second in that category last season. But, of course, Alex Ovechkin's history-making 44-goal campaign had a lot to do with that. Tom Wilson added 33. Dylan Strome's breakout year as a point-per-game skater was huge. And Aliaksei Protas overachieved with 30 goals.

There's a sharp drop-off from there, though. Pierre-Luc Dubois collected just 66 points. Nic Dowd had only 27. There's a strong chance Ovechkin won't come close to his numbers from last season, and that puts too much pressure on Strome, Protas and Dubois to either keep pace with where they were or contribute more. Washington's supporting cast has to work its way into the spotlight.

This season hinges on... Whether Washington can prove it's the real deal. Looking at last season, the Capitals' climb atop the Eastern Conference standings was unanticipated for good reason. There was little to suggest they'd produce that level of success. Coach Spencer Carbery maximized Washington's talent, and that, in turn, brought out the Capitals' best.

But was it all smoke and mirrors? Or will Washington feed off the confidence gained and return to leading the East? That hinges on those aforementioned improvements from guys like Dubois and another strong season in net from Logan Thompson, who owned a .910 SV%. Even if the rest of the league might wonder if Washington's success last season was a fluke, the Capitals can show their achievement was no accident.

Most likely award winner: Ryan Leonard, Calder

Fantasy outlook: The Caps were a surprise among just five teams with five 25-goal scorers last season. Protas and Connor McMichael look to build on breakouts, while Leonard and playoff surprise Anthony Beauvillier push for spots. On defense, Carlson and Chychrun complement each other. Thompson is worth stashing early.

Bold prediction: Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's regular-season-plus-playoff goals record (1,016)

Last season: 42-33-7 (91 points), lost in first round

Stanley Cup odds: +1400

Projected points: 100.7

Biggest strength: The Devils are powered by their three best players: Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. Where that trio goes, New Jersey will follow. When Hughes isn't hurt, he is an elite talent who drives the Devils' offense as a scorer and playmaker, while Hischier's two-way game can be as strong as anyone's in the league. Bratt led New Jersey last season with 88 points in 81 games, and proved he could play up and down the lineup for coach Sheldon Keefe.

There's enough supporting cast around those skaters to make the Devils a potentially formidable force. Timo Meier seems to have the right role on New Jersey's second line, and Connor Brown signing as a free agent is a nice boost for the bottom-six group. The Devils should feel good about their prospects up front.

Biggest concern: New Jersey finally locked in top defenseman Luke Hughes on a seven-year deal ... but what impact will his delayed offseason because of shoulder surgery have on his preparedness for the season? And when Hughes is up and running, will he be ready to be the leader of a defensive core riddled with questions?

Johnathan Kovacevic is out indefinitely. Brett Pesce struggled in his debut season with the Devils. Jonas Siegenthaler will be working in a new partner, and Simon Nemec is coming off a 2024-25 season spent yo-yoing between the NHL and AHL. New Jersey was fifth in fewest goals against last season (2.68 per game) thanks in large part to some strong goaltending from Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen. The Devils are banking on having enough defensive help for them to be an effective duo again. If not, there's more pressure riding on the offense to produce.

This season hinges on... Jack Hughes' health. Hyperbole? Hardly. The Devils aren't the same team without Hughes. He's practically on pace to hit 100 points per season, but he is repeatedly hampered by injuries. When Hughes is at his best, he can be a game-changer every game, but without him, the Devils have to ask too much of their bottom-six skaters. It's a recipe that has continuously failed New Jersey. And it's not just having Hughes on the ice, it's him playing unencumbered physically and mentally.

Whatever has led to Hughes' constant health woes must be addressed so that the Devils can be confident they'll have their difference-maker in the lineup all season.

Most likely award winner: Nico Hischier, Selke

Fantasy outlook: The Devils have some high-upside picks to consider later in drafts. Luke Hughes is ready to start pushing the injury-prone Dougie Hamilton for quarterback time on the top power play. Evgenii Dadonov or KHL import Arseny Gritsyuk offer intrigue if they stay in the top six.

Bold prediction: Jack Hughes plays 82 regular-season games

Last season: 48-25-9 (105 points), lost in first round

Stanley Cup odds: +2500

Projected points: 102.4

Biggest strength: They're a proven regular-season success. They receive production from every line combination while possessing a defensive structure that consistently makes life difficult for their opponents on a nightly basis. They even used the offseason to add more veterans who can help them be even stronger in those areas.

This all adds to the equation of what makes the Kings a team that can finish with 100 points in the regular season. That said...

Biggest concern: Trying to prove they can be a playoff success. This is what makes nearly every discussion around the Kings complicated. They've shown growth every season, but fail to make it out of the first round, losing to the Oilers four straight years, which has led to the sort of changes that range from personnel to the front office. Much like the past few years, the focus on the Kings is seeing if they can get out of the first round and begin to discover what sort of threat they could pose going forward.

This season hinges on... How they learned from last postseason. What they did in the first two games against the Oilers proved that the Kings can inflict serious damage. They weren't just up by two games, but also they controlled practically every aspect before a series of missteps later in the series led to them eventually being eliminated. How they can learn to avoid or better work their way through their lapses could prove crucial.

Most likely award winner: Anze Kopitar, Selke

Fantasy outlook: Quinton Byfield projects to finally take another leap forward this season. Three seasons removed from scoring 39 goals in Vancouver, a well-travelled Andrei Kuzmenko is playing for his next paycheck on the Kings' top line and power play.

Bold prediction: The Kings eliminate the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs

Last season: 45-30-7 (97 points), lost in first round

Stanley Cup odds: +4000

Projected points: 94.8

Biggest strength: Developing one of the NHL's strongest farm systems. Going farm-to-table has allowed the Wild to have at least one homegrown player reach the NHL and impact their lineup in numerous ways. This season is no different, except that there could be as many as five rookies who could challenge to make the opening night roster.

Liam Ohgren and Danila Yurov are expected to contend for top-nine roles, while Zeev Buium and David Jiricek, who arrived in a trade from the Blue Jackets last November, could fill two openings on the Wild's defense. Then there's Jesper Wallstedt, who could be charged to work in tandem alongside Filip Gustavsson now that Marc-Andre Fleury has retired.

Biggest concern: Can they find a way to consistently generate scoring chances and turn them into goals? The team that had the fewest scoring chances in 5-on-5 play to make the playoffs last year was also the same team that also entered the postseason scoring the fewest goals of any team.

A lack of goals was an issue in the first round, with the Wild losing their final three games by a single goal in each contest.

This season hinges on... The health of Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov. Averaging 0.63 points per game would have seen Eriksson Ek finish with 52 points in 2024-25 on a team that had four players finish with more than 50 points. Kaprizov had 56 points in 41 games, with the notion that he would have made a strong push for the Hart Trophy if he had played a full season.

And for a team that could still require as many goals as possible? Having those two players remain healthy could help strengthen the Wild's bid for another postseason berth.

Most likely award winner: Zeev Buium, Calder

Fantasy outlook: Playing for his sixth team in four years, veteran Vladimir Tarasenko presents as an option in extra-deep fantasy leagues, especially if he sticks on the top power play unit. Rookie defender Buium is must-draft in keeper/dynasty competition.

Bold prediction: Zeev Buium outscores Brock Faber

Last season: 45-30-7 (97 points), lost in the first round

Stanley Cup odds: +3500

Projected points: 92.7

Biggest strength: Ottawa's defense has come a long way since Travis Green took over as head coach last season -- and it's what could set them apart again this season. The Senators' blue line is stacked with emerging talents, particularly the dynamic Jake Sanderson, who has established himself as a true No. 1 defender. Artem Zub provides Ottawa with a dependable stay-at-home presence alongside Thomas Chabot, and there's the fascinating new arrival Jordan Spence who could anchor the Senators' third pairing.

Green found a way to get the most out of Ottawa's collective defensive effort last season though, taking the Senators from seventh-worst in goals against (3.43 per game) in 2023-24 to 13th-best (2.83) in 2024-25. The Senators' ability to maintain that buy-in -- and even see further improvements from their high achievers -- will have a direct impact on how strong their goaltending under starting netminder Linus Ullmark can be, too.

Biggest concern: Do the Senators have enough scoring threats? They're going to find out in a hurry. Ottawa made the playoffs last season without a single 30-plus scorer (Brady Tkachuk led the team with 29), and only five players with more than 50 points. Ottawa finished 19th in offense last season (averaging 2.95 goals per game) but were 28th overall at 5-on-5, and the team struggled all season to establish consistency there.

While the Senators have high-end talent up front in Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle especially, there's a noticeable drop-off from there. Dylan Cozens has yet to deliver on his potential since being traded to Ottawa, and Drake Batherson hasn't discovered his perfect fit yet. Skaters like Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig are going to be leaned on to contribute more while the aging Claude Giroux will try capitalizing on his minutes as well to give the Senators as much offensive life as possible.

This season hinges on... Internal growth. Ottawa didn't make any bold offseason moves for a reason; GM Steve Staios believes this group that pushed its way into the playoffs last year can do it again. A few things need to go right for that to happen. The Senators have to play to their emerging identity as a defensive-minded club that can also challenge opponents offensively. Finding a balance at both ends of the ice is how Ottawa will keep pace with more established veteran teams in the Atlantic.

It's also how they can take the pressure off Ullmark to be near-perfect. Ullmark will be carrying the load in net for Ottawa regardless as 23-year-old Leevi Merilainen offers support in the No. 2 role. The Senators have to see Stutzle, Tkachuk, Sanderson & Co. leading the way though with a maturation befitting of a team that's entering this season with legitimate playoff aspirations.

Most likely award winner: Linus Ullmark, Vezina

Fantasy outlook: The ceiling is high for Dylan Cozens if he locks down top power-play time in his first full season with the Sens. Fabian Zetterlund has similar upside, though the deployment is a bigger ask. Linus Ullmark was elite aside from injury and lack of wins, both fixable for 2025-26.

Bold prediction: Dylan Cozens hits career highs in 2025-26

Last season: 44-30-8 (96 points), lost in first round

Stanley Cup odds: +5000

Projected points: 94.4

Biggest strength: They might have more scoring options than they did last season. Eight players reached double figures in goals for the Blues last season, with the notion that it could have been more if Cam Fowler played the whole season in St. Louis and Philip Broberg played in more than 68 games.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong used the offseason to sign another 20-goal scorer in Pius Suter, while the decision to move on from 19-goal scorer Zack Bolduc was made possible by the arrival of prized prospect Jimmy Snuggerud.

Biggest concern: Failing to capitalize on their progress. Last season was crucial in that another year without the playoffs would have been a third straight campaign without the postseason -- and that would have been tied for the longest streak in franchise history. The Blues made the sort of decisions like the summer offer sheets to the Fowler trade to hiring Jim Montgomery to reach the playoffs. Winning the free-agency race for Suter is another move that suggests the Blues are serious about trying to be more than just a playoff team.

This season hinges on... Staking a claim. Ideally, they find a way to win one of the three Central Division spots; otherwise, they'll be fighting in the hellscape that is the Western Conference wild-card race. The Blues were one of five teams from the Central to reach the playoffs last season, with the idea that a sixth team, the Utah Mammoth, was seven points shy of capturing the final wild-card place. Those six teams -- along with what could be improved Blackhawks and Predators teams -- could make the Central a more difficult landscape.

Most likely award winner: Jimmy Snuggerud, Calder

Fantasy outlook: St. Louis is chock full of underappreciated fantasy talent, like top center Robert Thomas, who averaged 1.10 points/game over the past two seasons. Or power-play anchor Cam Fowler, who collected 36 points in 51 games after joining the Blues from Anaheim last season.

Bold prediction: Jimmy Snuggerud will be a Calder Trophy finalist

Last season: 39-36-7 (85 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +3000

Projected points: 82.6

Biggest strength: New York's backbone is its goaltender Igor Shesterkin. He's the Rangers' most important player, capable of stealing victories and being the calm in New York's chaos. That was especially true last season, when Shesterkin posted career-low numbers (with a .905 SV%) that don't reflect just how poorly the Rangers supported him.

GM Chris Drury hasn't stood pat -- at least when it comes to finding some answers for what's ailed New York (like adding J.T. Miller and Vladislav Gavrikov, for example). What Shesterkin truly needs to keep thriving is a better defensive team in front of him. Gavrikov gives New York a No. 2 guy to pair with Adam Fox and will help new coach Mike Sullivan -- another key offseason addition -- to slot other defenders into roles they can manage. So long as it all translates to helping Shesterkin shine.

Biggest concern: What happens for New York when their stars go out? It's inevitable that over the course of a long season there will be ebbs and flows throughout every lineup, but the Rangers don't possess a supporting cast that could carry them through the downturns. While Miller, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck are top skaters counted upon to light the lamp, will Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle be consistent scorers, too? And what of Mika Zibanejad? Does he stay on the wing, where his game improved last year beside Miller, or go back at center to give New York possibly stronger depth down the middle?

Remember, Chris Kreider is in Anaheim now and Filip Chytil -- traded to Vancouver in the Miller swap -- was never truly replaced. And on the back end, after Fox and Gavrikov, who is reliable? New York should get its answers soon enough, and Drury is not afraid of making major trades if needed.

This season hinges on... How Sullivan redefines the Rangers' identity. New York needed a new voice, and Sullivan arrived in the Big Apple with Stanley Cup-winning pedigree and a history of handling some of the league's biggest stars during his time in Pittsburgh. The Rangers want Sullivan to work his magic on them, too.

Despite having Shesterkin in the crease, New York was in the bottom half on defense last season (allowing 3.11 goals per game), and that's an area they'll need to improve quickly under Sullivan. Special teams was another sore spot -- the Rangers were 28th on the power play, making it a momentum killer. Sullivan has to dial in his team's details and put them on track to be the dynamic contender they were not so long ago.

Most likely award winner: Mike Sullivan, Jack Adams

Fantasy outlook: From Presidents' Trophy winners to missing the playoffs, the fantasy output for most Rangers mirrored the fall. Panarin and Fox can rebound if the power play regains form. Lafreniere has a chance to take a big step forward.

Bold prediction: The Rangers return to the playoffs

Last season: 40-31-11 (91 points), lost in the first round

Stanley Cup odds: +5000

Projected points: 87.6

Biggest strength: The Canadiens essentially ended their rebuild with a surprising playoff appearance last season, generated through its young core headlined by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. And that group got an offseason upgrade with the addition of defenseman Noah Dobson via draft-day trade, a move that should elevate Montreal on both sides of the puck. Dobson is an elite puck-moving defender who can contribute offensively for the Canadiens and provide support for rising blue-line star Lane Hutson.

That's exactly what Montreal needs to not only mirror last year's success but take another step forward. The Canadiens have some depth, and the potential to see what a healthy Patrik Laine can do after he still managed 20 goals and 33 points in an injury-plagued 55-game 2024-25 season. Montreal has momentum, and confidence, and the fact GM Kent Hughes went after Dobson to give the Canadiens a true top-pairing defender shows the organization is anticipating big things in the months and years ahead.

Biggest concern: While Montreal boasts a few (seemingly) sure things like Dobson, their lineup does house more than a few players with question marks. Can Kirby Dach successfully anchor a second line with Laine and Ivan Demidov? And will the rookie Demidov be able to grow from his heralded NHL debut last season to become a nightly regular?

Juraj Slafkovsky still feels on the cusp of showing his full capabilities and it could be all too easy for Montreal to become too top-heavy and crumble without enough consistent contributors. Basically, the Canadiens' best and worst qualities could be exactly the same; the maturation of their youthful skaters might be what makes or breaks them. What's worrisome for Montreal is they won't know for sure which way the needle points until the games begin for real and their developing swagger is put to the test.

This season hinges on... Getting the right goaltending. The Canadiens have a potential franchise netminder in Sam Montembeault. He was named to Team Canada's roster for last February's 4 Nations Face-Off, and he finished last season with a respectable .902 SV% and 2.80 goals-against average. Montembeault has the ability to hide all manner of sins for the Canadiens, a team that can be prone to defensive breakdowns and generally inconsistent play in their own end.

If Montembeault can provide the stability Montreal needs to establish better defensive showings (helped, again, by the addition of Dobson) while working in tandem with the newly added Kaapo Kahkonen, then the Canadiens have a chance to not only get off to a strong start but build confidence in front of Montembeault to last all season long.

Most likely award winner: Ivan Demidov, Calder

Fantasy outlook: Montreal has plenty of sleepers, but not all will hit. Rookie Ivan Demidov oozes talent, Zack Bolduc surged late, and Kirby Dach could center them both. Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson and David Savard form a murky blue-line mix, while goalie Sam Montembeault needs consistency. Above all, Juraj Slafkovsky looks primed for the elite tier.

Bold prediction: Kaiden Guhle earns more leaguewide appreciation

Last season: 38-31-13 (89 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +5000

Projected points: 98.3

Biggest strength: Addressing their needs in the offseason. They needed more goals, so they got one of the best forwards available in JJ Peterka and immediately signed him to a contract extension. They needed more help on the defensive side, which led to them adding a two-way forward in Brandon Tanev, defenseman Nate Schmidt and goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Adding those players to a group that largely has the same cast from last season could be the difference in the Mammoth making the playoffs in their second season.

Biggest concern: Is it enough? A reality facing those Western Conference teams that either just made the playoffs or missed out on a playoff spot is that there are many of them in the same boat. The West had 11 teams that finished with more than 89 points, with many of them improving their rosters this summer. Others, such as the Ducks, who had 80 points, underwent changes that could also see them potentially challenge for a postseason berth.

GM Bill Armstrong may have to take another big swing or two in trades this season.

This season hinges on... If they can avoid lengthy losing streaks. A four-game losing streak to end October wasn't great, and neither was a five-game slide to end December. Then there was the five straight they lost in late January.

Finding a way to break those streaks before they reached four or five games could have played a significant part in the Mammoth's bid for the playoffs -- a reality that becomes even more apparent for a team that was 14-7-13 in one-goal games last season.

Most likely award winner: Clayton Keller, Art Ross

Fantasy outlook: A healthy Dylan Guenther could score upwards of 35 goals, while ex-Sabre Peterka projects for 70 points in his new digs. If all that knits together, and the Mammoth challenge for a playoff spot, goalie Karel Vejmelka is going to make some managers very happy as a sleeper pick.

Bold prediction: The Mammoth make the playoff cut

Last season: 39-35-8 (86 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +10000

Projected points: 85.8

Biggest strength: Detroit's offense is punctuated with talent, and there's depth to spare. Dylan Larkin is a 30-goal scoring center, Lucas Raymond led the team last season with 80 points and Alex DeBrincat just missed hitting the 40-goal mark.

Beyond just the top two lines though, Detroit has a veteran scorer in Patrick Kane and an intriguing newcomer with Mason Appleton. There's potential for Appleton to thrive in a matchup role for Detroit and to give them another layer that's been lacking in recent seasons. When it comes to scoring though, the Red Wings should also receive some from the blue line again with Moritz Seider -- who was top-five in points on the team last season, with 46 -- eager to have another big campaign.

Biggest concern: The Red Wings' poor defensive play has been their Achilles heel for too long. Detroit has yet to show they've learned any lessons on how to improve there. They gave up 259 goals last season -- 12th-most in the NHL -- and their abysmal penalty kill was dead last (70.1%) in the league.

Now, having a reliable veteran goaltender in trade acquisition John Gibson should help the Red Wings see better results in their own end, but only if there's a consistent commitment from the rest of the club to execute just as hard without the puck. Detroit added Jacob Bernard-Docker and Travis Hamonic to the blue line in the offseason, but the real improvement will need to be made from those top skaters who haven't shown established defensive details.

This season hinges on... Todd McLellan's impact. McLellan took over for the fired Derek Lalonde in late December, and the Red Wings made strides under their new head coach -- until a brutal stretch from February into March featured six straight regulation losses and Detroit effectively exited the playoff conversation.

McLellan has had an entire offseason and training camp to prepare this group. It's up to the veteran bench boss to prove the (mostly) happy early returns on his arrival were the real deal. If McLellan has the magic touch that makes the Red Wings as capable of preventing goals against as they are lighting the lamp, then Detroit's postseason drought may finally be over.

Most likely award winner: Dylan Larkin, Lady Byng

Fantasy outlook: Marco Kasper keeps pushing toward fantasy-lock status, while a healthy Patrick Kane may slip past drafters. Simon Edvinsson has the tools to be a hits/blocks gem. There's also an underlying risk that stalwarts Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat risk being overlooked. Do not overlook them.

Bold prediction: Steve Yzerman moves on from GM to be president of hockey operations instead

Last season: 40-33-9 (89 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +10000

Projected points: 81.2

Biggest strength: The Blue Jackets have real potential, and it has spurred legitimate confidence that could drive necessary internal growth to make them a playoff team. Columbus' anchor is Zach Werenski; everything good for the Blue Jackets flows through him. When Werenski is moving the puck like he did last season and boosting Columbus' offensive attack with his playmaking ability, then the entire lineup is benefiting.

That would bode well for the Blue Jackets' top-six forward group. There's ample talent there, from Adam Fantilli to Kirill Marchenko, and they've shown enough maturation year over year to suggest this is their time to truly break out and lead Columbus' offense to new heights. It's worth remembering that the Blue Jackets were the league's top team in 5-on-5 scoring last season. And barely missing the playoffs -- when they weren't expected to really be in the mix at all -- has emboldened the Blue Jackets to prove their success was no fluke.

Biggest concern: The Blue Jackets lack quality depth. There is a significant drop in reliable contributors beyond the team's elite performers, and that puts immense pressure on Columbus to excel while being too top-heavy.

The Blue Jackets are crossing their fingers here after an offseason where GM Don Waddell made no significant roster additions. That need skaters like Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov to be as good or better than they were the season before, and for the bottom six -- headlined by Yegor Chinakhov -- to be more robust then it looks so far on paper.

Because if not, the Blue Jackets will struggle to keep pucks out of the net. Elvis Merzlikins is an inconsistent starter, and Jet Greaves is an unknown commodity with only 21 starts to his credit. There are too many "what ifs" in Columbus to give them a clear identity.

This season hinges on... How the core performs. The Blue Jackets know what they're getting in Werenski. Fantilli showed promise last season as an emerging No. 1 centerman who can be responsible at both ends of the ice. Sean Monahan has provided insurance for Fantilli to hone his skillset in the 2C spot, but if he can be more effective at 5-on-5 it will boost the Blue Jackets attack tremendously.

Then there is Denton Mateychuk, a 21-year-old blueliner the Blue Jackets selected 12th overall in 2022, poised to make his case for a full-time NHL role. The list goes on from there, whether it's Greaves, or Kent Johnson, or Cole Sillinger. All of those 20-somethings are key to Columbus taking the crucial next step in its development.

Most likely award winner: Zach Werenski, Norris

Fantasy outlook: Is this the season for some of the young Blue Jackets to break out for fantasy production? Fantilli and Kent Johnson seem on the verge, following Marchenko's 2024-25 breakout. If wins follow, Merzlikins -- or sleeper Jet Greaves -- carry some crease intrigue.

Bold prediction: Jet Greaves takes over the crease

Last season: 41-27-14 (96 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +15000

Projected points: 80.2

Biggest strength: The potential for stability within their lineup. Think back to the last time the Flames were in this position after the 2022-23 season. They missed the playoffs by just two points, then went through a season of upheaval in 2023-24 that led to multiple players leaving the club via trade -- Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in-season, followed by Jacob Markstrom in the summer -- and then a reset to figure out the next steps.

They missed the playoffs by just a point in 2024-25 after that reset, and now have the belief that they have more stability; that idea only flourishes in the event that defenseman Rasmus Andersson opts to stay and sign a contract extension. It still amounts to the Flames having several players under contract for many years, all while knowing they could see more growth from their young core.

Biggest concern: Can they be just as good, if not better than they were last season?

The Flames have several key veterans returning from last year's team, with the notion that their young players are expected to become even more important contributors. But that also comes with the realization that the Western Conference is expected to be more challenging, given the offseason work done by the eight teams that made the playoffs -- along with the strides made by those teams that just missed out on the postseason, like the Mammoth and Ducks.

This season hinges on... Becoming a more complete team in the offensive zone. Their underlying numbers from last season show that the Flames can create opportunities as they were in the top 10 in shots in 5-on-5 play while also being in the top half of scoring chances in 5-on-5 play. But they were in the bottom three in goals per game, goals in 5-on-5 play along with high-danger scoring chances in 5-on-5 play. Improving those totals could help them reach the playoffs while also creating a lesser burden on Dustin Wolf in net.

Most likely award winner: Zayne Parekh, Calder

Fantasy outlook: Following their respective first full seasons in the NHL, neither netminder Dustin Wolf nor forward Matt Coronato is going to surprise anyone this round. But 2025-26 rookie Zayne Parekh might. Particularly if he lands on the secondary power play if/when Rasmus Andersson is traded. Also, an annual reminder that Nazem Kadri is more valuable than fantasy managers habitually believe.

Bold prediction: Nazem Kadri will be traded

Last season: 33-39-10 (76 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +10000

Projected points: 80.2

Biggest strength: It's in the Bruins' DNA to be a high-energy, physical group. That should hold true again. Boston has a solid stable of forechecking talents led by Viktor Arvidsson and Sean Kuraly, and Charlie McAvoy patrols the blue line with an impressive punch.

And speaking of defense, that's an area where the Bruins can excel. The more Boston leverages a smothering attack in the D zone, then all the better for them spending less time there (and taking pressure off starting goaltender Jeremy Swayman). It will come down to work ethic and competitiveness in their own end, but if the Bruins can commit to their structure it'll be a foundational piece to their overall success.

Biggest concern: Boston's lack of scoring depth is a serious issue -- especially considering their top scorer (David Pastrnak) has already missed time in the preseason with a tendonitis injury. Because outside of Pastrnak (who had an impressive 43 goals) and Morgan Geekie (33 markers), the Bruins were starved for scorers last season.

And there weren't significant changes made up front that suggest the problem is solved. Boston's offense ranked 28th overall in 2024-25, and unless Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt and others can step up, the Bruins are likely to be shortchanged offensively again.

This season hinges on... Defensive improvement. Hampus Lindholm playing just 17 games before suffering a season-ending injury in 2024-25 hurt Boston in a big way. Then McAvoy missed time with shoulder surgery and Swayman -- severely underperforming in the first season of his eight-year contract extension -- didn't get the required help to keep Boston from sliding all the way to the Atlantic Division basement.

Having Lindholm and McAvoy healthy, getting a rebound effort from Swayman, and seeing a collective buy-in on that side of the puck will be major factors in where Boston finds itself settling this year.

Most likely award winner: David Pastrnak, Rocket Richard

Fantasy outlook: With expectations low, the Bruins could offer under-the-radar fantasy value. No one is underrating Pastrnak as a clear first-round pick, but Swayman's workload, McAvoy's blue-line production and Lindholm's second shot at the top-line center role make them underrated targets.

Bold prediction: The Bruins will trade Pavel Zacha

Last season: 38-30-14 (90 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +6000

Projected points: 79.3

Biggest strength: Goaltending. Much of that depends on whether Thatcher Demko is healthy. When that's the case and he's at his best, Demko has shown he's the sort of franchise goalie that's good enough to be a Vezina finalist. That's what he was for the majority of the 2023-24 season before sustaining a series of injuries that hindered him last season.

Getting a healthy Demko alongside Kevin Lankinen, who had the strongest campaign of his career, will be crucial to how the Canucks fare in 2025-26.

Biggest concern: What are they down the middle? Elias Pettersson struggled last season, but there's still belief that he could rebound this season. Beyond Pettersson, however, is where it gets murky for the Canucks.

Filip Chytil has only one 20-goal season in a career that has been interrupted by injuries. Aatu Raty has scored 14 points in 49 career games, with 11 of them coming last season. Teddy Blueger provides them with a venerable fourth-line figure who has had three campaigns of more than 20 points.

This season hinges on... Forming an identity under Adam Foote. During Rick Tocchet's time with the Canucks, they became a team that had a defensive identity -- though at times struggled to score goals in a consistent manner. But even with that deficiency, they still found enough to finish with 90 points in a 2024-25 campaign that had both on- and off-ice challenges. What sort of team will they be under Foote, who was an assistant under Tocchet, and is it enough to challenge for a playoff spot in the crowded West?

Most likely award winner: Quinn Hughes, Norris

Fantasy outlook: Maybe a freshly signed Brock Boeser returns to his 70-plus point-scoring ways. Perhaps new Canuck Evander Kane can keep his body intact for a near 30-goal run. A lot of fantasy maybes in Vancouver, except for Quinn Hughes, the only top-tier sure thing.

Bold prediction: Elias Pettersson cracks the 30-goal threshold again

Last season: 35-35-12 (82 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +15000

Projected points: 87.6

Biggest strength: New York is embracing the future on its blue line, and that's going to be a positive storyline for them one way or another.

Having Matthew Schaefer -- the first overall pick this June -- already performing well (mostly) in the preseason is a great sign of what's to come for him, and Isaiah George -- a 21-year-old blueliner -- could be coming into his own as well. But the Islanders defense -- and starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin -- have long been a staple to any of the overall team success. Having up-and-comers like Schaefer and George around only adds to the excitement of what the Islanders can potentially do now and into the future.

And most of all, having a healthy Mathew Barzal back in the lineup gives New York another legitimate scoring threat it lacked for too much of last season.

Biggest concern: The Islanders' goaltending is precarious. New York opted to keep David Rittich as a backup for Sorokin, and Rittich hasn't exactly impressed in the preseason so far (he did, for example, allow two goals on four shots in one start against the Rangers). Now, exhibition season is for working out the kinks, but still.

Sorokin has been a reliable worker for the Islanders in seasons past, but that strategy generally comes back to bite teams down the stretch or when the No. 1 goes down with an injury. New York is hardly a goal-scoring behemoth (and their bottom six is looking particularly inconsistent this preseason) so how Rittich can support Sorokin in limiting goals could spell success or failure for the group this year.

This season hinges on... How New York manages to find scoring. It's not a new issue for the Islanders, who ranked 27th in offense last season (averaging 2.71 goals per game) and there was a steep drop-off in contributions outside of their top-four skaters (including points leader Bo Horvat and Anders Lee, who tallied a team-leading 29 goals).

Barzal being limited to just 30 games didn't help in that respect, and having him back and healthy should provide New York with a more powerful attack. He is just one player though, and the Islanders will need fewer passengers to make a real change to their fortunes up front. That's true on special teams as well, a real sore spot for the Islanders last season (with the league's second-worst power play and penalty kill).

Most likely award winner: Ilya Sorokin, Vezina

Fantasy outlook: Horvat was tied for 100th overall in fantasy points this season, almost making the Islanders the only franchise without a player in the top 100. The Matts -- Barzal and Schaefer -- could change that.

Bold prediction: Head coach Patrick Roy is out after this season.

Last season: 35-37-10 (80 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +15000

Projected points: 77.0

Biggest strength: They've found a balance throughout different parts of their lineup. Much of the discussion around the Ducks has been about how they've developed one of the strongest farm systems in the NHL. Another aspect of their plan has been to add veterans so they can blend youth with experience.

It has created a situation in which all four lines, two of their defensive pairings and goaltending could all demonstrate that balance, in a season that could see the Ducks push for a playoff spot.

Biggest concern: Do they have enough to make a real playoff push?

Everything that makes the Ducks enticing is what also leads to questions. How much of their season relies upon seeing young players like Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish reach the next stage of their evolution? How will it work with adding two more veterans like Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider? And perhaps the most important question of all? Can they answer those questions while fighting for a playoff spot in a conference that has several teams who've had years to find cohesion?

This season hinges on... How well they can insulate goaltender Lukas Dostal. Finding defensive solutions has been a focal point over the past few seasons. And they've done that. They went from giving up 338 goals in 2022-23 to allowing 263 last season. Much of that was made possible by Dostal having a breakout campaign. But that also came with the realization that the Ducks allowed the most shots per game, high-danger scoring chances and most scoring chances in the NHL.

Most likely award winner: Lukas Dostal, Vezina

Fantasy outlook: Anaheim's net now largely belongs to Dostal. If the Ducks take another step forward, as anticipated, the 25-year-old could crack the top 15 as a fantasy netminder. Alongside new winger Kreider, center Carlsson projects to hit another productive level. Upwards of 60 points is hardly out of the question. Top of the blue-line fantasy table, Jackson LaCombe should exceed the 55-point plateau as full-time anchor on Anaheim's No. 1 power play.

Bold prediction: The Ducks are a final-week elimination from the playoffs

Last season: 36-39-7 (79 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +15000

Projected points: 80.5

Biggest strength: The Sabres have forward depth. There's a top line now including trade acquisition Josh Norris between Tage Thompson (who tallied 44 goals in 2024-25) and Zach Benson. Another newcomer -- Josh Doan -- adds some energy on the third line and could even potentially play up with Jason Zucker and Ryan McLeod, too. Then there's Alex Tuch -- who notched 36 goals last season -- who's primed for another good campaign, and a rebounding Jack Quinn would make Buffalo's attack more potent.

The Sabres' back end is robust as well, with the addition of Michael Kesselring and continued growth of Owen Power. And, of course, Rasmus Dahlin is one of the league's burgeoning defenders. All in all, Buffalo shouldn't struggle to find talent to fill its lineup each night.

Biggest concern: Buffalo has leaned on its core before ... and the results haven't come. It's an execution issue for the Sabres. They actually need Doan and Norris and Quinn to thrive so that Buffalo doesn't immediately lag behind the rest of their division.

Beyond that, the Sabres must leverage the skill they have on special teams, too. Buffalo was 23rd on the penalty kill (76.4%) and 24th on the power play (18.8%) last season. Given their roster of scoring threats, that's especially surprising. Their kill would be aided by better goaltending as well, and there's another worrisome spot.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will likely be the guy going into this season, if he's healthy, and Buffalo will need more than the .887 SV% he produced a year ago. The Sabres must be mindful of all the pieces they've collected actually coming together.

This season hinges on... The Sabres' resilience. Buffalo's got serious demons to slay, what with riding a 14-year playoff drought that won't stop being a primary talking point until it ends. The Sabres have had strong stretches the past few years -- and almost pushed their way into the postseason two years ago with a valiant sprint to the finish line -- but have also been prone to downswings. Long ones. Painful ones. A 13-game losing streak last season essentially put Buffalo out of the playoff picture before the calendar turned to January.

The Sabres have to prove they have the maturity and confidence to not let a bad week turn into a brutal month. It's on the team's leadership group and coaching staff to help them cultivate the mental toughness required of a postseason contender.

Most likely award winner: Rasmus Dahlin, Norris

Fantasy outlook: Buffalo is loaded with volatile fantasy options. Dahlin and Thompson are safe picks, but Norris, Tuch and Jiri Kulich won't all hit. And with Dahlin anchoring the blue line, it's fair to question whether Bowen Byram or Power can carve out enough fantasy value.

Bold prediction: Dahlin will be a Norris Trophy finalist

Last season: 33-39-10 (76 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +15000

Projected points: 72.7

Biggest strength: The Flyers have potential to be a solid defensive team. Their back end is led now by Travis Sanheim, whose standout 200-foot game made him into an injury replacement for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-off -- and he's given Philadelphia new life on the blue line as well. Speaking of new life, Rasmus Ristolainen has found a sweet spot for himself on the Flyers' second pairing to allow young Cam York to slot in with Sanheim up top.

On the offensive side, there's Sean Couturier (a perennial Selke Trophy candidate), Garnet Hathaway and Tyson Foerster exemplifying a defense-first mentality that, while not necessarily mirrored by the likes of Travis Konecny, allows the Flyers' scorers to focus on what they do best. And Konecny's playmaking can more than make up for what he lacks on the defensive side. Philadelphia has, by all accounts, enough threats in that department.

Biggest concern: Stop us if you've heard this before, but Philadelphia has a goaltending problem.

The Flyers believe in Samuel Ersson to be the No. 1 guy, but he has yet to show he's capable of shouldering that much responsibility. He has posted a sub-.900 SV% in each of the past two seasons when he appeared in 51 and 47 games, respectively. That's a large workload for any goalie, and Ersson hasn't worn it well.

GM Danny Briere brought in veteran Dan Vladar to be backup for Ersson, and Vladar is an upgrade over last season's options there (Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov), but he hasn't started more than 30 games in a season of his career. How will those two work it out in the crease so that the defensive show Philadelphia puts on doesn't go to waste?

This season hinges on... The forward group. Philadelphia needed a top center, and Briere traded for Trevor Zegras to be their 1A. Zegras has spent most of his past two seasons on the wing but has indicated that he's still most comfortable at his natural center spot. The Flyers are counting on that being the case. Because there's plenty riding on Zegras to help improve last season's anemic scoring.

Matvei Michkov led the Flyers with 26 goals, and only four skaters hit the 20-goal mark for Philadelphia's 24th-ranked offense. The Flyers' putrid power play -- 30th overall -- was another casualty of too-few scoring threats. It's not that Philadelphia couldn't generate chances, but capitalizing on them was a problem. Success depends on that changing.

Most likely award winner: Travis Sanheim, Norris

Fantasy outlook: Zegras, Foerster and Jamie Drysdale are all low-investment targets if their roles stick. Don't sleep on physical defensemen, as Sanheim and Nick Seeler were roster locks last season in standard leagues, which reward hits and blocks.

Bold prediction: Flyers win the Gavin McKenna draft lottery

Last season: 30-44-8 (68 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +10000

Projected points: 80.4

Biggest strength: A more realistic sense of expectations after "winning the offseason" in the summer of 2024.

Adding veterans such as Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos led to a discussion at the start of last season that the Preds could make the jump from being a playoff team to one that could possibly challenge for the West. Instead? They were met with a turbulent season that saw them finish with a lottery pick.

Going through such a trying campaign allowed their front office to understand the need to further insulate their young players with more veterans -- and perhaps not have their season crushed under the weight of high expectations.

Biggest concern: The state of their top-six defense beyond Roman Josi and Brady Skjei. Playing 15 different defenseman last season further reinforced how the Preds couldn't find cohesion on the back end.

One way they've sought to attain cohesion was by acquiring Nicolas Hague and Nick Perbix in the offseason. They've also used training camp as a way of gaining a stronger feel for what they possess in Justin Barron, Nick Blankenburg and Adam Wilsby.

This season hinges on... Roster stability. A number to know about last year's Predators: 14. That's how many players were either traded to or away from a club that sought to find what it believed was the strongest combinations. Rarely, if ever, is the roster that plays on opening night the same that plays in Game 82. But the objective for every team is to have continuity, which appears to be the goal for the Preds this season.

Most likely award winner: Matthew Wood, Calder

Fantasy outlook: Forward Filip Forsberg serves as a top-12 fantasy forward, whether Nashville's squad enjoys success or not. If the Predators do manage to pull up their socks after last year's debacle, then Stamkos and Marchessault are in for hearty rebound campaigns.

Bold prediction: The Preds stick with head coach Andrew Brunette through the entire season

Last season: 35-41-6 (76 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +30000

Projected points: 83.4

Biggest strength: Potential down the middle. Matty Beniers could have his strongest season to date after scoring 20 goals in 2024-25, while Shane Wright had 19 tallies in his first full campaign.

Where it gets interesting is what could happen with Berkly Catton, their first-round pick in 2024. Catton recorded more than 100 points in consecutive seasons in the WHL. If he makes the team out of training camp, it adds to a center group that also features Chandler Stephenson and Frederick Gaudreau, the latter of whom could be used as a winger.

Biggest concern: Can they generate more scoring chances? They have nine returning players from last season who finished in double figures in goals, while adding two more skaters this offseason who did the same, in Gaudreau and Mason Marchment. There's also whatever Catton could provide should he make the opening night roster.

The Kraken finished 16th in goals last season, with the context that they were in the bottom three in high-danger scoring chances and scoring chances, along with being in the bottom 10 in shots per game.

This season hinges on... In a word, consistency. There's the offensive component, but there's also the defensive challenges they faced. New head coach Lane Lambert and his staff will be charged with trying to improve upon a structure that despite being around league average in shots allowed were in the top 10 in terms of allowing the most scoring chances and most high-danger scoring chances.

Most likely award winner: Joey Daccord, Vezina

Fantasy outlook: Forward Eeli Tolvanen is worth fantasy consideration in leagues that reward hits. Goalie Joey Daccord will start enough games to remain relevant in deeper leagues. Maybe better than relevant if the Kraken can squeeze out a few more wins.

Bold prediction: The Kraken will be the top seller ahead of the trade deadline

Last season: 34-36-12 (80 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +20000

Projected points: 83.9

Biggest strength: Pittsburgh's greatest asset is Sidney Crosby, and the 38-year-old continues to deliver for the Penguins even as they're stumbling through a rebuilding phase. Crosby is coming off another 90-plus point campaign -- for the third consecutive season -- and even in the absence of hope elsewhere in Pittsburgh, he's managed to keep giving the fanbase something to cheer.

The incessant rumors about Crosby potentially being traded this season do, of course, put a damper on that. But going into the season, there's no doubt Crosby will be at the forefront of all that is good for the Penguins and help new coach Dan Muse to find his footing as a first-year head coach. Crosby can make any skaters around him better, and that's going to be invaluable to Muse. And given this might also be Evgeni Malkin's final season in Pittsburgh, you can count on him trying to make the most of it with Crosby.

Biggest concern: There are too many defensive and goaltending issues to list. Pittsburgh gave up the third-most goals last season (3.50 per game) behind an abysmal blue line that didn't get enough help from Pittsburgh's forwards to be of any advantage to their poor goaltending. The tandem of Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic had no clear-cut starter and produced an .893 SV% and .894 SV%, respectively.

Nedeljkovic is now in San Jose, and his replacement Arturs Silovs will be working again with Jarry. That's quite a gamble by the Penguins if they expect any sort of improvement in net. Jarry spent time in the AHL last season as he worked through some struggles, and Silovs comes with just 19 NHL appearances to his name. Pittsburgh will have its work cut out for them keeping opponents at bay.

This season hinges on... Managing expectations. The Penguins have to know what they're aiming for here. Because the best-case scenario could be to work with some of the organization's talented prospects, be competitive every night but ultimately be eyeing a high pick in the draft lottery. It won't do any good to put pressure on this group to be good right now; unless there are some unexpectedly dramatic improvements from the likes of, say, Erik Karlsson, Jarry, and the entire bottom six, then Pittsburgh isn't likely to stack up with the rest of the Metro.

That's fine. They're in a different spot now than in the Cup contention years, and leaning into that could allow the Penguins enough freedom to find out who they'll be in this next chapter as the rebuild rolls on.

Most likely award winner: Sidney Crosby, Hart

Fantasy outlook: Trade rumors around Sidney Crosby cast a long shadow, but he and Erik Karlsson will deliver fantasy value regardless of uniform. Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust offer stability if they stay, but they are among the likeliest to be dealt if the Penguins keep tearing down.

Bold prediction: Crosby plays in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs... somewhere

Last season: 20-50-12 (52 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +50000

Projected points: 71.6

Biggest strength: Giving their young players a chance to succeed. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith showed last season they could handle what comes with being top-six players as rookies. William Eklund had the strongest season of his career, with the belief that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and forward Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in 2025, could be next.

But it's more than just the playing time. The Sharks have also added the sort of veterans who can aid with those players advancing their development, such as Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Skinner up front, and Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg on the back end.

Biggest concern: Being able to continue building on last season. Celebrini and Smith both made positive strides, and it's imperative they continue to do so. The same goes for Eklund, who is still just 22, along with Askarov, Mukhamhadullin and Misa.

But it's also the second year for head coach Ryan Warsofsky, who has a chance to get the club to the 70-point mark for the first time in three seasons.

This season hinges on... Finding ways to improve their future. Developing their young stars is only one part of the Sharks' plan. Another is to continue maximizing upon their potential. They have 10 players who are on expiring contracts, which could see the Sharks capitalize by moving on from some of them ahead at the trade deadline, thus attaining more capital for the future.

Most likely award winner: Yaroslav Askarov, Calder

Fantasy outlook: Will Smith sports point-per-game potential. In play to crack the squad out of camp, second-overall pick Michael Misa presents as a dynasty dream selection with incredible offensive upside. If the Sharks become regularly competitive, 23-year-old goalie Yaroslav Askarov could prove to be the goalie sleeper of the season.

Bold prediction: Macklin Celebrini hits the 90-point benchmark

Last season: 25-46-11 (61 points), missed playoffs

Stanley Cup odds: +50000

Projected points: 57.4

Biggest strength: For now, the Blackhawks are in the part of their rebuild in which "potential" is the primary selling point.

There's the potential of what Connor Bedard could do when surrounded by veteran scoring wingers like Andre Burakovsky and Ryan Donato. It's the same for second-line center Frank Nazar, with the idea Oliver Moore could find a role within the lineup.

The same can be said for their promising blue line featuring Wyatt Kaiser, Artom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel and Alex Vlasic, among others.

Biggest concern: Can they find solutions to their issues from last season? Rebuilding teams are going to have consistency issues. But the Blackhawks had several challenges across the board in 2024-25.

If the Blackhawks didn't finish last in a defensive category such as scoring chances allowed per 60 or shots allowed per 60, it's because they were second-to-last. The same could be said for how they performed in the offensive zone, in that if they weren't at the bottom, they were close. Things need to start trending in a positive direction.

This season hinges on... Showing significant improvement from last season. They went through offensive droughts and defensive lapses that were influenced by the fact they also had an in-season coaching change.

Altogether, the Blackhawks must find some sense of cohesion in 2025-26. Especially at a time in which they are either starting to pay -- or have already paid -- members of their young core in need of a second contract.

Most likely award winner: Sam Rinzel, Calder

Fantasy outlook: Nazar boasts sleeper potential as the Blackhawks' second-line center and running mate to Bedard on the power play. Rookie defender Rinzel merits attention in deeper scoring leagues as Chicago's top power-play anchor.

Bold prediction: Frank Nazar doubles his point total from 2024-25 (26 points in 53 games)