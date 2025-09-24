Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025-26 NHL season nearly here, it's time to make some bold predictions about what will and will not happen on the way to handing out the Stanley Cup.

How many of these predictions will become reality? At the risk of straining my arm while patting myself on the back, potentially half of them. That was my hit rate in last season's bold predictions. Seth Jones was traded. Jim Montgomery was fired. Lane Hutson was a Calder finalist. But every silver lining has a cloud: The Sabres missed the playoffs, and the Hurricanes very much made them. I didn't say they were good predictions. Just bold ones.

That established, here are bold predictions for the NHL's 32 teams in the 2025-26 season. These educated guesses range from statistical achievements to awards predictions to coach firings to Stanley Cup playoffs prognostications. Enjoy, and welcome back, hockey!

Atlantic Division

Bruins will trade Pavel Zacha

The "bah" is pretty low in Boston for the Bruins to improve on last season's last-place finish in the Atlantic with a .463 points percentage. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has had a proper training camp. Last season's key injuries on the blue line have healed. David Pastrnak showed he can have a 106-point season during turbulent times that included coach Jim Montgomery being fired and the stunning trade of captain Brad Marchand.

But even if the Bruins creep back to relevance, they aren't a contender. To get back there means finding ways to augment this roster the way they did at the most recent deadline by making aggressive trades. Zacha has been a real find in Boston after being acquired from New Jersey in 2022. I'm not sure how much trade chatter is teams calling GM Don Sweeney than vice versa. But with two years left on his deal with a terrific cap hit ($4.75 million per year) and limited trade protection, he could be a coveted two-way center for a contender.

Rasmus Dahlin is a Norris Trophy finalist

The Norris Trophy loves newbies. Ten of the past 14 defenseman voted best in the NHL were first-time winners. Four of the past six seasons had at least one first-time finalist: Zach Werenski (2025), Quinn Hughes (2024), Adam Fox and Cale Makar (2021), and Roman Josi and John Carlson (2020).

Dahlin finished sixth for the Norris last season. He's on the radar. The 25-year-old needs a few things to break his way to get into the Norris top three for the first time. Dahlin probably needs at least 70 points and to finish as a plus player. He needs the analytics community to rally for his case. And he needs voters to either find the greatness of his game -- or sympathy for his lot in life -- while playing for the Sabres.

There are some other players seeking their first Norris nomination, most notably Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley of the Stars as well as Boston's Charlie McAvoy, perennially on the cusp. But provided Dahlin hits his marks -- and with another season next to Bowen Byram, he should -- this might be his turn.

Steve Yzerman fails upward

The challenge in bringing back a franchise icon to run said franchise is figuring out what to do if things go sideways. The Oilers faced that challenge for years when 1980s dynasty names such as Kevin Lowe and Craig MacTavish were managing to diminishing returns. The Red Wings now face that challenge as Yzerman, beloved captain and three-time Stanley Cup winner in Detroit, oversees a Red Wings team that couldn't find the playoffs with a sherpa and using Google Maps.

If Todd McLellan finds a way to coach the Red Wings into the postseason for the first time since 2016 (!), Yzerman will be safe and sound. If he doesn't, then the pressure will be on to make some kind of organizational change.

The Red Wings aren't going to fire Yzerman. The concept is inconceivable. So, they'll do what teams do in this situation: bump Yzerman up to president of hockey operations and slide either Kris Draper or Shawn Horcoff, both assistant general managers, into the big job. Or just go all-in on "franchise icon as managerial savior" and turn the keys over to VP of hockey operations Nicklas Lidstrom.

Bobrovsky gets a "Marchand" deal

Sergei Bobrovsky is in the final year of one of the most controversial contracts of the past decade: His seven-year deal, signed as a free agent in 2019, carries a $10 million annual cap hit. There were times when it was called a disaster. There were times many wondered if Florida would buy him out.

Then there were those three times he backstopped the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final, winning twice, and that criticism was drowned out by thumping beats at Elbo Room championship parties.

For a while, it appeared Spencer Knight might succeed him, before he was traded to Chicago. Daniil Tarasov, a 26-year-old reclamation project from Columbus, is his backup this season. Unless the Panthers' Department of Goaltending Excellence has another move in mind, running it back with Bob beyond this season seems like the best option.

My prediction: He gets a contract that looks similar that of Brad Marchand, another 37-year-old, which carries a $5.25 million cap hit until he's 43. But to hear the Panthers tell it, having Bob play well into his early 40s wouldn't surprise them.

Kaiden Guhle earns leaguewide appreciation

Whenever burgeoning contenders become contenders, there's always some level of discovery by the hockey community at large. A lot of, "people don't appreciate how good this guy is!" moments. I think we're headed to one with Guhle, a 23-year-old Canadiens defenseman.

He's not exactly a diamond in the rough, having been drafted No. 16 in 2020. But he's not always listed among the foundational players in Montreal like Juraj Slafkovsky or Ivan Demidov; and the blue line has bigger names drawing attention like the recently acquired Noah Dobson and reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson.

Guhle had time with Hutson last season and could be his partner again, given how coach Marty St. Louis fancies Mike Matheson and Dobson as a pairing, at least in the preseason. That'll raise his profile. He's 6-3, plays physically and might have some untapped offensive upside. Alexandre Carrier likened Guhle to Jaccob Slavin, a former "people don't appreciate how good this guy is!" player. That's a good indication of how he's viewed by teammates -- and after this season, by the rest of the league if the Habs keep progressing.

Provided he can stay away from freak injuries. Rare is the NHL player who has an emergency appendectomy and lacerated quadriceps in the same season, but that was Guhle in 2024-25. Ouch.

Dylan Cozens sets new career highs

I didn't hate the Cozens trade from Buffalo's perspective, because I understood the logic behind it: turning a "maybe" into Josh Norris, an established NHL center -- albeit one apparently made of porcelain.

But as I noted, Cozens could end up on a growing list of players who leave Buffalo and immediately relocate their game elsewhere. He offered a tease last season, with 16 points in 21 games for the Sens after the trade. Most likely in the middle of David Perron and Drake Batherson, Cozens could top his 68 points and 31 goals from the 2022-23 season.

Lightning will win the Atlantic Division

While Jon Cooper's troopers have made the Stanley Cup playoffs for eight straight seasons -- including back-to-back Stanley Cups and three total trips to the Final -- they actually haven't finished first in the Atlantic Division since 2018-19. Blame the ascendence of the Florida Panthers, and the regular-season dominance of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But things set up well for the Lightning to take the Atlantic, what with the Leafs learning about life without Mitch Marner and the dynastic Cats going Matthew Tkachuk-less for a spell while pacing themselves after playing for the Cup in three straight postseasons.

Leafs will retain Nick Robertson

This could be Timothy Liljegren 2.0. Please recall when the Leafs traded the defenseman in his sixth year with the franchise after Liljegren never really secured his spot in the lineup. Robertson, a talented 24-year-old, is also entering Year 6, having signed a one-year extension ahead of salary arbitration. He requested a trade last season. When recently asked if he still wanted to be in Toronto, Robertson answered, "Right now, I'm here."

And yet, he's there.

The Leafs have him competing for time in their forward group, clearly believing he can add offense to a group that'll need to generate more of it with Mitch Marner in Vegas. The obvious call is that Robertson is gone sooner than later. So, we'll take the bolder path and say he finds a role and thrives enough to make everyone happy for at least this season.

Metropolitan Division

Canes will win the Eastern Conference

Look, some of my whiffs last season were close ones and some were emphatic enough to power a sailing yacht. Claiming the Hurricanes would miss the playoff cut was admittedly one of my worst calls, what with coach Rod Brind'Amour's team advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

This prediction is not a make-good to my friends in Raleigh. I just think the Hurricanes have smartly constructed a championship team through patience and creative thinking. The Mikko Rantanen trade didn't end up giving them Mikko Rantanen, but it added Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall, and gave Carolina a first-rounder that helped them acquire K'Andre Miller from the Rangers. The money that would have gone to Rantanen helped pay for Miller's new deal and the free agent contract that Nikolaj Ehlers signed to be their latest top-line winger who can hopefully create that one extra goal they've needed in playoff series.

They got veteran impact players and a talented next wave in forward Jackson Blake and especially defenseman Alexander Nikishin. They also have oodles of cap space and draft capital beyond this season for GM Eric Tulsky to continue to add.

We've been waiting years for the Hurricanes to play for the Cup. Maybe the goaltending still isn't good enough -- and again, this is something they can remedy. Maybe the Brind'Amour style is still too demanding and conservative to break through to the Final. Or maybe this is the season for Hurricanes hockey.

Jet Greaves takes over the crease

For the third consecutive season, Elvis Merzlikins played at a below-expected level in goal for the Blue Jackets, with a sub-.900 save percentage. He has kept his gig thanks to a contract Columbus can't move -- $5.4 million AAV, partial no-trade clause and two years remaining -- and a lack of alternatives.

But over the past two seasons, 24-year-old Jet Greaves has shown he is that alternative. He was 7-2-2 last season in 11 games, with an astonishing 14.5 goals saved above expected in that span, per Money Puck. He has also played great hockey in the AHL. The past isn't always prologue with goalies, but Greaves is the guy. It's just a matter of time before Elvis has left the crease, if not the building.

Jack Hughes plays 82 games

The Devils' star center has played 70 games in a season just once in his career, topping out at 78 games in 2022-23 when he had 99 points. Take out that season, and Jack has averaged just 58 games per campaign.

Some feel Hughes is destinated to be this guy. Some feel he can train his way out of injury peril, which is something Hughes takes issue with. "At the end of the day, if you go into the end wall a million miles an hour, you're going to get hurt no matter what you do in the summer," he said last week.

So, we're making the boldest of the bold predictions here with Hughes playing all 82 games ... and if he does, he's certain to become the first player in Devils history to crack 100 points.

Patrick Roy coaches his last season on Long Island

When Mathieu Darche took over as Islanders GM in May, he said Patrick Roy would remain his coach because "Patrick is a winner." Last season, he wasn't: 35 wins, 35 losses and 12 overtime losses for a playoff-less season.

When Lou Lamoriello hired Roy in January 2024, he reportedly gave him a three-year deal that covered the rest of that season and two additional ones. Which means Roy could be in a lame-duck season for a team that's likely to miss the playoffs -- with a general manager itching to bring in his own guys behind the bench at some point, which is what new general managers generally do. Whether it's in-season or in the offseason, Saint Patrick will be voted off the Island.

Rangers return to the playoffs

The Rangers' success this season is entirely dependent on whether the toxicity levels in the dressing room have normalized. Which might be a weird thing to say when J.T. Miller was just named captain, based on all the mess in Vancouver, but the point stands. The entire 2024-25 season was played under a cloud of uncertainty that was created by GM Chris Drury's drastic reshaping of the roster, including waiving Barclay Goodrow before trading captain Jacob Trouba, and then eventually the beloved Chris Kreider and young defenseman K'Andre Miller.

The end result? He has reshaped the core. It'll be good enough to earn a return to the playoffs.

This is assuming bounce-back seasons for star defenseman Adam Fox, goalie Igor Shesterkin (not bad in 2024-25, but not always dominant) and especially Mika Zibanejad, who recaptured his game on Miller's wing late last season. It's also assuming the progression of impactful young players like Will Cuylle and Gabe Perreault, who can energize the lineup while free agent defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov fortifies it. And it's also assuming Mike Sullivan and his staff can fix the chaos that pervaded Peter Laviolette's tenure.

It's assuming a lot. But when I look at the rest of the division beyond the Canes, Devils and Capitals, I'm assuming the Rangers will be able to build a points cushion and make the postseason cut.

Flyers win the Gavin McKenna draft lottery

When Canadian junior phenom Gavin McKenna took his talents to Penn State, it became the most overworked joke in hockey to say that he'd now be closer to the NHL team that'll draft him next summer: The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have "miraculously" won the lottery before when they're in their darkest hour and there's a generational player available.

So, imagine, dear friends, the utter outrange and disbelief when that other NHL team in the Keystone State has the balls bounce their way next spring. Imagine seeing the best-laid plans for the Penguins' rebuild set ablaze by their archrivals. Imagine having the Philadelphia Flyers restored to their proper place as one of the league's greatest antagonists at the dawn of the Gavin McKenna era, as he joins a growing collection of talents like Matvei Michkov to make Philly a perennial contender, while the Penguins waddle aimlessly across the state.

Imagine all of this and shudder at the reality of it happening.

Sidney Crosby plays somewhere in the playoffs this season

I floated this theory to Crosby himself at this month's NHL player media tour in Las Vegas. As expected, he was diplomatic.

"That's still my goal. I think it's easy when everyone's doing the preseason rankings and Pittsburgh's at the bottom to think, 'Oh yeah, [we're] just going to settle for that.' I still have the mentality that I want to go out there and try to win. And I really hope we still have that mentality," he said. "I think that with maybe going younger, or going that direction, doesn't necessarily mean that you have to lose."

The Penguins are projected to finish below the 80 points they mustered last season, their third straight campaign outside the playoffs. Crosby hasn't been to the second round since 2018. These aren't the Washington Capitals, who circled back to contention in Alex Ovechkin's twilight years thanks to departing veterans opening up cap space, audacious trades that paid off and a dependable prospect pipeline. This is a gut demolition waiting to happen.

The smart money remains on Crosby making this kind of decision in the offseason, but why wait? He'll have a good sense of the playoff picture after returning from the Olympics. No need to delay as more grains of sand slip through the hourglass: Take the advice of those around you, have that heart-to-heart with GM Kyle Dubas and get back in the playoff spotlight, for the betterment of the NHL and your sanity, Mr. Crosby.

Ovechkin breaks another Gretzky record

Whether Alex Ovechkin plays beyond this season in the NHL is contingent on how much fuel remains in the Russian Machine's tank. As one Capitals' source told me: "If he scores another 40 goals this season, why not run it back?"

Ovechkin scored 44 goals last season despite being limited to 65 games after breaking his leg, which remains the most ludicrous footnote to the Capitals star breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record. With that record shattered, there's another Gretzky mark within breaking distance for Ovechkin: 1,016 goals combined between the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While Gretzky's 122 postseason goals might be untouchable, Ovechkin needs 43 goals between the regular season and the playoffs to beat that mark. While he doesn't have the same sized carrot in front of him as he did last season, Ovechkin's still going to score as Ovechkin does. And with the Capitals likely playoff-bound again, the combined total will erase another record by The Great One from the books.

Central Division

Frank Nazar doubles his points total

Sidney Crosby had Evgeni Malkin. Connor Bedard has Frank Nazar.

OK, neither of those comparisons should be taken at face value, because we're not trying to crush these young Blackhawks' spines with the weight of expectations. But from a team-building perspective, every franchise center needs his second-line star to take advantage of matchups and juice power-play numbers together.

It took a bit last season, but Nazar ended up making a strong case that he's that guy for Bedard -- especially with his IIHF world championships performance that saw him score 12 points in 10 games to lead Team USA to its first gold since 1960. He had 26 points in 53 games last season for Chicago. His points total in 2025-26 should be higher than both of those numbers, provided he's healthy.

Avs win the Western Conference

Weird one last year in Denver, eh?

They nuked their goaltending early in the season, only to find an unexpected solution in Mackenzie Blackwood. The Mikko Rantanen trade was a shock to the system from which the Avalanche never really covered. They went all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring players like Brock Nelson. Then Gabriel Landeskog made his miraculous return in the playoffs ... only to have the Dallas Stars eliminate the Avs in seven games.

This season will be more serene ... and successful: The Avalanche are going to win the West.

The foundation of this team -- Nathan MacKinnon, Landeskog, Cale Makar and Devon Toews -- remains one of the sturdiest in the West. Nelson gives them the second-line center they've lacked since Nazem Kadri walked to Calgary. Martin Necas had a strong final few months of the season after arriving in the Rantanen trade. But I'm most excited about who isn't there yet. The Avalanche have cap space and a general manager in Chris MacFarland who takes Aaron Judge-level swings at the deadline. I'm not saying there's a Cole Harbour reunion in the offering. But I'm not not saying it.

Am I worried about Blackwood's health, as he's already injured this preseason? Of course, and ditto Sam Girard on defense. Am I concerned the Avs can't seem to advance past the Stars? Absolutely, as at last check the NHL hasn't changed its playoff format. I do have concerns, but this'll be four seasons since Colorado won the Stanley Cup. Nate's starving again. Time to satiate that hunger with a trip to the Final.

Matt Duchene regresses

Duchene is the confused Travolta GIF. He looks one way and sees Mikael Granlund in Anaheim. He looks the other way and sees Mason Marchment in Seattle. Those two had a massive impact on Duchene during his remarkable 82 points in 82 games season ... but so did a 19.7% shooting percentage, the highest of his career.

The last time he had a breakout shooting season was in 2021-22 with Nashville, when he scored 43 goals with an 18% shooting percentage. The next season his numbers normalized (22 goals, 13.1%). Given that history, the lineup turnover and the fact he turns 35 in January, and Dutchy is a prime regression candidate for 2025-26.

Zeev Buium outscores Brock Faber

The decline in Faber's offensive output went a bit unnoticed outside of Minnesota and fantasy hockey leagues. He had 47 points in finishing second for the Calder Trophy in 2023-24. Last season, his point total dropped to just 29 in 78 games, including a 20-assist decline season-over-season. Faber's output in 2025-26 should be somewhere in between those two extremes ... and end up slightly behind what Buium posts in his rookie season.

The former University of Denver star made his debut with the Wild in the postseason. He probably slots next to Jared Spurgeon at 5-on-5, a dependable veteran hand who will allow the rookie's offense to flourish. A lot of this prediction depends on Buium being handed the keys to the Wild's top power-play unit. Minnesota's power play dropped from 10th to 20th last season while Faber, its quarterback, saw his power-play points decline by six. It's there for Zeev's taking.

Andrew Brunette keeps his job

There aren't many coaches on the hot seat to start the season, but Brunette has to be shuffling uncomfortably. He oversaw an abject disaster last season and enters this season with a Predators team expected to finish outside the playoffs again.

And yet, I expect Brunette will coach through the 2025-26 season. I anticipate the Preds will be better than a .415 points percentage this season, because players such as Juuse Saros are due to bounce back, and frankly because they can't be much worse.

But let's say the season does end up uglier than Broadway at 3 a.m. on a Friday night. Brunette signed a four-year deal in 2024, with the last season an option year. Would Nashville really want to pay a guy not to stand behind the bench if the season is a bust? Here's saying he lasts the season, although perhaps not behind that.

Jimmy Snuggerud, Calder Trophy finalist

Here's the method to my madness. This is going to be an absolutely stacked rookie class among defensemen. You have 2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders) and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) ready for stardom. Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild), Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes) and Sam Rinzel (Chicago Blackhawks) are going to play significant roles on their teams.

As we've seen in the past, the deepest pool of rookies at a certain position can drain support from one another because of comparison, which can open lanes for contenders at other positions. Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov is an offensive dynamo and the Calder favorite. But Snuggerud looked as if he were already an NHL vet in 14 games last season (seven regular season, seven playoffs) with the Blues.

He might have to outshine Demidov to make the Calder top three, but I'll take my chances with a 21-year-old who could ride shotgun with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich this season.

The Mammoth make the playoff cut

After the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, Utah went 14-8-4. The problem was that the Blues went 19-4-3, finishing seven points ahead of the Hockey Club for the final wild-card spot in the West. But the now-Mammoth showed impressive potential thanks to the maturation of young stars (Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther), the best season of Clayton Keller's career and clutch goaltending from Karel Vejmelka.

They run it back with a roster that added Sabres standout JJ Peterka to a forward group that has offensive flourish and veteran grit in guys such as free agent pickup Brandon Tanev. Their defense is deeper than last season, when injuries to John Marino and Sean Durzi really broke that group, including the addition of Panthers veteran (and beaming light of positivity) Nate Schmidt. Vejmelka has more help too, with the addition of another ex-Panther in Vitek Vanecek.

The team finally has a name. It has the players. It has a state-of-the-art practice facility with a "Top Chef"-level kitchen. It hasn't played a Stanley Cup playoff game in Salt Lake City. That'll change next April.

Kyle Connor stays, makes Marner money

The Jets have been very fortunate that players such as Mark Scheifele ($8.5 million AAV), Connor Hellebuyck ($8.5 million AAV) and Neal Pionk ($7 million) have all signed team-friendly contracts that acknowledge the internal economics of the Jets and the fiscal restraint needed to keep the roster together.

Connor is 13th in goals scored (153) over the past four seasons, four fewer than Nathan MacKinnon. If he hit unrestricted free agency next summer, he'd see slightly more interest than a ChatGPT IPO. The Jets understand this. They want him to stay. Connor has given no indication he wants to leave. But if Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen are $12 million AAV players under this season's cap, so too will Kyle Connor under next season's cap -- and Winnipeg has the space to add it.

Pacific Division

Ducks are a final week elimination

I can't quite get there with Anaheim as a playoff team this season. The Ducks are probably still a year away. But boy, are they close.

Leo Carlsson is on the brink of superstardom. Cutter Gauthier could hover around 30 goals. Jackson LaCombe is going to be a special defenseman, if he isn't already. Lukas Dostal, with Petr Mrazek and Ville Husso behind him, is better goaltending than most teams can offer. If restricted free agent Mason McTavish is a part of it, great; if not, whatever he brings back in trade will only add to the mix. I'm not sure if the slew of veteran additions over the past year -- Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, Mikael Granlund -- will do anything more than augment the young core, but that could be all they need to do.

All that said, new head coach Joel Quenneville and his staff have some work to do here in getting these Ducklings to defend at a playoff-worthy level. They were the worst team in the NHL at expected goals and high-danger shot attempts against last season, among challenges in other defensive metrics. So, let's call it a 10-point improvement over last season in the standings and a "final week" elimination from the wild-card race. Then, in 2026-27, watch these Ducks fly together.

Nazem Kadri will be traded

The Flames obviously value Kadri. So does the rest of the league that's searching for a No. 2 center with the 200-foot game and the kind of snarl that Kadri brings. All of those teams chasing a Sam Bennett type of player would probably love to be in the Nazem Kadri business. He has a $7 million annual cap hit and is signed through 2028-29.

Another thing about that contract: Kadri has a full no-movement clause until next summer, when it becomes a 13-team limited no-trade clause, per Puck Pedia. Which means this season is the last one in which Kadri would have total control over a trade. If the right suitor came calling, perhaps he waives before that total no-move disappears? And if that suitor makes an offer the retooling Flames can't ignore, does he move?

Connor McDavid signs a team-friendly, three-year extension

There's no prediction I want to turn out wrong more than this one.

I want the unprecedented chaos of the best player in the world to go to the open market in his prime. I want "The Decision," except instead of LeBron it's Connor and his miniature bernedoodle, Lenny. I want all the speculation and consternation about where McDavid could end up next -- could you imagine what would happen if he side-eyed Toronto, if even for a moment? Dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria.

But I still think the smart money is on McDavid giving it another few years to win a Stanley Cup with Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton. A three-year extension would mean his contract would be up in the same season as that of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard. It puts a timer on GM Stan Bowman to build a championship roster around this core -- which is why McDavid will sign a contract that allows that flexibility.

Win or lose, McDavid strolls to free agency as a 32-year-old, where he'll still set NHL contract records.

Eliminate the Oilers in the first round

As they say, the fifth time is the charm. Anze Kopitar gets a retirement season sendoff by doing something he has never done as a member of the Kings: eliminate the Oilers in the playoffs, having lost four straight seasons in the first round to Connor McDavid & Co.

What's different this time? Not much on paper. Jim Hiller is still the head coach after a horror show series against Edmonton last season. New GM Ken Holland didn't do much to augment the roster in his first offseason. So we're putting our faith in new Kings winger Corey Perry providing inside information and knowing how to get his former mates off their game; the storybook of Kopitar's final season ending with a playoff victory; and the law of averages. Admittedly, not the sturdiest argument, but bold!

Macklin Celebrini hits 90 points

Asking a 19-year-old, second-year NHL player to improve by 27 points season-over-season is asking a lot. But Celebrini has already proved to be exceptional beyond his years. The offensive talent keeps increasing in San Jose, with veteran winger Jeff Skinner and rookie Michael Misa the latest players to join Tyler Toffoli, Will Smith and William Eklund.

Celebrini will need a power play that ranks better than 26th to hit this mark, but I'm not worried about him at 5-on-5. The Sharks aren't quite at the point in their maturation where they're going to pull the reins on their young offensive stars. Get ready for 90 points, a minus-25 and another star-making season for Celebrini.

Kraken are the trade deadline's top seller

It's probably in the Kraken's best interests at this point to maximize their lottery odds. They've got a nice pipeline of prospects -- Berkly Catton and Jake O'Brien among them -- and would be smart to engage in, ahem, "creative roster management" to add to that group through the draft. (Because there's no such thing as tanking in the NHL, you see.) Better that than existing in the mushy middle in the West.

They can expedite that process by offloading some veterans on their roster, something the Kraken are poised to do at the NHL trade deadline should they choose this path. Forwards Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Mason Marchment and Eeli Tolvanen are all on expiring contracts; ditto defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Forward Jared McCann and defenseman Vince Dunn both have two years remaining on their deals.

It's time to get crackin' on a new direction for the franchise, Seattle.

Elias Pettersson cracks 30 goals again

Pettersson's embarrassing offensive output last season -- 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 games in the first year of a $92.8 million contract extension -- was too easily chalked up to the high school drama involving J.T. Miller. But just as significant was the fact that Pettersson's offseason training in 2024 was interrupted by injury, which contributed to a slow start; and then knee tendinitis limited him during the season, where he had a stretch of seven points in 21 games.

Now, he's healthy. Now, he's happy, not only because his tormentor is in New York and his former coach is in Philadelphia, but because he got married in the offseason.

Now, he's ready to reclaim his status as an elite offensive player ... provided he can shoot at least 16% again, and is reunited long term with Brock Boeser on his line.

Knights make the conference finals

The Golden Knights are projected to finish in the top two of the Pacific Division -- it's either Vegas or Edmonton atop the group by most prognostications. Either way, the playoff path for Vegas will be through the division like last season ... when the Oilers dropped them in five games in the second round.

Things will be different for Vegas this postseason. The Golden Knights go three outstanding lines deep. The loss of Alex Pietrangelo on the back end is obviously a concern, but you can do worse than have Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin anchoring your top two pairings.

The Knights return to the conference finals. And Mitch Marner can finally tell his friends in Toronto what that's like.