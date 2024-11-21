Alex Ovechkin is up to 868 career goals after scoring twice for the Capitals, but he's forced from the game after colliding with Utah's Jack McBain. (0:49)

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss the next four to six weeks because of a fractured left fibula, the team announced Thursday.

The injury pauses Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record.

On Tuesday, the Capitals had said Ovechkin would be week-to-week with what was then described as a lower-body injury. He was expected to meet with team physicians Wednesday before getting a more complete diagnosis.

The 39-year-old superstar left winger exited the team's 6-2 win Monday against the Utah Hockey Club after colliding with Utah forward Jack McBain. With 14:30 remaining in the third period, Ovechkin and McBain turned toward a loose puck before their left knees connected with each other. Ovechkin dropped to the ice where he was on his hands and a knee. He tried to balance himself to get up but remained on the ice for a few more seconds.

A Capitals athletic trainer came onto the ice and helped escort Ovechkin, who appeared to have all his weight on his right leg, back to the bench. Once Ovechkin was on the bench, he could be seen limping before taking a seat. He eventually went to the athletic trainers' room to receive treatment.

While the collision appeared to be an accident, it led to Capitals forward Tom Wilson challenging and then fighting McBain later in the period.

Ovechkin's injury not only suspends his pursuit of Gretzky's record, but it also comes amid the Capitals' strong start that could still see them reach the playoffs for a second straight season. Ovechkin, who has 868 career goals, is 26 goals shy of tying Gretzky's record and was on pace for what would have been a career high of 68 goals in a single season.

Prior to the injury, Ovechkin scored twice against Utah for his 14th and 15th goals of the season. It's the most goals he has scored through his first 18 games, and he continues to lead the NHL in goals for the first time since January 2022. His two-goal game against Utah also marked his 17th multigoal road game, which is 17 more than any other player in NHL history.

Entering Thursday, the Capitals (13-4-1) were second in the Metropolitan Division and were a point behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place. If the initial four- to six-week timeline holds, the earliest Ovechkin could return would be Dec. 20 against the Hurricanes.