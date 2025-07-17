Open Extended Reactions

When Gavin McKenna is selected first in the 2026 NHL draft, which is the consensus projection for the 17-year-old phenom, it'll be significant on several levels.

He's a ladder out of the abyss for some moribund team that's lucky enough to win the NHL draft lottery. He's another young offensive star for the NHL to market, having amassed 129 points in 56 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League last season, while drawing comparisons to wingers like Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.

He's hope. He's the future. But presently, Gavin McKenna represents something else entirely in hockey: He embodies the dramatic changes between the NCAA, Canadian Hockey League and the NHL that have altered the path for NHL prospects.

McKenna shocked the hockey world by opting to leave Canadian junior hockey for Penn State University's men's hockey program. He could have remained in the CHL for another dominant season. Instead, he'll be an 18-year-old freshman battling in the Big Ten against bigger, stronger and more experienced players.

"It was a super tough decision. There are a lot of really great options out there. But me, my family and everyone in my circle decided that the best spot for me next year is Penn State," he said, announcing his decision on "SportsCenter."

McKenna's big move comes at a time of radical changes for NHL prospects. Last November, the NCAA ruled that Canadian junior players were now eligible to play on Division I teams, ending a decades-old policy that made young athletes choose between the CHL and college hockey. The new rules go into effect in August, making McKenna one of the first Canadian junior players to make the jump to the NCAA -- and easily the most significant one.

"Gavin's elite. He's dominated junior hockey like very few have in the past," TSN prospects analyst Craig Button said.

After scoring 129 points in 56 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2024-25, Gavin McKenna is headed to Penn State. Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images

That historic decision by the NCAA arrived just as college hockey programs were now flush with name, image and likeness (NIL) financial enticements for players. McKenna's NIL money for attending Penn State is "in the ballpark" of $700,000, a source tells ESPN. Michigan State, the runner-up for McKenna's commitment, had an NIL offer of around $200,000 to $300,000, according to College Hockey Insider.

The Nittany Lions men's hockey program joined Division I in 2012, playing for one season as an independent until construction was completed on its new arena, funded primarily by Penn State alum Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills. Penn State joined the Big Ten in 2013-14 when that conference began sponsoring hockey.

The progress has been steady for Penn State hockey. In 2015, its first alum made his NHL debut, as Casey Bailey suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Penn State won the Big Ten tournament in 2017 and the regular-season title in 2020. The Nittany Lions made the Frozen Four for the first time this past season, losing to Boston University in the semifinals. All the while, they had a state-of-the-art new building and a boisterous home-ice advantage thanks to their raucous student section.

"It's a good program. Penn State's got a nice setup," said Tony Granato, who coached Wisconsin in the Big Ten from 2016 to 2023. "They're starting to carve out a little niche for themselves that differentiates them from Michigan or Michigan State or Wisconsin."

Now it has a star whose name could become synonymous with Penn State hockey.

The Nittany Lions have had eight players drafted by NHL teams. Last month, defenseman Jackson Smith technically became the first Penn State player taken in the first round, the No. 14 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets, although he's an incoming freshman.

But the idea that the program could produce a No. 1 pick in the NHL draft was outlandish, even in the NIL era. Not anymore. Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky gives all the credit to McKenna for taking that leap of faith with his program.

"I think when you talk about Penn State specifically, I think he has a bit of a pioneering mindset. He wants to be the first, and I think he's very comfortable with that pressure," Gadowsky said.

Agent Pat Brisson has worked with other NHL draft phenoms who were selected first overall: Sidney Crosby (2005, Pittsburgh Penguins), John Tavares (2009, New York Islanders) and Nathan MacKinnon (2013, Colorado Avalanche). Now he's working with McKenna, along with Matt Williams, a rising star at CAA.

"From the get-go, [Penn State] is where he wanted to go. It was something in his mind that he wanted," Brisson told ESPN. "I've learned one thing about some of these young, special ones: They have that special chip in them. They have these goals in mind that they are special for a reason. I sit with Gavin and I can see in his eyes how the brain is working. It's just unique. It's hard to explain."

Even harder to explain: what the path McKenna and other Canadian junior hockey stars are taking will mean for the sport in the years to come.

THE SUPREME COURT'S 2021 decision in NCAA v. Alston allowed for non-scholarship earned income across every division. That's what helped create NIL allowances in college sports, in which athletes were no longer prohibited from making deals to profit off their name, image and likeness while competing in the NCAA.

Last month, the NIL landscape shifted dramatically when three separate federal antitrust lawsuits were ended through a $2.8 billion settlement that allowed colleges, going forward, to directly pay student-athletes up to a certain limit. The annual cap is expected to start at roughly $20.5 million per school in 2025-26.

Brisson said the NIL money didn't fuel the decision by McKenna and his family. "The NIL obviously comes into play, but it's not the primary decision of why he decided to go to college," he said. "It's all about the next step. We viewed this, along with the family, as an opportunity to continue to grow as a player more than anything else."

Granato also believed the NIL money was part of McKenna's decision but not the driving force. The former Wisconsin coach played 13 seasons in the NHL. Granato knows what's awaiting McKenna after next year's draft, and hence doesn't believe NIL money could have been the determining factor here.

"Gavin McKenna is going to make more money than he could ever need in a real short period of time. So I don't think it was down to the dollars and cents," he said. "I think it was down to the respect and to the approach that Penn State laid out for him. Obviously, the money was to say how badly they wanted him, but I think that they made a big commitment to try to get their program to be a top team in the country."

Granato said the benefits for Penn State go beyond what happens on the ice next season.

"If Gavin McKenna's going to be on TV and in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the next 20 years, and he's going to have a Penn State logo next to him through all the things he's going to accomplish? The value he would bring to the university? I'd say that $700,000 or whatever is probably a pretty cheap investment," he said.