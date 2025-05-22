Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Memorial Cup is upon us, and there is a ton of intrigue. The tournament is brimming with talented young players, some of whom will play in the NHL as soon as next season and one who is the consensus first overall selection in 2026.

There's everything from elite forwards who should become 30-goal scorers in the NHL to top-four defenders that will man NHL blue lines for years to come. The level of talent on display in this Memorial Cup surpasses those of the last few years. There is no shortage of eye-popping talent in every game of this tournament, and each team has a few players that NHL fans should expect to see as soon as this fall.

Here's a team-by-team rundown of the top prospects, including scouting notes on each:

London Knights

OHL

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs

It is no small feat to hold the playoff scoring record for the London Knights given the top-flight talent that has come through the team, and Easton Cowan has accomplished that feat; he now has 96 playoff points after tallying 39 points in 17 playoff games this year. He is the straw that stirs the drink in London, and will be looking to avenge a loss in last year's Memorial Cup Final.

Cowan plays an in-your-face style with high-end skill. He hits, gets in the kitchen of opponents, dangles and creates high-danger scoring chances. His chemistry with Halttunen played a key role on London's OHL Championship run, and everyone expects him to be a major talking point over the next 10 days.

Kasper Halttunen, San Jose Sharks

The MVP of the OHL playoffs tallied 15 goals in 17 playoff games, including multiple hat tricks in the OHL final. He went through playoff opponents like a hot knife through butter, and is going to be the No. 1 shut-down target in the Memorial Cup.

If London is going to win as the Memorial Cup favorites, Halttunen will likely need to lead the tournament in goal scoring. He can score from distance with an NHL-ready shot, and can also deflect pucks, and drive the net. On the power play, his one-timer is a significant weapon. Halttunen will be one of the best offensive players in the tournament and the top priority for opponents to neutralize.

Sam O'Reilly, Edmonton Oilers

The two-way center was fantastic for London throughout the OHL playoffs, tallying 22 points while shutting down the opponent's best players. He is going play a key role in shutting down the likes of Gavin McKenna, Andrew Basha, Caleb Desnoyers and Jacob Mathieu.

O'Reilly is a quality penalty killer and excellent matchup center because he's relentless on the puck, his stick routinely breaks up passes and he wins most of his puck battles. O'Reilly is Dale Hunter's go-to player in tight situations, and will be deployed in every key spot. If he can effectively neutralize the opponent's best players and put up around four points, London will be in good shape.

Sam Dickinson, San Jose Sharks

Dickinson is one of two standouts on the Knights' blue line and is their best offensive defenseman, tallying 31 points in the OHL playoffs. The offensive facilitator has been excellent as a junior player, and finds himself projected to become a top-pair defender in the NHL.

Dickinson will be expected to play a steady game, break up plays and thwart offensive threats. He's at his best when he plays a simplified defensive game while joining the rush offensively with excellent skating ability. He can tilt the ice in the Knights' favor from the back end, and if he plays mistake-free hockey defensively, the Knights will be in good shape.

Oliver Bonk, Philadelphia Flyers

Bonk is not flashy the way Dickinson is, but Hunter relies on him to play the toughest matchups. He's a steady presence on the blue line, shutting down opponents effectively by forcing them into poor areas of the ice and killing the play.

He's a defense-first player who doesn't get caught up ice. His gap control allows him to force turnovers, steer opponents through the neutral zone and force dump-ins. Hunter will need him to shut down junior hockey's best players, and it will be a major test of Bonk's ability to neutralize NHL-caliber players. If Bonk can win his matchups against McKenna, Desnoyers and Cataford, the Knights will be in pole position to win the Memorial Cup.

Medicine Hat Tigers

WHL

Cayden Lindstrom, Columbus Blue Jackets

After missing a year with injury, the No. 4 overall pick from 2024 tallied four points in four WHL championship games. The big forward is going to have a lot of eyes on him at the Memorial Cup after losing a year of development. He needs to use his body to protect pucks, drive to the middle and be a consistent scoring threat.

Lindstrom has the ability to tilt the ice in Medicine Hat's favor, driving offense and physically imposing himself on opponents. He is the X factor for Medicine Hat; if he's excellent, the Tigers have a real chance to win the Memorial Cup. If he can't perform at his very best, they may struggle to handle the depth of London and Moncton.

Gavin McKenna, 2026 draft prospect

There will be at least two or three viral plays from Gavin McKenna in the Memorial Cup. One of the best players -- if not the best player -- outside of the NHL is not draft-eligible until 2026.

McKenna has eye-popping offensive abilities, elite hockey sense and routinely turns defenders into pretzels. He's the most gifted player in this Memorial Cup, and if Medicine Hat is going to win, will likely lead the tournament in scoring.

McKenna is a threat with and without the puck, in the offensive zone and in transition, and no one at the junior hockey level has effectively neutralized him. He's a truly special talent, and unlike other special talents before him (Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard), McKenna has the opportunity to play in the Memorial Cup.

Ryder Ritchie, Minnesota Wild

A point-per-game player in the WHL playoffs, Ritchie doesn't get the same media attention as McKenna, Lindstrom and Basha do, but he's a very effective player. A dual-threat offensive talent, Ritchie struggled to adjust to Medicine Hat's system of play earlier in the season after an August trade from Prince Albert, and rounded into form as the season wore on.

Ritchie can shoot the puck with authority and his playmaking ability prevents defenders and from cheating to the shot or pass. He can drive play, create scoring chances and facilitate for his teammates. Medicine Hat will need him to facilitate offense and be a catalyst in the middle of the lineup to provide scoring depth.

Andrew Basha, Calgary Flames

Basha missed a significant portion of the regular season and playoffs recovering from ankle surgery, but made an immediate impact when he returned. At his best, Basha is a dynamic offensive threat who beats defenders with speed. He can beat teams in many ways, with playmaking and scoring ability.

While he's more of a playmaker than shooting threat, Basha will be a major part of Medicine Hat's offensive production at even strength and on the power play. With the likes of Lindstrom, McKenna and Ritchie, Basha has no shortage of players with whom to make plays. He's the type of player who elevates the play of his teammates, and shows flashes of truly elite offensive talent.

Tanner Molendyk, Nashville Predators

With 20 points in 18 playoff games, Molendyk continues to be an elite defenseman at the junior level. He defends the rush with supreme effectiveness, which will be key against the likes of Easton Cowan, Kasper Halttunen, Caleb Desnoyers and the like.

He neutralizes elite offensive talent in transition with elite skating and puck moving. His identity as a two-way defender who moves the puck well and defends the rush gives him a confident projection as a top-four defender in the NHL. Molendyk is the leader on Medicine Hat's back end, and the player relied upon to drive play from the blue line. Expect him to play a significant role in all situations for the Tigers at the Memorial Cup.

Rimouski Océanic

QMJHL

Mathieu Cataford, Vegas Golden Knights

The two-way forward will be key for the hosts of the tournament, who lost to Moncton in the QMJHL Final. Cataford is a well-rounded player that provides significant value on both sides of the puck. He will need to be impactful on the forecheck, facilitate offense with his passing skill and get quick shots off from scoring areas.

He's got the strength and skill to drive transition play and create plays at the net front. He can and will play in all situations, and will need to be a catalyst in all three zones for Rimouski to overcome the champions of the OHL, QMJHL and WHL.

Jacob Mathieu, Undrafted free agent

The leading point producer in the QMJHL playoffs will need to lead the charge for the hosts in the Memorial Cup. The 21-year-old undrafted player is looking to make an impression to earn an invite to an NHL development camp and perhaps, an entry-level contract.

Mathieu tallied 31 points in 23 playoff games, including four goals and seven points in the QMJHL Final. He's found the offensive game that many teams hoped to see in his draft year, and has put it together at the right time for Rimouski. They will need him to produce and drive offense, as well as support plays in all three zones. If Mathieu continues to perform and produce at the Memorial Cup, he will surely get consideration for an NHL contract this fall.

Spencer Gill, Philadelphia Flyers

The big, right-handed defender missed the entirety of the QMJHL playoffs with a broken ankle, and is hopeful to return for the Memorial Cup. He's a quality defender who can be a difference-maker on the back end with his physicality and transition ability, if he's able to play.

There is no word on whether he will be ready or not, but Gill's presence in the lineup would be a major boost to for the host's chances after losing 4-2 to Moncton in the QMJHL Final.

Moncton Wildcats

QMJHL

Caleb Desnoyers, 2025 draft prospect

Desnoyers has a rare chance to make a final impression on scouts and NHL executives long after many of his draft-eligible counterparts have stopped playing. While they're readying for the combine, Desnoyers is looking to lead his team to a Memorial Cup.

An excellent two-way player, Desnoyers has excellent hands and quality playmaking ability. He plays in the face of opponents and can neutralize their best players. Moncton is expecting him to lead the charge offensively while playing head-to-head against the top players. If Desnoyers has a standout performance on both sides of the puck, he may find himself inside the top 5 when the draft rolls around.

Gabe Smith, Utah Mammoth

One of Moncton's best players in the playoffs, with 22 points in 19 games, the big center will continue to play a key depth role for Moncton after scoring the series clincher in the QMJHL Final. He is a menace at the net front, proving near impossible to move, with proven ability to deflect pucks and finish rebounds in tight.

At 6-5 and 207 pounds, he's almost too much to handle at the junior level, bullying his way through battles, forechecking and holding opponents off. He should be able to continue physically dominating players at the Memorial Cup, even if he lacks dynamic skill. He plays an effective, power-forward game and can turn momentum with a big hit or altercation.

Expected to play on the top line with Desnoyers, Pekarcik tallied nine goals in the QMJHL playoffs, including goals in each of the first three games against Rimouski in the Final. Pekarcik is one of the smarter players on the Wildcats' roster, and can execute plays at a high pace. He understands how to read defensive coverage, find holes and attack them with speed. He takes what defenders give him and will need to continue that to produce alongside Desnoyers.

He'll play a key role on the power play recovering pucks, funneling the puck to the net and dissecting coverage.

Etienne Morin, Calgary Flames

One of the best defenders in the QMJHL playoffs, Morin is the catalyst from the back end for Moncton. Tallying 11 power-play points this postseason, Morin was a major reason the Wildcats made opponents repeatedly pay for their infractions.

He quarterbacks the Moncton power play, is a shooting threat from the point and facilitates opportunities for Desnoyers and Pekarcik. Defensively, he plays a physical game, punishing opponents while effectively moving the puck and getting himself out of trouble. He'll play major minutes against the top players in the tournament, and will be required to shut them down for Moncton to have success.