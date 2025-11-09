LAS VEGAS -- Center William Karlsson sustained an apparent injury at the end of the first period of the Vegas Golden Knights ' 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

How he was injured was unclear. Karlsson didn't leave the ice with any noticeable ailment, but did not return for the second period.

He set up the game's first goal with an outstanding pass behind the net to Brett Howden.

Karlsson has four goals and three assists this season. He had back-to-back 50-point seasons, but had 29 in 53 games last year, twice sidelined because of injuries.

The Knights rallied with two third-period goals to force the extra session, but Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba ended it with an overtime goal on an assist from Leo Carlsson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.