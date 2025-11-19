Open Extended Reactions

The NHL Department of Player Safety has decided Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen will not receive any supplemental discipline for his boarding major against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, a source told ESPN.

Rantanen was ejected from the Stars' loss against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night after an injurious hit on defenseman Alexander Romanov. With less than a minute to go in regulation, Rantanen skated through a check by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and shoved Romanov in the back, sending him violently into the end boards. He was eventually helped from the ice.

The Islanders didn't offer any update on Romanov's health after the game, other than to say he didn't have to leave the arena for the hospital.

"When one of your friends gets hurt on the ice, it's way more important than hockey. We get the two points. We're happy about that. But our first concern was Romy," said Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Rantanen, the Stars' leading scorer with 27 points in 20 games, was given a 5-minute major for boarding, which carries an automatic game misconduct. Dallas played the last 27.3 seconds without him, nearly tying the game on a goal with 0.1 seconds remaining that was overturned by the NHL Situation Room for goalie interference. New York won an emotional game, 3-2.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy, who unleashed a profane tirade at Rantanen as he left the ice, said the hit was "disrespectful" to his team.

"I'm going to say is [that] when you see the number, you have to lay off. Everybody knows that. You don't go through the guy," Roy said. "I was in Colorado when [Rantanen] was drafted there. It's not his style. But at the same time, that should not be part of our game."

Ultimately, the NHL saw the play as Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan did, who argued that Rantanen was simply off-balance and didn't intend to deliver a hit on Romanov near the end boards.

"If you watch the play, I think Mayfield holds up Rants and they actually clip skates. So Rants is going off-balance going in there too. If you played the game and you're off-balance, you usually put your hands out," Gulutzan said. "I've seen Rants play enough in the last 10 years. It's just one of those hockey plays that happened. I'm hoping Romanov is OK. It's a dangerous play for everybody."

Rantanen will be available when the Stars face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.