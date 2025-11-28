Open Extended Reactions

In the second installment of the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, the United States evened the score -- somewhat.

The CHL swept the 2024 series and took the second game of the 2025 series. However, the first super overtime in the event's history saw Victor Plante break the one game apiece stalemate and give the USNTDP the victory.

The 2025 iteration of the series was competitive, with a few standout performances. Many players made a positive impact on the NHL world with their performances, and given their past track records, this will likely improve their draft stock.

In one of the top prospect showcases of the year, the debate about the best defenseman in the draft class had rocket fuel poured on it. A 2027 draft-eligible player showed why he would likely be a top-10 pick in the 2026 draft, and a few goalies did themselves a big favor with their performances.

Here are the biggest takeaways from this year's event:

Xavier Villeneuve makes his case

The smaller (5-foot-11) defenseman was brilliant for the CHL, and in the opinion of many observers, the CHL's most impactful player. He was mentally and physically engaged from puck drop in Game 1, showcasing elite edge work and skating ability. He consistently escaped pressure with ease, beat checkers up ice and walked the line with excellent footwork in the offensive zone.

In moments where the CHL needed a jolt, Villeneuve provided it. He was involved in scrums -- the instigator in a few of them -- and won more than his share of physical altercations.

With the puck, Villeneuve created offense, with his head up constantly scanning for threats and opportunities to break coverage. He had a few miscues, which is to be expected for a player that had the puck on his stick as often as he did.

He has drawn comparisons to Lane Hutson, but his play style more closely resembles that of Quinn Hughes when you combine his edgework, ability to escape pressure and consistent offensive play driving. Like Hughes and Hutson, he's undersized, but he's special and put himself in the conversation as the best defenseman in the draft class.

The year of the defenseman?

If you are a team that needs a standout defenseman, this is the draft to keep your first-round pick. Beyond Villeneuve, three defenders showcased why the scouting world is very high on them.

Daxon Rudolph was excellent for the CHL in both games. He's not flash and dash; he's reliable and excellent defensively. His puck retrievals, both forehand and backhand are smooth; he's alert and scanning for forecheckers and makes quick, accurate passes to beat coverage and start the transition to offense.

Carson Carels is similar to Rudolph in that he doesn't "wow" you with flashiness, but is efficient and highly effective in his minutes. Carels makes simple plays, reads rushes and uses his skating to create advantages with and without the puck. Defensively, he and Rudolph were the best blueliners in the two-game set.

Chase Reid is being debated as the top blueliner in the draft class, and it is easy to see why. When he's at his best, he skates through coverage with ease, is a one-man scoring chance machine and deceptive with his head and shoulder fakes. He was really tentative in the first two periods of the series, with costly turnovers and mistakes that were very uncharacteristic. More than other defensemen, Reid has the rover quality, where he jumps into the play like a fourth forward but picks his spots to not sacrifice defensive responsibilities.

Undersized forwards take over

The "smaller forwards can't play" crowd took a major blow over the two-game set, because the majority of the standout performances up front were by forwards 6-foot and smaller.

Mikey Berchild, Wyatt Cullen, Victor Plante, JP Hurlbert and Mathis Preston were excellent in the series. Each of them consistently attacked with speed, wreaking havoc on defenders and scoring.

The line of Berchild, Cullen and Dayne Beuker was virtually impossible to contain in the first game, and they were rewarded for it. Cullen was excellent in both games, and I'm not sure he lost a single puck battle in either game, regardless of any size disadvantage. He hounded defenders, physically engaged and created turnovers that led to plenty of scoring opportunities. He got hurt in the second game, but that does not diminish how impactful his play was. He beat checkers with his speed, drove the net, finished his scoring chances and was a thorn in the side of every CHL defender. If size was a concern, it shouldn't be anymore.

Cullen's linemate, Mikey Berchild was excellent for the U.S. in the series. He showcased high-end puck skill and playmaking ability. His pass to set up the first goal in Game 1 raised more than a few eyebrows. He didn't stop there. Despite a size disadvantage, he used his puck skill to maneuver around defenders, drive the net and create scoring opportunities. Off the puck, he was consistently in the right place at the right time, anticipating soft areas and turnovers. He certainly looks the part of a potential middle-six forward.

Mikey Berchild showed off his speed, skill and tenacity. Jenn Pierce/CHL

Plante scored the series clincher in super overtime for the U.S., a justified reward for his play over the course of the series. He was a significant source of energy for the Americans, utilizing his speed, attacking skill and intensity. He struggled to win physical battles but was never tentative, forcing hurried passes and turnovers with his pursuit. He needs to get stronger and understand how to position himself to win battles against bigger opponents, but the offensive tools and work rate are enticing.

Hurlbert was noticeable in both games. He opened the scoring early in the second game and was a significant presence in the offensive zone in both games. He wasn't efficient with his puck decisions and sometimes tried to do too much, but his feet were moving and the effort to create opportunities was consistent. He didn't shrink against tougher competition and will need to continue producing at an elite level for the remainder of the WHL season to raise his draft stock.

Preston was consistently effective over the two-game series, notching three points, including the game winner in Game 2. He nearly tied Game 1, in what would have been his second third-period goal of that game. He uses his speed and quick hands to put himself in advantageous positions and create scoring opportunities. Off the puck, he was a good forechecker and tracked back with speed and effort to force the Americans to the outside. For a player who had some questions coming into this showcase, Preston showed a well-rounded game off the puck and was a significant offensive creator with the puck.

Knowling and Boettiger impress in the crease

Brady Knowling and Harrison Boettiger were really impressive in Game 1. It is not a stretch to say Boettiger kept the CHL in the game while it found its legs, and once it did, Knowling was the only reason the USA won Tuesday's game. Both showed high-end athleticism, sharp movements and the ability to make difficult saves in key moments. Knowling's rebound control was impressive, as the CHL generated many grade-A chances that would have been tap-ins if Knowling failed to squeeze the puck to his body.

Both goalies made strong cases for their draft stock and will likely be highly sought after in June.

Brady Knowling stood tall in goal for the U.S. Jenn Pierce/CHL

Sammy Nelson is one to watch

It is far too early to be discussing the 2027 draft, but after Sammy Nelson's performance this week, it would be an error to not mention it.

Nelson was in the middle of everything, whether that was on the forecheck, off the puck or engaged physically. He's an extraordinarily smart player with excellent stick positioning, instincts and ability to identify threats. His work ethic and defensive prowess were on full display in the second game, after a 2-point performance in the first game where he routinely outmuscled CHL players to gain an advantage.

If Nelson were eligible for the upcoming draft, he'd be in the top 10. He's not eligible until 2027, where he is likely to garner a ton of attention for great details, solid two-way play and ability to produce offense.

Malhotra and Di Iorio elevate their stock

Caleb Malhotra is rightfully getting a ton of attention for his play to open the season and that continued in the series. Many expect Malhotra to be a future captain, and that is well-earned praise. When the CHL needed a spark, Malhotra was there with a dominant shift in the offensive zone, a big defensive play or scoring a shorthanded goal. He consistently played in traffic, attacking the middle of the ice, physically engaging and playing through contact. He's a candidate to skyrocket up team's draft boards.

Alessandro Di Iorio missed the first couple of months of the season with injury, and this was a golden opportunity to assert himself. When he engaged physically and protected the puck, there was not a single American defender who could contain him. He found the quiet area in the second period of Wednesday's game and showed off his catch and release, scoring with authority to tie the game, 3-3. He created opportunities throughout the series and while he didn't finish, he showed his first-round draft status is well earned.

Caleb Malhotra was a leader in many ways for the CHL team during the showcase. Jenn Pierce/CHL

And finally ... the U.S. should bring more than NTDP players

A general takeaway from the series is the difference between the teams. The CHL pulled players from all three Canadian leagues to showcase the country's best players, regardless of birthplace. The CHL had a few U.S.-born players, a Czech and a Russian.

The USA opted to go with the NTDP team with a couple of additions. That meant players like Tynan Lawrence and Jack Hextall missed out on the opportunity to take part. A true USHL vs. CHL showcase would allow the best players from each league to take part, and wouldn't penalize USHL players for not being part of the NTDP.

The games will always be competitive, but the addition of some of the USHL's best would be beneficial to the players, the scouts and the fans. Something to consider for future iterations.