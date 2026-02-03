Sources: Team Canada adds Bennett as replacement for Cirelli

Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett has been named an Olympic injury replacement for Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli on Team Canada, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Bennett, who won last year's Conn Smythe as playoff MVP after the Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup, was a surprise snub from Canada when Olympic rosters were submitted on Dec. 31. It has been a slow start to the season for both Bennett and Florida, which finds itself outside of the playoff picture in the final week before the NHL's Olympic break.

Cirelli was injured late in the first period of Sunday's Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Cirelli returned to the bench, hunched over in pain after absorbing a big hit from Boston's Mark Kastelic and did not return for the final two periods in an epic 6-5 come from behind shootout win by the Lightning.

Team Canada has not yet ruled out Lightning center Brayden Point, who is also injured and is not expected to play in Tampa Bay's final two games before the break. Sources told ESPN all sides are optimistic Point will still be able to compete in Milan. The center has begun practicing with the Lightning again after sustaining a lower body injury on Jan. 12.

Team USA has already made one injury replacement, tabbing defenseman Jackson LaCombe over Seth Jones, who was inured in the Winter Classic held earlier this month.

Teams have up until the start of the Olympic tournament to make switches. NHL players are set to leave on charters to Milan this Saturday. The men's tournament begins on Feb. 11.