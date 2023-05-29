New South Wales have been rocked by an injury to star centre Latrell Mitchell, who has been ruled out of State of Origin Game I in Adelaide.

Mitchell suffered the calf injury at training and while it is not believed to be serious, a scan confirmed it was enough to keep him out of Wednesday night's showdown at Adelaide Oval.

Mitchell's place will be taken by Panthers centre Stephen Crichton, while Bulldogs utility Matt Burton has been added to the Blues squad as 18th man.

Latrell Mitchell warms up during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at Coogee Oval. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Rabbitohs star has been in devastating form this season and was expected to be a huge threat in the Origin opener.

It is a huge blow for the Blues, who were also without Mitchell for all three games last year.