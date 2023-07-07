NBL's Bullets sign Aussie teen prodigy Rocco Zikarsky

Teen giant Rocco Zikarsky has knocked back US college interest and will begin his professional basketball career in the NBL.

Zikarsky, who's 222cm at just 16 years old, appears Australia's hottest prospect and will join the Brisbane Bullets for this coming season as part of the Next Stars program.

The southeast Queenslander shone on the international stage last year, averaging 13.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for Australia at the FIBA Under 17 World Cup.

He isn't NBA draft eligible until 2025, but appears set to follow illustrious names such as Andrew Bogut and Luc Longley as the nation's next great big man.

"I'm really excited to start my professional career and chose to sign with the Bullets because of the coaching and the community," Zikarsky said.

"I grew up in the basketball community in southeast Queensland, so to me it was a no-brainer."

"I watched my first Bullets game back in 2017, and ever since then I fell in love with the game, so it's a full circle moment."

"Being from southeast Queensland and being given the opportunity to don a Bullets jersey is a great honour."

Rocco Zikarsky of Australia. Photo by Luis Veniegra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Next Stars program has already helped unleash NBA guns including Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, with this year's stacked class including Sydney forward Alex Toohey who's already played with the Boomers.

Brisbane coach Justin Schueller saw immense potential from Zikarsky having recently worked with the teenage prodigy.

"I had the pleasure of coaching Rocco at the World Championships last year and saw that he was one of the best bigs for his age at that point, and now to be his first coach at a pro level is really exciting individually and for the club," he said.

"That's what the Next Stars is about, progressing athletes through and getting him ready for the next stage."

"We just can't wait to have him day in and out with us and seeing that progression."

It comes as Melbourne United confirm a wrist injury will delay Jo Lual-Acuil's return to the NBL.

An MVP finalist in the 2021/22 campaign, the 211cm-tall centre sustained his injury prior to returning to Melbourne and will be sidelined for up to five months after undergoing surgery on Thursday.

United are optimistic of having their prized recruit back in November.

But the 29-year-old will miss playing in the NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers and has been ruled out of South Sudan's maiden FIBA World Cup appearance.

It also means NBL Next Star Ariel Hukporti, who himself missed the entire 2022/23 season through injury, will be United's go-to big man to begin the campaign.