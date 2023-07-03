Aussies, Kiwis to watch at this year's NBA Summer League

Xavier Cooks posts 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 26 minutes for Washington against the Bucks. (0:46)

The 2023 NBA Summer League looks set to have perhaps the most sizable and broad Australian, Kiwi, and NBL contingent since the tournament's inception.

The action tips off on July 4 (AEST) with both the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League, before the main event in Las Vegas - stretching across 11 days - begins on July 8.

A total of 10 Australians/Kiwis will suit up - stretching from those already on guaranteed deals, to draftees looking to rise to a roster spot, and some looking for their first real action in front of NBA decision-makers - along with a host of current and former NBL players.

Dyson Daniels - New Orleans Pelicans

The No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft, Daniels is looking to carry over an impressive rookie season with the Pelicans into a Summer League where he projects to be one of the team's primary players.

The 20-year-old's debut Summer League in 2022 was cut extremely short due to an ankle injury, but that didn't stop him from putting together an admirable first season in the NBA, averaging 3.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, in just under 18 minutes per game.

Luke Travers - Cleveland Cavaliers

Travers was the 56th pick in the 2022 draft, and will suit up for his second straight Summer League with the Cavaliers. The versatile forward was impressive in this event last year, and will enter the 2023 event fresh off signing a three-year deal with Melbourne United.

The Cavaliers have two two-way spots still to fill and, while there's a good chance those will be taken by the team's other second rounders over the past two seasons - Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley - Travers could theoretically show enough in Vegas to earn one of them.

Xavier Cooks - Washington Wizards

Cooks is in the second season of a multi-year deal with the Wizards, so he's entering Summer League with no real need to fight for a spot. Because of that, don't expect the reigning NBL MVP to suit up for more than one or two games in Vegas.

Mojave King - Indiana Pacers

King was drafted by the Pacers with the 47th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, so he'll be suiting up with them during Summer League.

The 21-year-old had two seasons in the NBL - with the Taipans, then Adelaide 36ers; both as a Next Star - before finding his feet with the NBA G-League Ignite over the 2022-23 season. Expect him to feature more prominently later in the Summer League when, in all likelihood, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard's minutes diminish.

Duop Reath of the Hawks and Ian Clark of the Kings contest the ball. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Duop Reath - Portland Trail Blazers

This will be Reath's fourth Summer League stint, with the 27-year-old looking for his first real foot in the door of an NBA team.

A one-time Olympian with the Australian Boomers, Reath will bring his size and versatile offensive skillset to a Trail Blazers team with multiple 2023 draftees, including No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Keanu Pinder - Phoenix Suns

Pinder is coming off his breakout season in the NBL, which led to impressive performances in Spain's ACB, so now he'll have the opportunity to carry that form over to what will be his first NBA Summer League.

The 28-year-old averaged 17.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Cairns Taipans last NBL season; he recently signed a two-year, marquee-level deal with the Perth Wildcats.

Sam Waardenburg - Minnesota Timberwolves

Waardenburg, the NBL's reigning Next Generation Award winner, will play for the Timberwolves in what will be his first career Summer League appearance.

The Kiwi big-man averaged 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Taipans last NBL season.

Dejan Vasiljevic - Washington Wizards

Vasiljevic has gone all in with his attempt to try to use the 2023 Summer League as a stepping stone toward some sort of deal in the NBA.

The combo guard recently exercised the NBA and Europe out in his contract with the Kings, with the two-time NBL champion eyeing one of the Wizards' two-way spots. He'll be on a Wizards roster with his former Kings teammate, Cooks.

Dejan Vasiljevic in action for the Sydney Kings. Emily Barker/Getty Images

Makur Maker - Philadelphia 76ers

Maker used impressive glimpses over last year's Summer League to earn a training camp invite with the Washington Wizards, and he'll be hoping to do something similar when he suits up for the Philadelphia 76ers this time around.

The big-man - who won a title with the Sydney Kings in 2022 - is coming off a stint in the NBA G-League with the Capital City Go-Go.

Jaylin Galloway - Minnesota Timberwolves

Galloway is one of the more intriguing names on this list. The athletic wing - who just signed a new three-year deal with the Sydney Kings - missed his draft auto-eligibility so it's full steam ahead with the professional route.

At 6'7 and just 20 years of age, Galloway fits the mould of what a lot of NBA teams are looking for: the prototypical wing build, three-and-D tools, and a heap of time to develop.

Hyunjung Lee didn't expect to play for a Division I team, let alone consider a career in the NBA. If the past three years are any indication, he could soon make history as the second South Korean in the pro league. Dani Gariglio, Davidson Athletics

Current and former NBL players

D.J. Hogg (Sydney Kings) - Toronto Raptors

Justin Robinson (Illawarra Hawks) - Charlotte Hornets

Hyunjung Lee (Illawarra Hawks) - Philadelphia 76ers

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers) - Portland Trail Blazers

Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers) - Oklahoma City Thunder

Barry Brown Jr. (New Zealand Breakers) - Phoenix Suns

Kai Sotto (Adelaide 36ers) - Orlando Magic

Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers) - Milwaukee Bucks

Brian Bowen II (Sydney Kings) - Minnesota Timberwolves

Ruled out

Jack White - Oklahoma City Thunder

White recently agreed to a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, so he'll be joining his new team over the Summer League, in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. The new NBA champion, though, won't be suiting up for any action.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. - Portland Trail Blazers

Lual-Acuil Jr. had agreed to play Summer League basketball with the Trail Blazers, but recently suffered a wrist injury that ruled him out of the event.