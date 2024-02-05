        <
          The 2024 NRL Pre-Season Challenge

          Liam Martin of the Panthers. Matt King/Getty Images
          Feb 5, 2024, 01:00 AM

          The 2024 NRL season is less than a month away, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fourth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.

          Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the Pre-Season Challenge.

          (All times listed in AEDT)

          Thursday, February 15

          Bulldogs vs. Storm at Belmore Sports Ground - 7pm.

          Saturday, February 17

          Knights vs. Sharks at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford - 1.45pm.

          Roosters vs. Sea Eagles at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford - 3.45pm.

          Eels vs. Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - 5.55pm.

          Rabbitohs vs. Dragons (Charity Shield) at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - 8.05pm.

          Sunday, February 18

          Warriors vs. Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch - 2pm.

          Cowboys vs. Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay - 4pm.

          Dolphins vs. Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium - 6.15pm.

          Friday, February 23

          Rabbitohs vs. Roosters at PointsBet Stadium - 6pm.

          Sharks vs. Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium - 8pm.

          Saturday, February 24

          Storm vs. Knights at Venue TBC - 1.45pm.

          Warriors vs. Dolphins at Go Media Stadium - 3.45pm.

          Sea Eagles vs. Broncos at 4 Pines Park - 5.55pm.

          Dragons vs. Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee - 8.05pm

          Sunday, February 25

          Wigan Warriors vs. Panthers (World Club Challenge) DW Stadium in Wigan - 7am.

          Raiders vs. Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan - 3pm.

          Titans vs. Eels at North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich - 5pm.

          NRL All Stars 2024

          Friday, February 16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

          Indigenous All Stars women v Māori All Stars women - Time TBC

          Indigenous All Stars men v Māori All Stars men - Time TBC