The 2024 NRL Pre-Season Challenge

The 2024 NRL season is less than a month away, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fourth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.

Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the Pre-Season Challenge.

(All times listed in AEDT)

Thursday, February 15

Bulldogs vs. Storm at Belmore Sports Ground - 7pm.

Saturday, February 17

Knights vs. Sharks at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford - 1.45pm.

Roosters vs. Sea Eagles at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford - 3.45pm.

Eels vs. Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - 5.55pm.

Rabbitohs vs. Dragons (Charity Shield) at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - 8.05pm.

Sunday, February 18

Warriors vs. Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch - 2pm.

Cowboys vs. Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay - 4pm.

Dolphins vs. Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium - 6.15pm.

Friday, February 23

Rabbitohs vs. Roosters at PointsBet Stadium - 6pm.

Sharks vs. Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium - 8pm.

Saturday, February 24

Storm vs. Knights at Venue TBC - 1.45pm.

Warriors vs. Dolphins at Go Media Stadium - 3.45pm.

Sea Eagles vs. Broncos at 4 Pines Park - 5.55pm.

Dragons vs. Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee - 8.05pm

Sunday, February 25

Wigan Warriors vs. Panthers (World Club Challenge) DW Stadium in Wigan - 7am.

Raiders vs. Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan - 3pm.

Titans vs. Eels at North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich - 5pm.

NRL All Stars 2024

Friday, February 16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Indigenous All Stars women v Māori All Stars women - Time TBC

Indigenous All Stars men v Māori All Stars men - Time TBC