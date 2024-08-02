The NRL run home: Who will make the Top 8?

Open Extended Reactions

There are just six rounds of the 2024 NRL season remaining and the races for the Top 4 and Top 8 are far from being decided. Here's your guide to how the rest of the season should pan out.

Top 4 hopefuls

Melbourne Storm

Points: 36

Differential: 159

Run home: Dragons (H), Rabbitohs (A), Panthers (A), Dolphins (H), Cowboys (A), Broncos (A)

Predicted finish: Minor Premiers

The Storm sit comfortably atop the premiership ladder, with a two-win lead over nearest rival Penrith. The pair meet in Round 24 which should not only be a fantastic game, it will tell us a lot about how the rest of the season will pan out. After the Panthers, the Storm face an all-Queensland run home and the motivation levels for those teams will be based on how they go in the coming weeks. Still, it is hard to see the Storm dropping points to anyone other than the Panthers and they should coast towards collecting another J.J. Giltnan Shield.

Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm in action against the Eels. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Penrith Panthers

Points: 32

Differential: 154

Run home: Knights (H), Eels (A), Storm (H), Raiders (A), Rabbitohs (H), Titans (H)

Predicted finish: 2nd

The Panthers made it through the Origin period relatively unscathed, with a knee injury to fullback Dylan Edwards their main concern. They also welcomed back Nathan Cleary from injury and he has picked up where he left off. Aside from the pivotal game against the Storm, there does not appear to be a team capable of beating them over the run home. However, with the Storm having a two-win advantage, there doesn't appear to be enough losses in their future for Penrith to catch them.

Sydney Roosters

Points: 28

Differential: 213

Run home: Dolphins (A), BYE, Eels (H), Titans (A), Raiders (H), Rabbitohs (A)

Predicted finish: 3rd

Whenever the Roosters have looked like true premiership threats, they seem to slip up and lose a very winnable game. They certainly haven't been able to beat either of the teams above them on the ladder. Depending on the relative desperation of the Titans and Raiders, this looks like a relatively comfortable run home, once they get past the Dolphins who will be a challenge at home.

Luke Keary in action for the Roosters. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks

Points: 28

Differential: 117

Run home: Rabbitohs (H), Titans (A), Knights (H), Dragons (A), Warriors (H), Sea Eagles (A)

Predicted finish: 4th

The Sharks started the season on fire winning eight of their first nine games, losing only to the Tigers. They were then smacked by the Panthers and have been on wobbly legs ever since, losing four of their next six. Whether or not they remain in the Top 4 depends upon them finding the consistency from the early part of the season. If the Knights, Dragons and Sea Eagles are still in the running, they could all cause the Sharks problems and you just never know what the Warriors are going to produce.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Points: 26

Differential: 88

Run home: Raiders (H), Dragons (A), Dolphins (H), Warriors (A), Sea Eagles (H), Cowboys (H)

Predicted finish: 6th

The Bulldogs have already exceeded the expectations of their fans for season 2024, anything from here is a bonus and against the Broncos the players played as though they have free pass to try their luck. You could make a case for them winning every one of the last six games, such is their confidence and steadfast defence. Conversely you could make an equally good case for the wheels falling off and them losing most of them. Defence wins the big games and every game is big from here on in.

Matt Burton of the Bulldogs kicks the ball. Albert Perez/Getty Images

North Queensland Cowboys

Points: 26

Differential: 11

Run home: Tigers (A), Broncos (H), Raiders (H), BYE, Storm (H), Bulldogs (A)

Predicted finish: 7th

The Cowboys have a reasonable run home, apart from meeting the Storm. On their day you wouldn't count them out of winning any of these games. Problem is, they can run hot and cold, even within games, as they showed last night in allowing the 12-man Tigers to more than double their score in the final 30 minutes at Leichhardt Oval. The Broncos, Storm and Bulldogs present their biggest hurdles, but if they want to play finals football, these are the teams they have to prove themselves against.

Top 8 hopefuls

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Points: 25

Differential: 93

Run home: BYE, Raiders (A), Warriors (H), Tigers (A), Bulldogs (A), Sharks (H)

Predicted finish: 5th

The Sea Eagles start this run home effectively on 27 points thanks to the bye, which would see them in fifth position without kicking a ball. Their run home includes three games away from fortress Brookvale, all of which are winnable. They do face the Bulldogs and Sharks in their last two games and if the Sharks have stumbled in the lead up, wins could see the Sea Eagles slip into a Top 4 berth.

Key to the Sea Eagles' run home is the fitness of Tom Trbojevic. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Dolphins

Points: 24

Differential: 39

Run home: Roosters (H), Warriors (H), Bulldogs (A), Storm (A), Broncos (H), Knights (A)

Predicted finish: 8th

The Dolphins face a horror run home and have been very inconsistent of late. If anyone can guide them to their first ever finals appearance it should be coach Wayne Bennett, but there are arguably four games out of six where they could face a more favoured opposition. Still if they get their act together they can just about beat anyone, including the Storm.

Canberra Raiders

Points: 24

Differential: -71

Run home: Bulldogs (A), Sea Eagles (H), Cowboys (A), Panthers (H), Roosters (A), Dragons (A)

Predicted finish: 11th

The Raiders have THE toughest run home of any of the Top 8 contenders. Their already awful for-and-against looks set to take a pounding as well, so they desperately need to win the majority of these games. I just can't see them doing it.

Jordan Rapana of the Raiders. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

St George Illawarra Dragons

Points: 24

Differential: -92

Run home: Storm (A), Bulldogs (H), Titans (H), Sharks (H), Eels (A), Raiders (H)

Predicted finish: 10th

The Dragons are in a similar position to the Raiders in that they have a poor for-and-against and a relatively tough run home. They really need strong showings against the Storm and Bulldogs to start this run, otherwise their season is likely to fade away.

Newcastle Knights

Points: 22

Differential: -97

Run home: Panthers (A), Tigers (H), Sharks (A), Rabbitohs (A), Titans (H), Dolphins (H)

Predicted finish: 9th

The Knights have had periods during the season when they have looked deserving of a run in the finals and at other times, not so much. They have Kalyn Ponga back at fullback, but haven't really fired since his return. They need to put in a strong performance against the Panthers this weekend.

Top 8 Mathematicals

New Zealand Warriors

Points: 21

Differential: -22

Run home: Eels (H), Dolphins (A), Sea Eagles (A), Bulldogs (H), Sharks (A), BYE

Predicted finish: 12th

At least the Warriors have a healthier for-and-against on their side as they battle to make their way back into the Top 8. They have been so unpredictable this season, and they face four other Top 8 teams on their run home. They would have to be back to their very best to play finals football this year, something that was considered a certainty when the season started.

Brisbane Broncos

Points: 20

Differential: 0

Run home: Titans (A), Cowboys (A), BYE, Eels (H), Dolphins (A), Storm (H)

Predicted finish: 13th

The Broncos have had a very disappointing year marked by injuries to key players. They were completely outplayed by the Bulldogs last week in a game they really needed to win. They can still play finals football, but their form has been awful even with Adam Reynold back from injury. They face two Queensland rivals first up, both will be keen to consign the Broncos to the scrap heap for 2024, and if they don't, the Storm surely will.

Gold Coast Titans

Points: 20

Differential: -82

Run home: Broncos (H), Sharks (H), Dragons (A), Roosters (H), Knights (A), Panthers (A)

Predicted finish: 14th

The Titans started the season very slowly, but Des Hasler has them moving in the right direction as they prove to be a thorn in the side of many teams. Can they win enough games to make the finals? It is not out of the question.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Points: 20

Differential: -110

Run home: Sharks (A), Storm (H), Tigers (A), Knights (H), Panther (A), Roosters (H)

Predicted finish: 15th

The Rabbitohs' revival looked to have hit a wall with the injury to fullback Latrell Mitchell. Their run home is way too tough and many of the players look like they have already switched off to await the arrival of coach Wayne Bennett next year.