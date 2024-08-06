Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL season is tight, with plenty of players injured or in and out of form. As clubs start their runs home to the finals, tipping a perfect round is nearly impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs - Accor Stadium, Thursday August 8, 7:50pm AEST

This may be considered low hanging fruit, but after last weekend's upset loss to the Dragons it takes a little bit of courage to name the Storm this week's sure thing. The Dragons shocked Melbourne last week and the harder the Storm tried, the more clunky they looked in attack. Cameron Munster, in his second game back from injury, looked like he was trying to do too much with the ball and often killed off the attack.

The Rabbitohs had a bit of a dig against the Sharks before fading away. You can't help but feel that they have packed it up for the year. The Storm will not lose two games in a row, with the Panthers breathing down their necks for the Minor Premiership.

The round 23 sure thing is: Storm

Will Warbrick celebrates a try for the Storm. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Canberra Raiders vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles - GIO Stadium, Saturday August 10, 3pm AEST

There are several games this week that could go either way, but I think this one is the most difficult to pick. The Raiders had their chances to win against the Bulldogs last week, while the Sea Eagles kicked back and enjoyed the bye.

I think the Sea Eagles should win this one, but it is in Canberra, the Raiders are absolutely desperate and Ricky Stuart will be all over them after losing to the Bulldogs on Josh Papalii's milestone 300th game. The club are going to make a presentation to the veteran front-rower in front of his home crowd and maybe that will spark them to a better performance.

If Manly are to be true premiership threats, they will need to put it together and win this one.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sea Eagles

The roughie

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Brisbane Broncos - Queensland Country Bank Stadium - Saturday August 10, 5:30pm

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Last week I tipped the Titans as my roughie to defeat Brisbane, now I have a feeling that the Broncos will have to finally show some heart against their old rivals the Cowboys. The Broncos have been letting themselves down with their efforts in recent weeks and coach Kevin Walters must have reached breaking point following thumping losses to the Bulldogs and Titans. The question is, has he lost the dressing room?

The Cowboys defeated the Tigers last week, but leaked a lot of second half points despite the Tigers being reduced to 12 players. The Cowboys have looked decidedly paper thin in defence at times this year and the Broncos still have the weapons capable of piling on some points.

The Cowboys really should win this one at home to continue their run at the finals, but the Broncos would like nothing more than to show the entire league that they are still capable of playing some solid football. If you are looking for an upset this week, the Broncos might be your answer, although it will be tougher for them with the loss of both Payne Haas and Ezra Mam..

Round 23 roughie: Broncos

Click here for a full guide to Round 23 of the 2024 NRL season