We saw a couple of big upsets last week that really upset the NRL finals aspirations of several clubs. What does Round 23 have in store for tipping fortunes and the premiership ladder?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, August 8

Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Fletcher Myers 3. Taane Milne 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Jack Wighton 7. Cody Walker 8. Davvy Moale 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Cameron Murray 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Keaon Koloamatangi Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Shaquai Mitchell Reserves: 18. Dean Hawkins 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Brock Gray 21. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 22. Leon Te Hau

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Grant Anderson 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Trent Loiero 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Lazarus Vaalepu 16. Chris Lewis 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley 19. Sualauvi Faalogo 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Dean Ieremia 22. Tristan Powell

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Phil Henderson Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Rabbitohs have packed up for the year, as demonstrated last week in their loss to the Sharks. The Storm were shocked by the Dragons, who beat them at home for the first time in 25 years. Craig Bellamy won't let the Storm drop their guard two weeks in a row, and the Rabbitohs could be in for a cricket score in this one.

Tip: Storm by 24

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $5.50 (+16.5 $1.90) Storm $1.15 (-16.5 $1.90)

Friday, August 9

Cbus Super Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Erin Clark 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Isaac Liu 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Josiah Pahulu 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Joe Stimson 21. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 22. Tony Francis

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Blayke Brailey 8. Royce Hunt 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jack Williams Bench: 14. Jayden Berrell 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Niwhai Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Billy Burns 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Liam Ison

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Dan Schwass Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Titans continued their resurgence with a thumping victory over the Broncos last week. The Sharks found some form against the Rabbitohs, but were still short of their best. The Titans are playing with plenty of confidence and will welcome the chance to take a further step towards an unlikely finals appearance by beating the Top 4 positioned Sharks.

Tip: Titans by 8

PointsBet odds: Titans $1.57 (-4.5 $1.95) Sharks $2.40 (+4.5 $1.85)

CommBank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Jake Tago 3. Will Penisini 4. Blaize Talagi 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Wiremu Greig 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Ryan Matterson Bench: 14. Joey Lussick 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Matt Doorey 17. Dan Keir Reserves: 18. Ethan Sanders 19. Kelma Tuilagi 20. Isaac Lumelume 21. Morgan Harper 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Liam Henry 17. Mavrik Geyer Reserves: 18. Luron Patea 19. Jack Cole 20. Isaiah Iongi 21. Asu Kepaoa 22. Luke Sommerton

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Damian Brady, Matt Noyen Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Eels shocked all but their most ardent fans with an upset victory over the woeful Warriors last week, while the Panthers overcame a plucky Knights side. This is usually one of the clashes of the year and the Eels will lift at home to prove a point against their bitter rivals, but it is very hard to tip them to beat the Panthers.

Tip: Panthers

PointsBet odds: Eels $6 (+16.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.13 (-16.5 $1.90)

Saturday, August 10

GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Adam Cook 15. Trey Mooney 16. Ata Mariota 17. Simi Sasagi Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate 19. Danny Levi 20. Corey Horsburgh 21. Zac Woolford 22. Emre Guler

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tommy Talau 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Nathan Brown 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Corey Waddell 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jamie Humphreys 21. Jake Simpkin 22. Dean Matterson

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Drew Oultram, Tyson Brough Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Raiders damaged their finals chances with a loss to the Bulldogs last week, while the Sea Eagles enjoyed the bye. With Origin duties out of the way, and Tom Trbojevic at fullback, we get to see whether the Sea Eagles can step up their campaign to be serious finals contenders. This game could go either way, but if the Sea Eagles are the real deal, they should all but end the Raiders' season.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 12

PointsBet odds: Raiders $2.35 (+4.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95)

Josh Rogers runs the ball for the Broncos. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. Heilum Luki 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 17. Griffin Neame Reserves: 18. Jaxon Purdue 19. Jake Clifford 20. Tomas Chester 21. Semi Valemei 22. Marly Bitungane 24. Jeremiah Nanai

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Joshua Rogers 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Tristan Sailor 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Cory Paix 19. Benjamin Te Kura 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Corey Oates 22. Vaa Semu

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: David Munro, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Matt Noye

Prediction: The Broncos slid further into the mire last week, capitulating to the Titans in the second half, while the Cowboys were too good for the Tigers, but concerningly leaked 30 points. Brisbane must be due to show some of that Broncos spirit, some pride in the jersey and surely against such a bitter rival. This has Broncos upset written all over it, but it is easier to tip the Cowboys at home.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.44 (-7.5 $1.90) Broncos $2.80 (+7.5 $1.90)

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Zac Lomax 3. Moses Suli 4. Max Feagai 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Jack de Belin 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Tom Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Hame Sele 15. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 16. Ryan Couchman 17. Blake Lawrie Reserves: 18. Mathew Feagai 19. Michael Molo 20. Lyhkan King-Togia 21. Jack Bird 22. Connor Muhleisen

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Josh Curran 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Lipoi Hopoi 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Harry Hayes Reserves: 19. Jeral Skelton 20. Jack Underhill 21. Blake Wilson 22. Poasa Faamausili 23. Drew Hutchison

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Phil Henderson, Todd Smith Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Dragons pulled off the upset of the season last week in defeating the Storm, while the Bulldogs welcomed back Josh Addo-Carr with a hard-fought victory over the Raiders at Belmore. This game could go either way, but the Bulldogs are starting to show confidence in their attack as well as their defence and should take the vital two points.

Tip: Bulldogs by 4

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90)

Sunday, August 11

Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Max Plath 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Oryn Keeley 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 18. Lachlan Hubner 19. Tesi Niu 20. Anthony Milford 21. Mason Teague 22. Trai Fuller

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Edward Kosi 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Marata Niukore 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Tom Ale 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Te Maire Martin 20. Demitric Sifakula 21. Taine Tuaupiki 22. Moala Graham-Taufa 23. Bunty Afoa

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Chris Sutton, Michael Wise Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Dolphins gave the Roosters a scare last week, but couldn't quite finish the job, while the Warriors were at their miserable worst in losing to the Eels in front of their home crowd. The Dolphins really have to put some wins together if they want to play finals football for the first time and they should start with the Warriors who are just about untippable these days.

Tip: Dolphins by 14

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.37 (-7.5 $1.85) Warriors $3.10 (+7.5 $1.95)

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Fletcher Sharpe 3. Dane Gagai 4. Dylan Lucas 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Phoenix Crossland 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Mathew Croker 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. Sebastian Su'a 20. Jackson Hastings 21. Will Pryce 22. Krystian Mapapalangi

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Solomon Alaimalo 3. Solomona Faataape 4. Adam Doueihi 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Reuben Porter 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Fonua Pole 17. Alex Twal Reserves: 18. Heath Mason 19. Tim Johannssen 20. Josh Feledy 21. Declan Casey 22. Tony Sukkar

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: Jon Stone, Kieren Irons Bunker: Gerard Sutton

Prediction: The Knights gave the Panthers a run for their money last week, but lacked the class to put the reigning premiers away. The Tigers were competing with the Cowboys, but gave up a bucket load of points after Justin Olam was sent from the field. They did manage to score some late tries despite only having 12 players, but it is hard to see them beating the desperate Knights in Newcastle.

Tip: Knights by 4

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.30 (-10.5 $2) Tigers $3.50 (+10.5 $1.80)

BYE:

Roosters

