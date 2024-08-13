Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL season is tight, with plenty of players injured or in and out of form. As clubs start their runs home to the finals, tipping a perfect round is nearly impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. New Zealand Warriors - 4 Pines Park, Friday August 16, 6pm AEST

Manly really flicked a switch last weekend and trampled the Raiders, who had everything to play for at home. Tom Trbojevic is back to his best and the dual threat of Daly Cherry-Evans and Luke Brooks is coming together nicely. The Warriors fought back well last week against the Dolphins, only to lose in golden point, but their application at times is really lacking.

I've put my faith in the quality of the Warriors line-up way too many times this year for little reward. Now that their season is all but over, they are likely to pull some inexplicably good performances out of nowhere. But, at Brookvale, with the Sea Eagles soaring, they really should have no chance of victory.

The round 24 sure thing is: Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles star fullback Tom Trbojevic. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm - BlueBet Stadium, Thursday August 15, 7:50pm AEST

This could easily have been the sure thing game of the week, with the Panthers appearing to be travelling a lot better than the Storm, certainly up until last week. The Panthers stumbled against the Eels and were lucky to escape with the two points, thanks largely to Parramatta's ineptitude. The Storm still looked a little out of sync against the Rabbitohs, but I have a sneaky feeling that they are saving something special for this clash.

The winner of this blockbuster will have the jump on the race to the minor premiership, so there is a lot on the line. The Storm will be very happy to travel to Penrith with no one expecting them to win. Coach Craig Bellamy will have his players tuned to the minute detail on how he wants to beat the reigning premiers. And regardless of how out of form Camerion Munster may appear, he is still part of the most lethal spine in all of rugby league.

I think the Panthers will win at home, but this game really could go either way. Don't be surprised if the Storm put their foot down and declare themselves to be the team to beat in 2024.

Toss of the coin game winner: Panthers

The roughie

Wests Tigers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs - Campbelltown Sports Stadium - Saturday August 17, 7:35pm

These two teams have had miserable seasons. The Tigers were meant to improve under coach Benji Marshall, but look almost certain to collect a hat-trick of wooden spoons. The Rabbitohs were thought to be a certainty to play finals football, but sacked their coach after a slow start and have stumbled from one disappointing effort to another ever since, as they await the arrival of super coach Wayne Bennett next year.

The Tigers played some good football last week against the Knights, but their defensive resolve is really lacking. The Rabbitohs had their moments against the Storm, but ultimately look disinterested in finishing off the season with any pride in their performances.

The Rabbitohs should win this, as the bookies prices suggest, but the Tigers are due to pull an upset out of their hat and if they can't lift their efforts in front of their Campbelltown supporters, then I can't see what hope Marshall has of ever succeeding with the majority of the current roster.

Round 24 roughie: Tigers

