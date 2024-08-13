Open Extended Reactions

Round 24 of the NRL season kicks off with possibly the game of the year, as the reigning premier Panthers host the ladder-leading Melbourne Storm in a clash that is likely to decide the minor premiership. Tip that one correctly and you are still faced with seven other games that could conceivably go either way.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, August 15

BlueBet Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Mavrik Geyer 12. Liam Henry 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Luron Patea 17. Jack Cole Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. James Fisher-Harris 20. Dylan Edwards 21. Austin Dias 22. Luke Sommerton

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Grant Anderson 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Lazarus Vaalepu 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley 19. Sualauvi Faalogo 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Dean Ieremia 22. Chris Lewis

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: David Munro, Liam Kennedy Bunker: Gerard Sutton

Prediction: The Panthers were outplayed by the Eels for large parts of their clash last week, but stormed home to an amazing last-minute victory. The Storm looked out of sorts yet again, but were still too good for the Rabbitohs. Have the Storm's issues been brought on by Cameron Munster's return and will they have it all sorted in time for this vital clash? The winner of this will take a large step towards claiming the minor premiership.

Tip: Panthers by 10

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Storm $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Dylan Edwards of the Panthers takes on the Tigers defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Friday, August 16

4 Pines Park, 6pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tommy Talau 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Tolutau Koula 19. Toafofoa Sipley 20. Corey Waddell 21. Jamie Humphreys 22. Clayton Faulalo

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Marata Niukore 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Tom Ale 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Demitric Sifakula Reserves: 18. Leka Halasima 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Luke Metcalf 22. Edward Kosi 23. Bunty Afoa

Officials

Referee: Chris Butler Touchies: Matt Noyen, Daniel Luttringer Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Sea Eagles really clicked last week to blow the Raiders away in Canberra, while the Warriors took the Dolphins to golden point extra time, but once again lost. With Tom Trbojevic back to his best and the distraction of State of Origin put well behind them, the Sea Eagles look likely to make a very strong run to the finals, certainly you would be a brave tipper to take the Warriors in this one.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 18

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.17 (-15.5 $1.90) Warriors $5 (+15.5 $1.90)

Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Victor Radley 13. Connor Watson Bench: 14. Sitili Tupouniua 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Nat Butcher 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Sandon Smith 19. Siua Wong 20. Ethan King 21. Salesi Foketi 22. Robert Toia

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Jake Tago 3. Will Penisini 4. Blaize Talagi 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Wiremu Greig 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Ryan Matterson Bench: 14. Joey Lussick 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Kelma Tuilagi 17. Dan Keir Reserves: 18. Ethan Sanders 19. Maika Sivo 20. Matt Doorey 21. Morgan Harper 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Jon Stone, Drew Oultram Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Roosters had last week off to work on their niggling injuries and plan their run to the finals. The Eels played some of the best football of their season against the Panthers, before completely capitulating in the final four minutes. The Roosters will be aware that the Eels are set on upsetting as many teams as they can on their run to the off-season. They won't be ambushed and they won't lose this one at home.

Tip: Roosters by 14

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.15 (-16.5 $1.90) Eels $5.50 (+16.5 $1.90)

Saturday, August 17

Salter Oval, Bundeberg 3pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Josh Curran 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Harry Hayes 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 19. Lipoi Hopoi 20. Chris Patolo 21. Hayze Perham 22. Drew Hutchison 23. Poasa Faamausili

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Max Plath 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Oryn Keeley 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Ray Stone 17. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 18. Trai Fuller 19. Tesi Niu 20. Anthony Milford 21. Kurt Donoghoe 22. Josh Kerr

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Chris Sutton, Michael Wise Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Bulldogs may have underestimated how well they would be going when they agreed to move this game to Bundeberg. They take on the Dolphins, having beaten the Dragons comfortably last week. The Dolphins looked to be well in control of their clash with the Warriors before almost throwing the game away. The Dolphins need this win more than the Bulldogs, but it is hard to tip against that blue and white defensive wall.

Tip: Bulldogs by 8

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.50 (-6.5 $1.95) Dolphins $2.60 (+6.5 $1.85)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Jaxon Purdue 17. Griffin Neame Reserves: 18. Tomas Chester 19. Chad Townsend 20. Jamal Shibasaki 21. Semi Valemei 22. Marly Bitungane

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Sebastian Kris 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Ethan Strange 5. Xavier Savage 6. Adam Cook 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Danny Levi 15. Emre Guler 16. Ata Mariota 17. Simi Sasagi Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate 19. Zac Woolford 20. Trey Mooney 21. Hohepa Puru 22. Corey Horsburgh

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Phil Henderson, Tyson Brough Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: Both of these teams really know how to let their fans down. Last week the Cowboys were locked in a vital battle with the Broncos only to roll over and take a beating, while the Raiders also had everything to play for, and just didn't bother against the Sea Eagles. The Cowboys are still in the Top 8, while the Raiders are just one win out of it. The question is, do either of these teams deserve to play in the finals? It is time for the Cowboys to put their hands up and show the league that they are serious.

Tip: Cowboys by 22

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.50 (-6.5 $1.95) Raiders $2.60 (+6.5 $1.85)

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Luke Laulilii 3. Solomona Faataape 4. Adam Doueihi 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Sione Fainu 16. Fonua Pole 17. Alex Twal Reserves: 18. Latu Fainu 19. Heath Mason 20. Reuben Porter 21. Junior Tupou 22. Tony Sukkar

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Fletcher Myers 3. Taane Milne 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Jack Wighton 7. Cody Walker 8. Davvy Moale 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Jacob Host 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Shaquai Mitchell Reserves: 18. Dean Hawkins 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Brock Gray 21. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 22. Tyrone Munro

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: David Munro, Damian Brady Bunker: Peter Gough

Prediction: While Thursday night's game could be the must-see clash of the year, this game is one you could easily be forgiven for missing completely. The Tigers continue to maintain their iron-clad grip on the wooden spoon, while the Rabbitohs are already in Mad Monday mode. At Campbelltown, the Tigers could spring an upset, but it is impossible to tip either team with any confidence.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 10

PointsBet odds: Tigers $2.60 (+6.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $1.50 (-6.5 $1.95)

Sunday, August 18

WIN Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Zac Lomax 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Max Feagai 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Jack de Belin 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Tom Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Toby Couchman 15. Ryan Couchman 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Jack Bird Reserves: 18. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 19. Lyhkan King-Togia 20. Mikaele Ravalawa 21. Michael Molo 22. Connor Muhleisen

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Kieran Foran 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sam Verrills 10. Erin Clark 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. AJ Brimson 15. Isaac Liu 16. Josiah Pahulu 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. Beau Fermor 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Joe Stimson 21. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 22. Tony Francis

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Drew Oultram, Kieren Irons Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Dragons battled away against the Bulldogs last week, but never really looked like winning the vital clash. Just when we thought Des Hasler had the Titans turned into a formidable unit, they completely folded at home to the Sharks. This is a very tough game to pick. Will the Titans bounce back or will the Dragons be too desperate for the crucial two points at fortress WIN?

Tip: Dragons by 6

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.53 (-5.5 $1.85) Titans $ (+5.5 $1.95)

PointsBet Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Blayke Brailey 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Siosifa Talakai 13. Jack Williams Bench: 14. Jayden Berrell 15. Billy Burns 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Niwhai Puru 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Braydon Trindall 21. Ronaldo Mulitalo 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Fletcher Sharpe 3. Dane Gagai 4. Dylan Lucas 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Phoenix Crossland 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Mathew Croker 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. Thomas Jenkins 20. Jackson Hastings 21. Will Pryce 22. Kyle McCarthy

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Jon Stone, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Sharks looked to be back to their best last week in dismantling the Titans on the Gold Coast, while the Knights proved to be too good for the Tigers, without really dominating them. The Sharks need to keep winning to maintain their position in the Top 4, while the Knights still hold hopes of sneaking into the Top 8. At Shark Park, and based on last week's effort, I think Cronulla will win this one.

Tip: Sharks by 8

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.37 (-8.5 $1.95) Knights $3.10 (+8.5 $1.85)

BYE:

Broncos

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.