The 2024 NRL season proper winds up with positions in the Top 8 still to be settled. Tipping a perfect round is nearly impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Penrith Panthers vs. Gold Coast Titans - BlueBet Stadium, Saturday September 7, 7:35pm AEST

I've not had a lot of luck with my sure thing selection of late, with the Sharks letting everyone down badly last week. This week, for the final round of the season, I am taking the guess work out of it and going with the surest of sure things, the reigning premiers at home to the Titans.

If any team can overcome the curse of this column, it is the Panthers as they finish off the season determined to hang onto second place and a first-up home final.

The Titans on the other hand have very little to play for as they wrap up a disappointing season and many players will no doubt have Mad Monday and trips away on their minds.

The round 27 sure thing is: Panthers

Jarome Luai starred for the Panthers. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Newcastle Knights vs. Dolphins - McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday September 8, 4:05pm AEST

This game will decide which of these teams will have the opportunity to play finals football and fittingly it really could go either way. The Knights look to have settled on a halves combination in Jack Cogger and Phoenix Crossland and Kalyn Ponga looks to be back to his best. Speaking of best, Bradman Best returned from injury last week and will be better for the run.

The Dolphins have been doing a bit of shuffling of their own, with supercoach Wayne Bennett declaring that changes had to be made to pull them out of their late season slump. It sure did work as they proceeded to tear the Broncos apart with Trai Fuller at fullback, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the centres, Jake Averillo at five-eighth and Jeremy Marshall-King back from injury on the bench.

The big Newcastle crowd will lift the Knights, but the Dolphins won't want their time with Wayne Bennett to end on a sour note and will be fired up. It should be a sensational game, with plenty of attacking football across the park. I have tossed my coin and it has landed PHINS UP!!

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. North Queensland Cowboys - Accor Stadium, Saturday September 7, 5:30pn AEST

This game is close according to the bookmakers, but the Bulldogs are favourites, making the the Cowboys the outsiders to win this crucial clash at Accor Stadium.

The winner of this game will claim fifth position and a guarantee themselves a home final, while the loser could slip down to seventh position if the Sea Eagles beat the Sharks. There is a lot on the line and the Bulldogs will have to take on the improved Cowboys without Matt Burton, a key ingredient to their success this season. In his place is the much-maligned Drew Hutchison, a player who was credited with much of the Bulldogs success, once he was dropped to reserve grade.

The Cowboys would have watched the way the Sea Eagles ran roughshod over the Bulldogs last week and they will have Jordan McLean, Jason Taumalolo and Reuben Cotter charging up the middle, while Heilum Luki and Jeremiah Nanai play havoc on the edges.

The Bulldogs will need to bounce back here ahead of the finals or they could find themselves low on confidence for the big game ahead. I'm tipping a Cowboys upset.

Round 26 roughie: Cowboys

