We have reached the final round of the 2024 NRL season and positions in the Top 8 are still not settled. There is plenty to play for as even the teams not in the mix look to end their seasons on a high.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, September 5

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Corey Oates 3. Selwyn Cobbo 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Joshua Rogers 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Fletcher Baker 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Benjamin Te Kura 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Josiah Karapani 19. Cory Paix 20. Reece Walsh 21. Vaa Semu

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Grant Anderson 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley 19. Joe Chan 20. Lazarus Vaalepu 21. Ativalu Lisati 22. Xavier Coates

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Nick Pelgrave, Michael Wise Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Broncos were awful last week in a game they simply had to win. They let the Dolphins play all over them and it is very hard to see them bouncing back anywhere near enough to challenge the Storm. Melbourne rested a lot of players last week and still competed with the Cowboys. They will treat this game as an important first step on their way to what they hope will be a premiership.

Tip: Storm by 18

PointsBet odds: Broncos $3.70 (+11.5 $1.95) Storm $1.28 (-114.5 $1.85)

Friday, September 6

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Heath Mason 2. Junior Tupou 3. Solomona Faataape 4. Josh Feledy 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Sione Fainu 16. Fonua Pole 17. Alex Twal Reserves: 18. Tim Johannssen 19. Alexander Lobb 20. Reuben Porter 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Tony Sukkar

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Will Penisini 4. Blaize Talagi 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Shaun Lane 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Joe Ofahengaue Bench: 14. Joey Lussick 15. Makahesi Makatoa 16. Luca Moretti 17. Ofahiki Ogden Reserves: 18. Jake Tago 19. Matt Doorey 20. Ethan Sanders 21. Haze Dunster 22. Wiremu Greig

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: Here it is - the Spoon Bowl, 16th vs. 17th in a loser takes all battle for the dreaded wooden spoon. The Eels were impressive last week against the Dragons until taking a nap in the second half. The Tigers had last week off after upsetting the Sea Eagles the week before. Campbelltown will be packed as their beloved Tigers try to avoid a hat-trick of the worst prize in the game. Will that be enough to get them over the line?

Tip: Tigers by 10

PointsBet odds: Tigers $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90) Eels $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90)

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Tyrone Munro 3. Taane Milne 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Cody Walker 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Tallis Duncan 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Davvy Moale Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Liam Le Blanc 16. Sean Keppie 17. Siliva Havili Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 20. Brock Gray 21. Fletcher Myers 22. Dion Teaupa

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Siua Wong 16. Delasalle Vaa 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Michael Jennings 19. Blake Steep 20. Mark Nawaqanitawase 21. Jake Elliott 22. Xavier Va'a

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Liam Kennedy, Chris Sutton Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Rabbitohs simply could not match the Panthers last week, but weren't completely disgraced, while the Roosters were battered and beaten by the Raiders, losing three of their biggest stars in the process. The Rabbitohs would love nothing more than to end their miserable season with an upset victory over their arch enemy. The Roosters will need this game to bed in their new line-up, it could go either way, maybe the Bunnies, but only if you need an upset.

Tip: Rooster by 6

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90)

Saturday, September 7

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Zac Lomax 3. Moses Suli 4. Jack Bird 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Jack de Belin 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Tom Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Toby Couchman 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Reserves: 18. Hamish Stewart 19. Michael Molo 20. Savelio Tamale 21. Max Feagai 22. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Danny Levi 15. Corey Horsburgh 16. Ata Mariota 17. Trey Mooney Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Zac Woolford 20. Emre Guler 21. Jed Stuart 22. Adam Cook

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: David Munro, Phil Henderson Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Dragons shot themselves in the foot last week when they failed to turn up against the Eels. The Raiders managed to topple the wounded Roosters in a tough encounter. With both teams all but out of the running, there is nothing but pride to play for in this game. At their home ground it should be a Dragons victory, but they were so awful last week and the Raiders have been so much better in recent rounds.

Tip: Raiders by 4

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)

Drew Hutchison of the Bulldogs runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Drew Hutchison 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Kurtis Morrin 16. Harry Hayes 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Jack Underhill 21. Eli Clark 22. Lipoi Hopoi 23. Jonathan Sua

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Harrison Edwards 17. Griffin Neame Reserves: 18. Jaxon Purdue 19. Chad Townsend 20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 21. Marly Bitungane 22. Tomas Chester

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Drew Oultram, Michael Wise Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Bulldogs were outmuscled last week by the big Manly forwards, while the Cowboys had a tougher than expected encounter with a understrength Storm team. This game will tell us a lot about how much further the Bulldogs are capable of going this season. I would tip the Bulldogs to bounce back in this one, but the loss of Matt Burton is huge, and the Cowboys would have taken note of how the Sea Eagles beat them last week.

Tip: Cowboys by 2

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.77 (-2.5 $1.95) Cowboys $2.05 (+2.5 $1.85)

Bluebet Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Brad Schneider 7. Jarome Luai 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Matt Eisenhuth 19. Mavrik Geyer 20. Casey McLean 21. Daine Laurie 22. Luke Sommerton

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Beau Fermor 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Chris Randall 12. Klese Haas 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Erin Clark 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Arama Hau Reserves: 18. Josiah Pahulu 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Joe Stimson 21. Tony Francis 22. Jaylan De Groot

Officials

Referee: Chris Butler Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Jon Stone Bunker: Matt Noyen

Prediction: The Panthers returned to the winners' circle last week with a victory over the Rabbitohs, while the Titans were trampled in the second half by the Knights. It is a tough way to end a disappointing season for Gold Coast, and I just can't see them troubling the Panthers in Penrith.

Tip: Panthers by 22

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.13 (-16.5 $1.90) Titans $6 (+16.5 $1.90)

Sunday, September 8

4 Pines Park, 2pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tolutau Koula 2. Clayton Faulalo 3. Tommy Talau 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Ben Trbojevic 15. Josh Aloiai 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Jamie Humphreys 20. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Caleb Navale

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Braden Hamlin-Uele 19. Siosifa Talakai 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Tuku Hau Tapuha 22. Samuel Stonestreet

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Matt Noyen, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Sea Eagles were very impressive last week against the Bulldogs, but they did lose Tom Trbojevic to a shoulder injury. The Sharks really should have beaten the Warriors at home, but they were horribly sloppy in the second half to allow the visitors to overtake them twice. At Brookvale and on last week's form it is hard to go past the Sea Eagles in this battle of the beaches.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 10

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Sharks $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Fletcher Sharpe 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jack Cogger 7. Phoenix Crossland 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Mathew Croker 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. Will Pryce 20. Jackson Hastings 21. Sebastian Su'a 22. Kai Pearce-Paul

Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Jake Averillo 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Max Plath 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Ray Stone 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Kodi Nikorima Reserves: 18. Lachlan Hubner 19. Isaiya Katoa 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Kurt Donoghoe 22. Tesi Niu

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Liam Kennedy, Chris Sutton Bunker: Gerard Sutton

Prediction: This clash will determine which team will sneak into the Top 8 and play finals football. Last week the Knights were impressive in beating the Titans, while the Dolphins were back to their very best in blowing the Broncos off the park. The Knights have the home ground advantage and it will be packed for this vital clash, but the Dolphins want to take Wayne Bennett into the finals and they arguably have an edge in class. If they can contain Kalyn Ponga, the Dolphins could be finals bound.

Tip: Dolphins by 6

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95) Dolphins $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)

BYE:

Warriors

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.