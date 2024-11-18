Terrell May signs deal with Wests Tigers

Open Extended Reactions

Wests Tigers have snagged the prized signature of Terrell May, effectively immediately. The Roosters recently released May in mysterious circumstances, prompting a scramble for the hard running front-rower's services.

May has reportedly inked a three-year deal with the reigning wooden spooners, who continue an impressive roster rebuild led by the acquisition of former Panthers star Jarome Luai. May played his junior football in the Penrith area and it is thought that the presence of Luai played a part in his decision.

The Tigers have been on the hunt for front-row talent after losing Stefano Utoikamanu to the Storm.

St George Illawarra were believed to be the main contender for May.