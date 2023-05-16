South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Parramatta Eels, Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Jai Arrow 16. Liam Knight 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita Reserves: 18. Ben Lovett 19. Richard Kennar 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Shaq Mitchell 22. Dean Hawkins

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Wiremu Greig 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Ofahiki Ogden 15. Brendan Hands 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Haze Dunster 20. Ky Rodwell 21. Daejarn Asi 22. Luca Moretti

Verdict: The Rabbitohs beat the Tigers last week without ever breaking out of a solid jog, while the Eels battled the penalty count in a tough loss to the Raiders. The Eels are capable of springing an upset here, but you couldn't confidently tip them to do so. If the Bunnies are on their game, they should win comfortably.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 16

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.38 (-8.5 $1.95) Eels $3.10 (+8.5 $1.85)

Saturday, May 20

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Newcastle Knights, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour, 3pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Braydon Trindall 15. Jack Williams 16. Wade Graham 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Daniel Atkinson Reserves: 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Jesse Colquhoun 22. Jayden Berrell

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Jack Hetherington 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Leo Thompson Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Adam Elliott 17. Mathew Croker 18. Jack Johns Reserves: 19. Enari Tuala 20. Adam Clune 21. Hymel Hunt 22. Simi Sasagi

Verdict: The Sharks take this home game to Coffs Harbour after last week just doing enough to hold on against the Sea Eagles. The Knights returned to form on the back of Kalyn Ponga and tore the Titans apart. This should be an exciting clash, with the Sharks needing to return to their best to beat the Knights.

Tip: Sharks by 8

TAB odds: Sharks $1.32 (-9.5 $1.90) Knights $3.40 (+9.5 $1.90)

Wests Tigers vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Leichhardt Oval, 5:30pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Tommy Talau 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Alex Twal 17. Asu Kepaoa 18. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 19. Shawn Blore 20. Justin Matamua 21. Daine Laurie 22. Aistasi James

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Mitchell Dunn 16. Riley Price 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 18. Zac Laybutt Reserves: 19. Ben Hampton 20. Sylvester Namo 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Sam McIntyre

Verdict: The Tigers are back at Leichhardt, where the Blue Wiggle likes them best, after last week losing to the superior Rabbitohs. The Cowboys played some much better football last week to crush the Dragons. The Tigers at Leichhardt are going to be a true test of whether the Cowboys are really back, or whether it was just that they were playing the Dragons last week. A real toss of the coin this one.

Tip: Cowboys by 6

TAB odds: Tigers $2.40 (+4.5 $1.85) Cowboys $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95)

Dolphins vs. Melbourne Storm, Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Kenny Bromwich 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Anthony Milford 16. Ray Stone 17. Herman Ese'ese 18. Mark Nicholls Reserves: 19. Kurt Donoghoe 20. Edrick Lee 21. Valynce Te Whare 22. JJ Collins

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Aaron Pene 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Tui Kamikamica Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Tariq Sims 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Tyran Wishart 22. Jayden Nikorima

Verdict: The Dolphins enjoyed last week off, while the Storm beat the Broncos at home. Here is yet another real test of the Dolphins' credentials. Coach Wayne Bennett would love nothing more than to upset his long-time coaching friend Craig Bellamy in what will be a clash of the two greatest minds in the game. I think the Storm come into this on the improve and should pinch the points.

Tip: Storm by 10

TAB odds: Dolphins $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Storm $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)

Sunday, May 21

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast Titans, Accor Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Karl Oloapu 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jacob Preston 13. Harrison Edwards Bench: 14. Josh Reynolds 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Samuel Hughes 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Reserves: 19. Blake Wilson 20. Jackson Topine 21. Ryan Sutton 22. Kyle Flanagan 23. Kurtis Morrin

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Klese Haas 17. Jo Vuna Reserves: 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Thomas Mikaele 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 21. Keano Kini 22. Ken Maumalo

Verdict: The Bulldogs have slipped back into all of their old horrible habits as they go out of their way to prove that it wasn't Kyle Flanagan's fault they were losing. The Titans are harder to pick than a broken nose, falling apart against the Knights last week, as they continued their habit of losing intensity mid-match. This game is there to be won by whichever team turns up for 80 minutes of serious footy.

Tip: Titans by 4

TAB odds: Bulldogs $2 (+1.5 $1.95) Titans $1.80 (-1.5 $1.85)