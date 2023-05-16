This week I can confidently tip the Warriors to pick up two points for the bye. Scanning down the rest of Round 12 of the NRL season, there are so many form twists and unexpectedly difficult match-ups, it could be time to pull out the magic coin.
Good luck with your tips.
Jump ahead to a particular game.
Broncos vs. Panthers
Dragons vs. Roosters
Rabbitohs vs. Eels
Sharks vs. Knights
Tigers vs. Cowboys
Dolphins vs. Storm
Bulldogs vs. Titans
Raiders vs. Sea Eagles
BYE: Warriors
Thursday, May 18
Brisbane Broncos vs. Penrith Panthers, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Jock Madden 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Keenan Palasia 20. Brendan Piakura 21. Xavier Willison 22. Jordan Pereira
- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Martin 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Thomas Jenkins 21. Chris Smith 22. Liam Henry
Verdict: The Broncos were disappointed to lose last week against the Storm, but were up against it with three players sin-binned during the game and Adam Reynolds lost to injury. The Panthers continued to build their season, running rampant over the Roosters. This promises to be one of the games of the season and a potential preview of this year's Grand Final. The Broncos, without Reynolds, will struggle against the Panthers, who are travelling too well.
Tip: Panthers by 12
TAB odds: Broncos $2.85 (+7.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.43 (-7.5 $1.90)
Friday, May 19
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Sydney Roosters, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Jack de Belin 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Jack Bird 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Michael Molo Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Toby Couchman 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Josh Kerr 18. Francis Molo Reserves: 19. Moses Mbye 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Zane Musgrove 22. Max Feagai
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Corey Allan 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Billy Smith 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Nat Butcher 16. Angus Crichton 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Sandon Smith 19. Fletcher Baker 20. Nathan Brown 21. Junior Pauga 22. Terrell May
Verdict: The Dragons reached rock bottom last week against the Cowboys, with some of their defence diabolical, and coach Anthony Griffin paid the ultimate price. The Roosters were soundly whipped by the Panthers as they continue their form struggles. The Roosters won a typically tough Anzac Day clash against the Dragons by one point just a month ago, and they should win again here, although you have to factor in the new coach bounce for the Dragons.
Tip: Roosters by 8
TAB odds: Dragons $2.80 (+7.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.44 (-7.5 $1.90)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Parramatta Eels, Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Jai Arrow 16. Liam Knight 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita Reserves: 18. Ben Lovett 19. Richard Kennar 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Shaq Mitchell 22. Dean Hawkins
Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Wiremu Greig 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Ofahiki Ogden 15. Brendan Hands 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Haze Dunster 20. Ky Rodwell 21. Daejarn Asi 22. Luca Moretti
Verdict: The Rabbitohs beat the Tigers last week without ever breaking out of a solid jog, while the Eels battled the penalty count in a tough loss to the Raiders. The Eels are capable of springing an upset here, but you couldn't confidently tip them to do so. If the Bunnies are on their game, they should win comfortably.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 16
TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.38 (-8.5 $1.95) Eels $3.10 (+8.5 $1.85)
Saturday, May 20
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Newcastle Knights, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour, 3pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Braydon Trindall 15. Jack Williams 16. Wade Graham 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Daniel Atkinson Reserves: 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Jesse Colquhoun 22. Jayden Berrell
Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Jack Hetherington 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Leo Thompson Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Adam Elliott 17. Mathew Croker 18. Jack Johns Reserves: 19. Enari Tuala 20. Adam Clune 21. Hymel Hunt 22. Simi Sasagi
Verdict: The Sharks take this home game to Coffs Harbour after last week just doing enough to hold on against the Sea Eagles. The Knights returned to form on the back of Kalyn Ponga and tore the Titans apart. This should be an exciting clash, with the Sharks needing to return to their best to beat the Knights.
Tip: Sharks by 8
TAB odds: Sharks $1.32 (-9.5 $1.90) Knights $3.40 (+9.5 $1.90)
Wests Tigers vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Leichhardt Oval, 5:30pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Tommy Talau 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Alex Twal 17. Asu Kepaoa 18. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 19. Shawn Blore 20. Justin Matamua 21. Daine Laurie 22. Aistasi James
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Mitchell Dunn 16. Riley Price 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 18. Zac Laybutt Reserves: 19. Ben Hampton 20. Sylvester Namo 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Sam McIntyre
Verdict: The Tigers are back at Leichhardt, where the Blue Wiggle likes them best, after last week losing to the superior Rabbitohs. The Cowboys played some much better football last week to crush the Dragons. The Tigers at Leichhardt are going to be a true test of whether the Cowboys are really back, or whether it was just that they were playing the Dragons last week. A real toss of the coin this one.
Tip: Cowboys by 6
TAB odds: Tigers $2.40 (+4.5 $1.85) Cowboys $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95)
Dolphins vs. Melbourne Storm, Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Kenny Bromwich 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Anthony Milford 16. Ray Stone 17. Herman Ese'ese 18. Mark Nicholls Reserves: 19. Kurt Donoghoe 20. Edrick Lee 21. Valynce Te Whare 22. JJ Collins
Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Aaron Pene 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Tui Kamikamica Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Tariq Sims 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Tyran Wishart 22. Jayden Nikorima
Verdict: The Dolphins enjoyed last week off, while the Storm beat the Broncos at home. Here is yet another real test of the Dolphins' credentials. Coach Wayne Bennett would love nothing more than to upset his long-time coaching friend Craig Bellamy in what will be a clash of the two greatest minds in the game. I think the Storm come into this on the improve and should pinch the points.
Tip: Storm by 10
TAB odds: Dolphins $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Storm $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)
Sunday, May 21
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast Titans, Accor Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Karl Oloapu 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jacob Preston 13. Harrison Edwards Bench: 14. Josh Reynolds 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Samuel Hughes 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Reserves: 19. Blake Wilson 20. Jackson Topine 21. Ryan Sutton 22. Kyle Flanagan 23. Kurtis Morrin
Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Klese Haas 17. Jo Vuna Reserves: 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Thomas Mikaele 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 21. Keano Kini 22. Ken Maumalo
Verdict: The Bulldogs have slipped back into all of their old horrible habits as they go out of their way to prove that it wasn't Kyle Flanagan's fault they were losing. The Titans are harder to pick than a broken nose, falling apart against the Knights last week, as they continued their habit of losing intensity mid-match. This game is there to be won by whichever team turns up for 80 minutes of serious footy.
Tip: Titans by 4
TAB odds: Bulldogs $2 (+1.5 $1.95) Titans $1.80 (-1.5 $1.85)
Canberra Raiders vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Danny Levi 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Brad Schneider 21. Corey Harawira-Naera 22. Nick Cotric
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Sean Keppie 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Samuela Fainu 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Ben Condon Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes 19. Morgan Harper 20. Cooper Johns 21. Morgan Boyle 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Verdict: The Raiders were impressive last week in beating the Eels, while the Sea Eagles continued their slump against the Sharks. The Raiders have been on the improve for some weeks, while the Sea Eagles have been withering behind the obviously incapacitated Tom Trbojevic. At home, the Green Machine should pick up the two points again.
Tip: Raiders by 18
TAB odds: Raiders $1.58 (-4.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $2.40 (+4.5 $1.90)
All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.