Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm, BlueBet Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Zac Hosking 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Izack Tago 21. Thomas Jenkins 22. Liam Henry

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tom Eisenhuth 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Eliesa Katoa Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Jonah Pezet 21. George Jennings 22. Grant Anderson

Verdict: This promises to be one of the games of the season, with many predicting it will be a preview of this year's Grand Final. The Panthers were clinical last week in disposing of the Sharks, while the Storm were ruthless in dismantling the Eels. The Panthers at home should have an edge here.

Tip: Panthers by 6

TAB odds: Panthers $1.38 (-9.5 $2) Storm $3 (+9.5 $1.80)

Saturday, August 5

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Brisbane Broncos, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Coen Hess 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Heilum Luki 17. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown Reserves: 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Kyle Feldt 20. Riley Price 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Jack Gosiewski

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Brendan Piakura 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Corey Jensen 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Xavier Willison 20. Jordan Riki 21. Jock Madden 22. Tristan Sailor

Verdict: The Cowboys wouldn't have been happy with their loss to the Titans last week, while the Broncos continued their good form, rolling over the Roosters. The Broncos are travelling much better at the moment, but the Cowboys will see this as a moment to make a big statement about their finals credentials. At home they might just shock Brisbane.

Tip: Cowboys by 8

TAB odds: Cowboys $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95) Broncos $1.62 (-3.5 $1.85)

Dolphins vs. Newcastle Knights, Optus Stadium, Perth, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Kodi Nikorima 4. Valynce Te Whare 5. Tesi Niu 6. Anthony Milford 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Herman Ese'ese 15. Josh Kerr 16. Isaiya Katoa 17. Jarrod Wallace Reserves: 18. Max Plath 19. Trai Fuller 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Ray Stone 22. Jack Bostock

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Brodie Jones 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Dane Aukafolau 22. Jack Johns

Verdict: The Dolphins would not have been happy with their defensive efforts last week against the Bulldogs, while the Knights have really hit a purple patch of form. the Dolphins are in a must-win situation while the Knights are keen to keep rolling towards a finals berth. On current form, you'd have to tip the Knights, especially away from Queensland.

Tip: Knights by 14

TAB odds: Dolphins $3.20 (+9.5 $1.95) Knights $1.34 (-9.5 $1.85)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Optus Stadium, Perth, 7:35pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Davvy Moale 15. Siliva Havili 16. Jed Cartwright 17. Tallis Duncan Reserves: 18. Tyrone Munro 19. Jacob Host 20. Shaquai Mitchell 21. Peter Mamouzelos 22. Dean Hawkins

Sharks: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Royce Hunt 17. Jesse Colquhoun Reserves: 18. Matt Moylan 19. Kayal Iro 20. Mawene Hiroti 21. Tuku Hau Tapuha 22. Daniel Atkinson

Verdict: The Rabbitohs welcomed back Latrell Mitchell last week with a patchy win over the lowly Tigers, while the Sharks were ordinary once again in losing to the Panthers. I'm not sure what is going wrong at Cronulla, and they are due to have a bounce-back performance, but it is hard to see them doing it against the Rabbitohs.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 16

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.26 (-12.5 $1.95) Sharks $3.80 (+12.5 $1.85)

Sunday, August 6

Parramatta Eels vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, CommBank Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Isaac Lumelume 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Luca Moretti 15. Andrew Davey 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Brendan Hands 19. Arthur Miller-Stephen 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Daejarn Asi 22. Jack Murchie

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Zane Musgrove Reserves: 18. Ryan Couchman 19. Sione Finau 20. Jack Bird 21. Max Feagai 22. Ben Murdoch-Masila

Verdict: The Eels were steamrolled by the Storm last week, while the Dragons contested well against the Sea Eagles in Wollongong. This game promises to be much tougher for the Eels than it should be, but they really can't afford to lose to the Dragon at this stage of the season.

Tip: Eels by 12

TAB odds: Eels $1.24 (-13.5 $1.90) Dragons $4 (+13.5 $1.90)

Canberra Raiders vs. Wests Tigers, GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Jordan Rapana 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Adrian Trevilyan 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Utuloa Asouma 19. Matt Frawley 20. Tom Starling 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Strange

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Junior Tupou 5. Charlie Staines 6. Daine Laurie 7. Luke Brooks 8. Alex Twal 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Justin Matamua 16. Aitasi James 17. Asu Kepaoa Reserves: 18. Tallyn Da Silva 19. Alex Seyfarth 20. Will Smith 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Josh Feledy

Verdict: The Raiders were thumped by the Knight last week after losing to the Warriors the week before. The Tigers were gutsy against the Rabbitohs before being outclassed. It really is time for Canberra to turn things around and against the Tigers they should cut loose and score plenty of tries.

Tip: Raiders by 24

TAB odds: Raiders $1.28 (-11.5 $1.90) Tigers $3 (+11.5 $1905)

