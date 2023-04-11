The NRL continues into Round 7 with the wheat beginning to sort itself from the chaff. This week starts with three potentially brilliant games with the Dolphins taking on the Rabbitohs, the Sharks facing the Roosters and the Sea Eagles battling the Storm, all before we reach Saturday.

Thursday, April 13

Dolphins vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Robert Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Kenny Bromwich 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. JJ Collins 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Kurt Donoghoe Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili 19. Mason Teague 20. Edrick Lee 21. Jack Bostock 22. Valynce Te Whare

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jed Cartwright 15. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 16. Davvy Moale 17. Hame Sele Reserves: 18. Taane Milne 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Ben Lovett 21. Michael Chee Kam 22. Tallis Duncan

Verdict: The Dolphins bounced back last week to defy critics once again with a hard-fought victory over the Cowboys, while the Rabbitohs ran all over the Bulldogs. This will be a fantastic test of both sides, with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett using all his knowledge of the Bunnies to come up with a game plan for his impressive fourth-placed team. It's hard to tell if the Rabbitohs are as good as they think they are.

Tip: Dolphins by 4

TAB odds: Dolphins $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90)

Friday, April 14

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Sydney Roosters, PointsBet Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Royce Hunt 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Wade Graham 15. Jack Williams 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Braydon Trindall 19. Connor Tracey 20. Tuku Hau Tapuha 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Jayden Berrell

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Terrell May 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Siua Wong 20. Paul Momirovski 21. Jake Turpin 22. Elie El Zakhem

Verdict: The Sharks had the week off last week, while the Roosters looked off their game against the Storm. With Nicho Hynes back the Sharks are set to remind everyone that they are premiership threats, while the Roosters have captain James Tedesco back to help them rebound from last week's loss. This should be a great game, with maybe the Sharks winning at home.

Tip: Sharks by 8

TAB odds: Sharks $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Melbourne Storm, 4 Pines Park, 8pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 6. Cooper Johns 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Josh Aloiai Bench: 14. Kaeo Weekes 15. Ethan Bullemor 16. Aaron Woods 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Sean Keppie 19. Samuela Fainu 20. Ben Condon 21. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 22. Josh Schuster

Storm: 1. Cameron Munster 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Tariq Sims Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Aaron Pene 20. Tyran Wishart 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Jack Howarth

Verdict: The Sea Eagles have slumped in the past three weeks, with a narrow loss to Souths followed by a draw against the Knights and a hiding from the Panthers. The Storm are looking better every week as key players return to the team, last week proving too good for the Roosters. This will be a real test of whether the Sea Eagles are contenders or just pretenders.

Tip: Storm by 10

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $2.45 (+4.5 $1.90) Storm $1.55 (-4.5 $1.90)

Saturday, April 15

New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Mt Smart Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Viliami Vailea 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Dylan Walker 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Taine Tuaupiki 15. Josh Curran 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 20. Ronald Volkman 21. Demitric Sifakula 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Zyon Maiu'u

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Mitchell Dunn 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. Coen Hess 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Tomas Chester 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Riley Price Reserves: 18. Jack Gosiewski 19. Ben Hampton 20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Taniela Sadrugu

Verdict: The Warriors had a stumble last week in their otherwise promising season, losing to the Knights. The Cowboys would have been disappointed in their efforts against the Dolphins, as they continue to look a shadow of last year's team. At home looking to rebound, the Warriors should grab the two points in this one.

Tip: Warriors by 8

TAB odds: Warriors $1.80 (-1.5 $1.85) Cowboys $2 (+1.5 $1.95)

Newcastle Knights vs. Penrith Panthers, McDonald Jones Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Jack Johns 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Enari Tuala 19. Dylan Lucas 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Hymel Hunt 22. Ryan Rivett

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Matt Eisenhuth 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Tyrone Peachey 19. Jack Cogger 20. Liam Martin 21. Luke Garner 22. Thomas Jenkins

Verdict: The Knights continued to impress last weekend toppling the Warriors. The Panthers are on an upward trajectory to rival anything Elon Musk has launched recently, after toying with the Sea Eagles last week. This will be the ultimate test for the Knights, and they should give the Panthers a run.

Tip: Panthers by 16

TAB odds: Knights $4.80 (+15.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.18 (-15.5 $1.90)

Gold Coast Titans vs. Brisbane Broncos, CBus Super Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Jo Vuna 17. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui Reserves: 18. Klese Haas 19. Jojo Fifita 20. Thomas Mikaele 21. Thomas Weaver 22. Sam McIntyre

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Jordan Pereira 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Brendan Frei 21. Jock Madden 22. Xavier Willison

Verdict: The Titans are a hard team to measure this year, with inconsistent performances leading to mixed results. Last week they managed to beat the Dragons in a thriller, but were ordinary two weeks before against the Cowboys. The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season last week against the Raiders. The Broncos will look to bounce back against their Queensland neighbours here.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Titans $3.60 (+11.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.29 (-11.5 $1.90)

Sunday, April 16

Canberra Raiders vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, GIO Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Albert Hopoate 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Corey Harawira-Naera Reserves: 18. Harley Smith-Shields 19. Trey Mooney 20. Peter Hola 21. James Schiller 22. Brad Schneider

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Tautau Moga 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Zane Musgrove 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack Bird Bench: 14. Moses Mbye 15. Jack de Belin 16. Toby Couchman 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Michael Molo 19. Max Feagai 20. Jayden Sullivan 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Viliami Fifita

Verdict: The Raiders showed some real spirit and defensive aggression in upsetting the Broncos last week, while the Dragons couldn't quite finish on top of the Titans. Can Ricky Stuart have his players turn up like that every week? And what kind of performance are the unpredictable Dragons going to put up? Good luck picking this one, maybe the Raiders at home?

Tip: Raiders by 4

TAB odds: Raiders $1.47 (-6.5 $1.90) Dragons $2.70 (+6.5 $1.90)

Parramatta Eels vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Haze Dunster 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Ryan Matterson Bench: 14. J'maine Hopgood 15. Brendan Hands 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Matt Doorey 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Jack Murchie 22. Waqa Blake

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Braidon Burns 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Bench: 14. Josh Reynolds 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Corey Waddell 17. Ryan Sutton Reserves: 19. Karl Oloapu 20. Jackson Topine 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Declan Casey 23. Andrew Davey

Verdict: The Eels just managed to hold off the struggling Tigers last week, while the Bulldogs fell apart under the sustained attacking might of the Rabbitohs. The Bulldogs welcome back some forwards this week, but it shouldn't be enough to stop the Eels at home.

Tip: Eels by 12

TAB odds: Eels $1.43 (-7.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $2.85 (+7.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.