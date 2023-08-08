FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Team USA roster

As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.
Team USA played Puerto Rico in Las Vegas Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the first of five games making up the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the World Cup.
The 12-player squad, which features NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Austin Reaves, will round out the showcase with upcoming games against Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany.
Team USA enters the tournament with new leadership under Grant Hill, who is running his first major international event as executive director, and first-time national team coach Steve Kerr.
The United States will play Greece, Jordan and New Zealand in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group C beginning Aug. 26.
How to watch Team USA
When the tournament begins Aug. 25, six games will air on ESPN2, including all three of Team USA's first-round games. The other games from the World Cup will be on ESPN+.
All World Cup games will also be available on the ESPN App.
In the showcase, Team USA will play the remaining four exhibition games against Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany and those games will be broadcast on either Fox or FS1.
Team USA roster
Paolo Banchero, Forward, Orlando Magic
Mikal Bridges, Forward, Brooklyn Nets
Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks
Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Guard, Indiana Pacers
Josh Hart, Guard, New York Knicks
Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans
Jaren Jackson Jr., Center, Memphis Grizzlies
Cam Johnson, Forward, Brooklyn Nets
Walker Kessler, Center, Utah Jazz
Bobby Portis, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks
Austin Reaves, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers
Coaches: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, Mark Few
Team USA schedule
Showcase
Aug. 12 vs. Slovenia in Malaga, Spain | FS1
Aug. 13 vs. Spain in Malaga, Spain | Fox
Aug. 18 vs. Greece in Abu Dhabi, UAE | FS1
Aug. 20 vs. Germany in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Fox
FIBA Men's World Cup First Round
Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Aug. 28 vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Aug. 30 vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2