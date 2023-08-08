        <
          FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Team USA roster

          Aug 8, 2023, 12:05 PM

          As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.

          Team USA played Puerto Rico in Las Vegas Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the first of five games making up the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the World Cup.

          The 12-player squad, which features NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Austin Reaves, will round out the showcase with upcoming games against Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany.

          Team USA enters the tournament with new leadership under Grant Hill, who is running his first major international event as executive director, and first-time national team coach Steve Kerr.

          The United States will play Greece, Jordan and New Zealand in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group C beginning Aug. 26.

          How to watch Team USA

          When the tournament begins Aug. 25, six games will air on ESPN2, including all three of Team USA's first-round games. The other games from the World Cup will be on ESPN+.

          All World Cup games will also be available on the ESPN App.

          In the showcase, Team USA will play the remaining four exhibition games against Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany and those games will be broadcast on either Fox or FS1.

          How Team USA can draw inspiration from the 2010 squad

          Anthony Edwards and company could learn a lot from Kevin Durant's 2010 debut ahead of Team USA's Group C play in the Philippines. Read more.

          Group of Death? Biggest surprises? Breaking down FIBA World Cup draw

          Did Team USA luck out? Who gets out of this year's Group of Death? We look at the matchups of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Read more.

          News

          Team USA roster

          Paolo Banchero, Forward, Orlando Magic

          Mikal Bridges, Forward, Brooklyn Nets

          Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks

          Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

          Tyrese Haliburton, Guard, Indiana Pacers

          Josh Hart, Guard, New York Knicks

          Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

          Jaren Jackson Jr., Center, Memphis Grizzlies

          Cam Johnson, Forward, Brooklyn Nets

          Walker Kessler, Center, Utah Jazz

          Bobby Portis, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

          Austin Reaves, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers

          Coaches: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, Mark Few

          Team USA schedule

          Showcase

          Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

          Aug. 12 vs. Slovenia in Malaga, Spain | FS1

          Aug. 13 vs. Spain in Malaga, Spain | Fox

          Aug. 18 vs. Greece in Abu Dhabi, UAE | FS1

          Aug. 20 vs. Germany in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Fox

          FIBA Men's World Cup First Round

          Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2

          Aug. 28 vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2

          Aug. 30 vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2