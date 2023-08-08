FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Team USA roster

Tim Bontemps details how Cade Cunningham played a large part in the Select Team's wins over Team USA. (0:48)

As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.

Team USA played Puerto Rico in Las Vegas Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the first of five games making up the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the World Cup.

The 12-player squad, which features NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Austin Reaves, will round out the showcase with upcoming games against Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany.

Team USA enters the tournament with new leadership under Grant Hill, who is running his first major international event as executive director, and first-time national team coach Steve Kerr.

The United States will play Greece, Jordan and New Zealand in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group C beginning Aug. 26.

How to watch Team USA

When the tournament begins Aug. 25, six games will air on ESPN2, including all three of Team USA's first-round games. The other games from the World Cup will be on ESPN+.

All World Cup games will also be available on the ESPN App.

In the showcase, Team USA will play the remaining four exhibition games against Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany and those games will be broadcast on either Fox or FS1.

Anthony Edwards agreed to a five-year max extension worth up to $260 million after averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and minutes in 2023. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Anthony Edwards and company could learn a lot from Kevin Durant's 2010 debut ahead of Team USA's Group C play in the Philippines. Read more.

Josh Hart, 28, was a revelation after coming over to the New York Knicks from Portland in a deal at the NBA's trade deadline, one that saw him reunited with fellow former Villanova star Jalen Brunson. Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Did Team USA luck out? Who gets out of this year's Group of Death? We look at the matchups of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Read more.

News

Tyrese Haliburton was one of the anchors of the second unit for Team USA in its win against Puerto Rico on Monday night. Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA roster

Paolo Banchero, Forward, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, Forward, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Guard, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, Guard, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., Center, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, Forward, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, Center, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers

Coaches: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, Mark Few

Team USA schedule

Showcase

Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

Aug. 12 vs. Slovenia in Malaga, Spain | FS1

Aug. 13 vs. Spain in Malaga, Spain | Fox

Aug. 18 vs. Greece in Abu Dhabi, UAE | FS1

Aug. 20 vs. Germany in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Fox

FIBA Men's World Cup First Round

Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Aug. 28 vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Aug. 30 vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2