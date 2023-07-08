Mark Cavendish will have to share the Tour de France record for most career stage wins at cycling's biggest race.

Competing in his final season, the ace sprinter from the Isle of Man who is known as "The Manx Missile" crashed out of the race during the eighth stage Saturday.

Cavendish equaled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour stage wins during the 2021 edition, 13 years after his first success. He was not selected for last year's race.

This year was his last chance to become the outright record holder after the former world champion announced in May during the Giro d'Italia that he will retire from cycling at the end of the season. Cavendish ended the Giro in style, winning the final stage in the historic center of Rome to post his 17th stage win at the Italian Grand Tour.

The British rider finished second in Friday's stage when Jasper Philipsen denied the rider a 35th stage win.

Cavendish, 38, hit the ground Saturday with 40 miles left while riding at the back of the peloton at about 28 mph. TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain.

He went inside an ambulance to receive treatment and looked ashen-faced before his retirement was announced. Cavendish was taken to a hospital in Perigueux, France, a team representative told Reuters.

Merckx amassed his wins in the 1960s and '70s, an era during which his domination was such that he earned the nickname of "The Cannibal." Unlike Merckx, who did it a record five times, Cavendish has never won the Tour.

Cavendish became the fifth rider to abandon this year's race after Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Jacopo Guarnieri and Luis Leon Sanchez, who all crashed out. That became six toward the end of Saturday's stage when Belgian rider Steff Cras was caught in yet another pileup and retired.

Cavendish was not selected for last year's edition of the Tour by his former Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team and joined the Astana-Qazaqstan team in January to extend his storied career by one season, hoping that he would add at least one more stage win to his tally.

He also won the Tour de France best sprinter's green jersey twice. He has won stages at all three Grand Tour races -- the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Spanish Vuelta -- and became a world champion in 2011.

Cavendish's withdrawal comes on the day Philipsen was beaten for the first time in a sprint this year as the Belgian cyclist took second place behind stage winner Mads Pedersen. Belgian Wout van Aert finished third.

"It's so sad for a legend to finish the Tour like this," Pedersen said of Cavendish. "For me it was a pleasure to be able to ride with Mark Cavendish. I always had a good relationship with him in the peloton. Hopefully I can do some of the last races he does."

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey with a 25-second advantage over Tadej Pogacar with Australian Jai Hindley in third place, 1:34 off the pace.

Briton Simon Yates crashed about 3.5 miles from the finish line and lost 47 seconds, slipping to sixth overall from fourth with his twin brother Adam now in fifth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.