SASKATOON, Saskatchewan -- Ashton Bell and Renata Fast scored in a 2:38 span of the third period and Canada stayed alive in the Rivalry Series, rallying to beat the United States 4-2 on Wednesday night in Game 5.

Canada cut the Americans' series lead to 3-2 with two games left. They will remain in Saskatchewan for Game 6 in Regina on Friday night and complete the competition Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Bell tied it with 8:31 left and Fast connected with 5:53 to go.

The U.S. opened the series in November with a 3-1 victory in Tempe, Arizona, and a 5-2 decision in Los Angeles. In December, the Americans won 3-2 in Kitchener, Ontario, and Canada outlasted the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout in Sarnia, Ontario.

Brianne Jenner and Laura Stacey, into an empty net in the final minute, also scored for Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 14 saves.

Grace Zumwinkle and Gabbie Hughes scored for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 24 shots.

Zumwinkle opened the scoring at 2:44 of the first period. Jenner tied it on a power play at 47 seconds of the second, and Hughes put the U.S. back in front with 6:14 left in the second.