The 2024 Olympic triathlon courses will start and finish on the Pont Alexandre III bridge in the center of Paris, Games organizers announced as they unveiled the routes Thursday.

During the individual triathlon events, athletes will swim 1.5 kilometers in the Seine river from a floating pontoon near the base of the bridge, then climb 32 steps to the transition zone on Pont Alexandre III, a first for the Olympics.

As a result, the run and bike segments of the race will take place in the center of the city. The athletes will pass famous landmarks before finishing the race on the bridge in front of around 1,000 spectators.

Organizers said the Para triathlon events will use the same course with some exceptions a month later.

"Particular care has been taken to create the triathlon and Para triathlon courses, which will be equally spectacular, in the heart of the city and next to some of the most beautiful Parisian monuments," said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet in a statement.

"The Paris 2024 edition of the triathlon and Para triathlon will ultimately contribute to leaving a legacy for the region and the people of Paris."

The individual triathlon events will occur July 30-31 at 8am local time, while the mixed relay event will be held on Aug. 5.