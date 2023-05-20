Archery World Cup: Jyothi Vennam - Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar win compound gold; Avneet grabs bronze in Shanghai

Continuing their dream run, India's compound mixed team duo of Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam stunned heavyweights South Korea on Saturday to grab successive World Cup gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.

After winning the World Cup Stage 1 gold in Antalya last month, the pair carried forward their new-found chemistry and shot with composure to pip the top-seeded Korean team 156-155. India also had success in the individual compound events, as Prathamesh Jawkar won gold, while Avneet Kaur earned bronze.

Jyothi-Ojas and the seasoned Korean pair of Kim Jongho and Oh Yoohyun shot identical 39s out of 40 in each of the first three ends. In the final end, the Koreans cracked under pressure as Deotale and Jyothi came up with a 39 again to seal back-to-back World Cup gold medals.

Having made an early exit in the individual section, Jyothi had a perfect start to the final, even as her 20-year-old partner struggled for a perfect 10. Ojas, however, complemented his partner well and brought out his best when Jyothi missed the 10 a couple of times, as the duo displayed their chemistry.

Locked 117-117 heading into the final end, Jyothi shot a 10 with her final arrow, while a measurement was needed on Oh Yoohyun's final arrow to confirm the Indians' victory.

This duo is collecting gold medals this season. ������#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YbjHDhBCAe - World Archery (@worldarchery) May 20, 2023

"Throughout the World Cup, our co-ordination and shooting process were very good. And in the final too, we focused on our shooting process," Jyothi said after the victory.

Jyothi has now made a strong start to the 2023 World Cup season with three gold medals including one in the individual section at Antalya leg. The Vijayawada archer is now dreaming big with the World Archery Championships in Berlin a couple of months away.

"World Championships are the most important event for us. And winning gold medals is a big boost to our confidence. We look to continue the momentum," she added.

It was another gold for India following Jyothi-Ojas's mixed team victory, with 19-year-old Prathamesh Jawkar winning gold in the individual compound event after a thrilling final against former world champion, Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 149-148.

THE CLOSEST MATCH ����

Prathamesh Jawkar ���� wins his firts-ever individual gold in the circuit in Shanghai.#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pwQ85QvMpp - World Archery (@worldarchery) May 20, 2023

Jawkar was in sterling form throughout the competition, having defeated top seed, Kim Jongho of South Korea in the second round (149-147), while also picking up another impressive win over #8 seed Choi Yonghee of South Korea in the quarterfinal (149-148), before his victory over 'Mr. Perfect' Schloesser confirmed his first individual medal.

18-year-old Avneet Kaur also defeated top seed, Oh Yoohyun of South Korea in the third round in a nail-biting contest, but lost to Ella Gibson of the United Kingdom in the semifinal by a 144-146 margin. She then defeated Ipek Tomruk of Turkey in the bronze playoff (147-144) to grab her first individual medal after a bronze in a team event in 2022.