The Bahrain Victorious team of Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder, who died Friday after crashing into a ravine, has withdrawn from the remainder of the Tour de Suisse.

The team made the announcement on social media Saturday, two days after Mäder crashed during the final descent of Stage 5 before dying at a hospital the following day.

"Following the tragic loss of Gino Mäder, Team Bahrain Victorious has taken the decision to withdraw from Tour de Suisse," the team tweeted.

The 26-year-old Mäder crashed on the road toward La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being airlifted to the hospital. A second cyclist, Magnus Sheffield, crashed near the same spot and was taken to the hospital with a concussion and bruises.

Stage 6 of the eight-day race was canceled Friday, with riders, including those from Bahrain Victorious, completing a shortened route together as a mark of respect for Mäder.

Mäder had joined the Bahrain Victorious team in 2021 and won a stage of the Giro d'Italia that year. He also won the young rider classification at the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Reuters contributed to this report.