Belgium shot put and hammer throw champion Jolien Boumkwo displayed great team spirit at the European Championships in Poland when she stepped up to run the 100-meter hurdles and save her team from getting disqualified.

Boumkwo appeared all smiles as she carefully attempted each hurdle Saturday. The 29-year-old finished the race without knocking any of the hurdles down in 32.81 seconds, 19 seconds after Spanish sprinter Teresa Errandonea, who won in 13.22.

Every point *does* count at the European Team Championships!



Seventh in the shot put, Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 steps in for the 100m hurdles at the very last minute in #Silesia2023! 👏 #EG2023



(@TeamBelgium, @The_EOC) pic.twitter.com/3rhERw9y5I — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 24, 2023

Boumkwo agreed to compete when Belgium's two hurdlers had to pull out due to injury. Had no Belgian athlete competed in the event, the team would have been disqualified.

She was applauded by the audience and congratulated by her opponents as she earned two points for the team.

The points could be crucial as the bottom three countries will be relegated from Division 1.