MELBOURNE -- The Australian Boomers are holding their collective breath on the eve of their flight to Japan for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with starting centre Jock Landale going down with what looked to be a serious ankle injury in their third warmup game.

Midway through the first quarter of the Boomers' exhibition game against South Sudan in Melbourne, Landale turned his left ankle after landing on the foot of Marial Shayok. The Boomers big-man immediately clutched his ankle in pain, before hobbling straight to the locker room, unable to put significant pressure on his left foot.

The injury comes the night before the Boomers are scheduled to travel to Tokyo, Japan for a warmup game against France on August 22.

Jock Landale suffered a left ankle injury in the Boomers' warmup game against South Sudan on Thursday night. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The team had planned to bring a 13-man squad to Tokyo, a Basketball Australia spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday morning, as insurance in the case of an injury.

Landale, who just signed with the Houston Rockets, missed the Boomers' first two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena with a right ankle injury.

Frontcourt depth has been one of Australia's question marks going into the World Cup - which takes place across three Asian countries from August 25 to September 10 - so a serious injury would put the Boomers at even more of a disadvantage going into the tournament.

Duop Reath has taken Landale's place in the starting lineup over the course of the Boomers' warmup games, while Nick Kay and Xavier Cooks have also seen minutes at the centre spot.