          FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Australian Boomers roster

          Aug 21, 2023, 10:00 AM

          As Australia prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.

          There's plenty of hype surrounding the team ahead of this tournament to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia -- and rightly so. In 2021, the Boomers broke through for their first ever international medal when winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

          But more history is on the line. Australia are still in search of their first men's medal at a World Cup and, with a squad boasting nine players currently on NBA rosters, they should be confident of besting the fourth-placed finish from 2019.

          Veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles headline the 12-man roster, but youngsters such as Josh Giddy, Dyson Daniels, and Josh Green inject a further element of excitement.

          The Boomers aren't without their headaches, either, after Jock Landale was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the warmup game win over South Sudan.

          Australia will play Finland, Germany, and Japan in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group E, beginning Aug. 25.

          How to watch Australia

          The FIBA Men's World Cup 2023 begins on Friday Aug. 25, when the Boomers meet Finland in their tournament opener LIVE on ESPN at 6pm AEST.

          In total, ESPN will broadcast over 100 hours of LIVE international basketball with every game of the tournament live across ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

          With the tournament being hosted in our region of the world, Aussie viewers will enjoy primetime international basketball every day of the tournament.

          ESPN will again provide FIBA Minis and full game replays available On Demand -- ensuring basketball fans experience the biggest FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup Australia has ever seen.

          World Cup News

          Boomers roster

          Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

          Patty Mills, Atlanta Hawks

          Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

          Chris Goulding, Melbourne United

          Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans

          Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

          Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

          Joe Ingles, Orlando Magic

          Xavier Cooks, Washington Wizards

          Jack White, Oklahoma City Thunder

          Nick Kay, Shimane Susanoo Magic

          Duop Reath

          Australian Boomers schedule

          Warmup games

          Australia 97, Venezuela 41

          Australia 86, Brazil 90

          Australia 88, South Sudan 67

          Australia 78, France 74

          Australia vs. Georgia - Tuesday, Aug. 22

          FIBA Men's World Cup Group Phase

          Group E

          Aug. 25 vs. Finland, 6:00 p.m AEST

          Aug. 27 vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m. AEST

          Aug. 29 vs. Japan, 9:10 p.m. AEST

          Full FIBA Men's World Cup schedule

          All games on ESPN

          First round

          Aug. 25

          Angola vs. Italy, 6 p.m AEST

          Finland vs. Australia, 6 p.m. AEST

          Mexico vs. Montenegro, 6:45 p.m. AEST

          Latvia vs. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m. AEST

          Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, 10 p.m. AEST

          Germany vs. Japan, 10:10 p.m. AEST

          Egypt vs. Lithuania, 10:30 p.m. AEST

          Canada vs. France, 11:30 p.m. AEST

          Aug. 26

          South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 6 p.m. AEST

          Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. AEST

          Jordan vs. Greece, 6:45 p.m. AEST

          Iran vs. Brazil, 7:45 p.m. AEST

          Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 9:30 p.m. AEST

          Serbia vs. China, 10 p.m. AEST

          United States vs. New Zealand, 10:40 p.m. AEST

          Spain vs. Cote D'Ivoire, 11:30 p.m. AEST

          Aug. 27

          Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. AEST

          Australia vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m. AEST

          Montenegro vs. Egypt, 6:45 p.m. AEST

          Lebanon vs. Canada, 7:45 p.m. AEST

          Philippines vs. Angola, 10 p.m. AEST

          Japan vs. Finland, 10:10 p.m. AEST

          Lithuania vs. Mexico, 10:30 p.m. AEST

          France vs. Latvia, 11:30 p.m. AEST

          Aug. 28

          China vs. South Sudan, 6 p.m. AEST

          Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m. AEST

          New Zealand vs. Jordan, 6:45 p.m. AEST

          Cote D'Ivoire vs. Iran, 7:45 p.m. AEST

          Georgia vs. Slovenia, 9:30 p.m. AEST

          Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 10 p.m. AEST

          Greece vs. United States, 10:40 p.m. AEST

          Brazil vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m. AEST

          Aug. 29

          Germany vs. Finland, 5:30 p.m. AEST

          Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. AEST

          Egypt vs. Mexico, 6:45 p.m. AEST

          Lebanon vs. France, 7:45 p.m. AEST

          Australia vs. Japan, 9:10 p.m. AEST

          Philippines vs. Italy, 10 p.m. AEST

          Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 10:30 p.m. AEST

          Canada vs. Latvia, 11:30 p.m. AEST

          Aug. 30

          South Sudan vs. Serbia, 6 p.m. AEST

          Georgia vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. AEST

          United States vs. Jordan, 6:40 p.m. AEST

          Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 7:45 p.m. AEST

          Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 9:30 p.m. AEST

          China vs. Puerto Rico, 10 p.m. AEST

          Greece vs. New Zealand, 10:40 p.m. AEST

          Iran vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m. AEST

          Second round

          Sept. 1-3

          Quarterfinals

          Sept. 5-6

          Semifinals

          Sept. 8

          Finals

          Sept. 10, 10:30 p.m. AEST